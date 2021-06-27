Marco Margiotta Of Payfare: “Build everything with purpose and passion”

Build everything with purpose and passion, and find those that have the same interests to help along the way. Your team is fueled by your energy — set a strong example, and those with similar dedication will be at the forefront with you.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marco Margiotta. Marco is the CEO & Founding Partner of Payfare, a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for the gig economy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always known I wanted to work within the financial services space, so I went into banking immediately after graduating from university. At that point, I was lucky to work with several individuals in asset-based lending — really unique, niche-type stuff like film lending, for instance. I was also able to get involved in several startups, which fueled my passion for finding innovative ways to leverage technology to benefit underserved individuals.

I initially got involved with Payfare from afar, helping them to raise money here and there. But, the more I got involved, the more I wanted to be a part of what they were doing — both the model and the mission were extremely appealing to me. So, five years ago, I came on board full-time, eventually becoming the CEO in 2019.

For me, Payfare was like a lightbulb. I was able to take my extensive experience in niche, asset-based lending and develop a creative way to ‘lend’ money to gig workers while taking on minimal risk. In today’s model, we facilitate on-demand and instant access to earnings for gig workers, and our mission is to ensure that every worker in the gig economy can become an empowered entrepreneur with dignity and financial security.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We work at the intersection of the gig economy and payments, and we are disrupting the traditional pay cycle to empower gig workers. We developed Payfare in the back of rideshares, talking to drivers. We learned they would either get their earnings earlier through a third-party payment processor with fees, or they would use traditional bank accounts that had slow transfers. But, these individuals all incur steep, daily operating expenses to do their jobs — for instance, low gas tanks or flat tires. They need their funds to be readily available at no cost so they can continue to work and generate income. On top of that, bank accounts can be costly for low-balance clients, leading them to turn to predatory check cashers and payday lenders to fill the gaps.

Even though this is a huge segment of the workforce (it’s expected that gig workers could make up half the workforce by 2023), no one was addressing these issues. So, we created a simple API integration for gig economy platforms like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to deliver on-demand and instant earnings to their workforce. We’re using technology that was already out there, but we’re harnessing it to address this specific need.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While I’d love to share a light-hearted story, there weren’t any mistakes that seemed funny during Payfare’s infancy. Creating and running a successful startup was a lot of hard work, as any entrepreneur can attest to, so there was limited time or resources to absorb any mistakes. Looking back, the tense moments, the high emotions and the long nights also helped shape our work culture and build the strong, close-knit team we are today.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Before I was at Payfare, I was working in niche, asset-based lending and with several startups. During this time, I was lucky enough to meet a mentor who kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. His approach to lending was to take the unconventional and make it more conventional, and this approach literally transformed the way I view opportunities. We’d spend 16 hours a day together crunching numbers and running models, with him sharing insights and guidance that very few would take the time to teach.

Without a doubt, if it were not for this mentor, Payfare wouldn’t be what it is today. Though the work we’re doing may seem unconventional, we’ve been able to flip it on its head — to remove a lot of the risk from ‘lending’ to gig workers. Initially, our model was to take on balance sheet risk as a lending company, and we obviously encountered a number of challenges. How were we determining who we could lend to? Were we comfortable that the gig platforms would pay us back?

We learned quickly how to make it more conventional and financially inclusive. The number one thing our partners have to do is fund this solution themselves and not pass on costs — that way, we don’t need to charge the gig worker anything to access their earnings, which is much, much more appealing for a number of reasons. That was our “Aha” moment!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In our case, disruption is very positive. We’re disrupting the traditional pay cycle to address the needs of the ‘new age’ gig workforce. We’re also disrupting predatory payday lenders.

When it comes to disruption, my biggest concern is those who break the rules now and ask (or don’t ask) for forgiveness later. When disruptors try to bend the rules or avoid collaborating right out of the gate, it creates an uneven playing field. Disruptors need to be respectful of what’s already there, or their innovation could leave entire populations of workers in the dust.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

There are many pieces of advice I’ve received along the way, but I would say the three best pieces of advice have been:

Ensure your employees tell you what to do instead of the other way around. With a startup, it can be challenging to delegate or to let others inside your ‘circle of trust’ to ensure your idea stays true to its origins. But it’s important to remember why you hired someone. After all, we spend so much time in the hiring process to build the perfect team — let them spread their wings and support you. Think ten times as big. It’s important to encourage big, creative thinking, and we can always figure out the logistics afterward. Build everything with purpose and passion, and find those that have the same interests to help along the way. Your team is fueled by your energy — set a strong example, and those with similar dedication will be at the forefront with you.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’d like to make Payfare and our digital banking solution the de facto leader for ‘new age’ gig workers. We see a future where any independent worker has the option to get paid instantly. The simplicity of our API integration will allow our services to be adapted to additional industry segments, including trucking, social media influencers,e-commerce marketplaces, small or medium businesses, and other independent workers and entrepreneurs. We also look forward to strategic new hires to support our ongoing product and technology development.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography had a significant impact on me. Jobs was obviously an initial disruptor, but its impact was much deeper than that for me. Throughout the book, he speaks to creating an entrepreneurial type of environment — that when you hire individuals, they’re there to tell you what to do (versus the other way around). This has always resonated with me, and I strive to mimic that type of environment and leadership style at Payfare. I know how important it was for me to learn from others, and that will stay with me as we grow the business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For me, “You can’t let life happen to you… you have to make life happen” speaks directly to the inherent need of being passionate about what you do to see success. My career never would have evolved to where it is today if it weren’t for my passions for investing and general business strategy. I’ve always loved what I do, so it never felt like work. Having that ongoing passion pushed me to make things happen, find solutions, and be disruptive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without a doubt, it’s financial inclusion for all. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to digital as fewer and fewer businesses accepted cash. As the consumer preference for digital payments becomes more permanent and the gig economy continues to grow, financial inclusion must be table stakes. To put it simply, everyone deserves to have the means to transact and to be a part of this digital economy.

Fortunately, we’re already well on our way to achieving this, and this movement is being fueled by the fintech industry. A number of challenger banks are stepping up with creative innovations to ensure that the un- and under-banked are brought into the fold of mainstream banking services. As these challenger banks do this, they’re also helping these consumers avoid unnecessary costs and other limitations that have traditionally discouraged them or made it impossible for them to be accepted into the banking mainstream.

