Marcus Debaise suggests ways to improve mental health during COVID

The pandemic has exposed people to a new world that has its challenges. It is something that has made people accustomed to a new way of life. There are intense emotions associated with the pandemic. There is a common feeling of loneliness, fear, anxiety, and depression affecting all. Hence you will have to explore new ways to deal with the situation. Marcus Debaise comes with a list of suggestions that you can employ to deal with your mental state effectively.

The best tricks to deal with your mental stress and anxiety during COVID-19

Use technology to take care of your mind: Technology has emerged as a good friend in the scenario of lockdown. When there is no way to go out, and all are locked up in their homes, only technology can help you to kill time. It can make you feel the right way. You can download applications that you like to spend time on. It will help you to overcome the boredom. Marcus Debaise says that boredom is the cause of all the mental illnesses. So it is imperative to fight with your boredom first. It will help you to keep most of the mental sickness away.

Physical activity: Exercise is a potent tool to keep your mind and body active and engaged. It can help you to stay fit, thereby preventing mental depression. It helps in increasing the blood flow to your brain for the regular activity of the body. Try to use space on your veranda, terrace, and living room for the purpose. Also, you can take the help of your family members who can assist you in the activity. It will also help to create a positive bond.

Stay connected with family and friends: In the case of a lockdown, it is essential to stay in close contact with your near and dear ones. They can help you to fight with your boredom. It will be beneficial in creating a strong bond with them. Also, try to plan small games, watch television together, and spend quality time with them. You can also plan video calls with relatives away from you. It can help you to stay connected.

Try to follow a schedule: In the scenario of lockdown when all other avenues are closed, and you are not getting a chance to get out of your homes you can still try to follow your daily routine. Working on your performance can help you to stay in the discipline. Marcus Debaise says that it will also make you accustomed to the standard way of life. It can give you the feeling of getting held within a strict schedule. Hence you will get less time to get bored.

Control what you can: You do not have control everything happening around you. Hence try to control those areas which you can. It involves your personal life and things associated with it. Do not worry about things that are beyond your control. It will only increase your stress.

Hence these are some of the most reliable methods that you can adopt to deal with tension and anxiety effectively. They can help you immensely to stay mentally fit.