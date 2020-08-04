The corona virus pandemic has devastated families all over the world. With schools and educational institutions closed, parents are balancing between full-time work, childcare, and domestic chores. Another daily challenge is cooking meals that are both healthy and delicious during this unprecedented time. The decision of what to cook for dinner is one that most parents are all too familiar with. Finding items such as cereals and vegetables has become increasingly difficult due to the current global situation.

According to an article published on https://www.bbc.com, because people are stuck inside as a result of the lockdown, they are prone to eating unhealthy comfort food. Here is how one can remain healthy during this time:

Marcus Joseph Debaise prefers fresh vegetables and fruits

Buying and storing fresh vegetables and fruits is challenging during this pandemic. It becomes more challenging when trips to the grocery store or farmer’s market are limited. Whenever possible, buy plenty of green vegetables and fresh fruits from the local market. Ensure that your children are consuming enough vegetables and fruits in their daily diet.

Due to the fact that fresh produce tends to retain their nutrients better, purchasing them over frozen products is a healthier option. With fresh produce, preparatory steps such as meal preps can help provide a healthy option for the duration of the week.

Avoid processed food items

Amid the pandemic, fresh produce may be difficult to find, however, try purchasing fresh meat, chicken, as well as salmon, and eggs from the market near you. Marcus Joseph Debaise advises avoiding ready-to-eat food, processed desserts, and packaged snacks at all costs. If you buy processed foods, read the labels and purchase foods that have no saturated sugars, salt, and fats.

Try and avoid consuming sugary beverages. Rather, drink a substantial amount of water daily to maintain your hydration. Adding lime, lemon, berries, or slices of cucumber to add flavor to normal drinking water is a healthy alternative.

Opt for canned or dried food when fresh veggies not available

When you cannot find fresh produce, switch to canned or dried foods for a couple of days. These include canned chickpeas and canned beans, both of which have a great number of nutrients. These items are considered nonperishable and can therefore be stored for months and even years. Additionally, consider purchasing products such as, canned oily fish varieties like mackerel, salmons, and sardines, which are high in protein, various minerals and vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Using dried or canned food as an option in salads, sandwiches, pasta can serve as a healthy alternative.

Consider economical options like purchasing dried pulses, beans, lentils, rice, split peas, and quinoa, which can add to a delicious, filling dinner. For a healthy, well-balanced breakfast, eat rolled oats with milk. Perhaps even add freshly chopped fruits, raisins, and yogurt as part of your healthy breakfast diet.

Conclusion

Consider all of these tips for healthy, easy, and affordable eating amid the COVID-19 crisis. Stay well and healthy.