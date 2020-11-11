Marcus Debaise shares how to stay healthy at home during the pandemic

COVID-19 seems to be the primary deal-breaker for business firms, brands, and corporate houses. No one perceived that a virus could adversely impact the global economy and bring everything to a standstill. With constant lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, conducting business was complicated. There were pay cuts, job losses, and company shutdowns as well. However, things are improving, and people are gradually trying to bring back the old “normalcy” in their daily lives. However, taking care of health is essential amidst all.

Staying at home for a long time has impacted people’s health and mind. It has brought in boredom and a sense of passivity, giving rise to minor health discomforts. According to Marcus Debaise, there are a few smart ways to ensure that you lead a healthy life amidst the pandemic.

Boost your immune power

Our immune system holds the key to stay safe amidst the pandemic and all times. A healthy immune system can combat virus attacks and also the common cold and flu. If you want to remain immune, it is essential to follow the crucial rules of eating the right food, sleeping on time, and exercising. During the lockdown, all these three aspects had taken a backseat. People must fix a time for all three activities and maintain the same diligently. Additionally, taking immunity boosters like herbs, health supplements like vitamin and zinc tablets can also boost the immune power.

Drinking plenty of water says Marcus Debaise

Drinking water seems to be a common practice that is helpful during all times. A well-hydrated body doesn’t accumulate toxins and excess waste. Water can cleanse and heal almost all impurities and toxins inside the body, leading to significant issues later. It is essential to fix the amount of water you need to drink and maintain that without fail.

Reduce stress

Accumulating stress and anxiety is natural during the lockdown. Human beings are cut away from the regular pace of life because of virus transmission. And that can lead to added stress in mind leading to the body. The after-effects of stress include excess hair fall, loss of appetite, inability to focus, lack of quality sleep, and a constant sense of fear. It is essential to be reasonable and think logically instead of channeling in fear. One of the best ways to combat stress is to cultivate a new hobby or leisure activity and stay devoted to it.

Meditation

Whether you are a believer or non-believer of spiritual studies, meditation does not harm. Instead, if you practice it deliberately daily, it will help bring balance and relaxation in your life. Currently, it is essential to relax and let go of all the stress. One of the best ways to attempt that is through meditation. You need to set time aside every day and ensure that you meditate for about 15 minutes. You can increase the time gradually and follow it with breathwork and other practices that you deem fit.

These are a few ways to use your stay at home during the pandemic to stay safe and healthy.