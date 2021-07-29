Marco Dalla Villa: “The only way to learn is to have experience and become an “expert””

I don’t think I have five. What I know is that when I first started I had a world in my mind which is not the real one. The only way to learn is to have experience and become an “expert”. In fact, all the mistakes you make are the ingredients of your experience. There are very few mistakes that cannot be fixed, so I wish I knew from the beginning the importance of making things, trying things and analyzing mistakes to never repeat the same ones. Don’t worry, there will always be a new mistake you can do!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marco Dalla Villa.

Marco Dalla Villa had a very early introduction to music, starting piano lessons at the age of four before moving onto composition at the age of just eight. At fourteen Marco joined a school for music composition and technology in Milan where he discovered his love for producing dance music, sparking a passion that has moulded him into the producer he is today. Using theoretical knowledge in an experimental way, his tracks are a flow of raw emotion which in turn forms an unexplainable connection to his listeners. After his first success in 2018 with ‘La Francesita’, which reached more than 1M streams, 2021 is shaping up to be Marco’s most fruitful year to date, with his first releases amassing over 300k streams and over 60k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, additionally attracting attention from some of the world’s most authoritative media.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Milan. I was forced to study piano since I was 4 years old, even if at the time I really didn’t like it. My dream was to become a professional basketballer from the moment I watched “space jam” at the cinema. Every day after school I used to go to the piano lessons and then to the basketball training. Since I was 12, music became more and more present in my mind and in my routine. I started djing at my friends’ parties while learning how to create my own songs. I moved to London at the age of 19 to study Music Composition full-time at the university.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

At the age of 14, I listened to “Put your hands up for detroit” from Fedde Le Grand on the radio and I thought to myself that, in my life, I wanted to be able to create something similar to that. From that moment, I started building my music career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the really early stages of my career I experienced an episode that accompanies me to this day.

I was walking at the tube station in Fulham Broadway and I found a kid busking, singing and playing his guitar. I really liked his songs and asked if he wanted to record some of them with me. At the time, I had access to the recording studios of my uni so I thought I could do something nice for him and I decided to invite him there. Initially, he was really shy about the idea, but in the end, I managed to convince him. He came to the studio and we recorded a couple of tracks.

When I contacted him again to show him the demos I had produced, his father answered the phone instead, and he told me not to call anymore. He was really upset and told me that because of our studio session, his son had lost his spot near the tube station for busking and now he needed to find another one to make his money. That’s when I realized that movies are far from reality and having a dream is not always enough to be lucky in life. My cousin, who is a writer, even published a short story about this episode.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had the chance to play a 30 minutes opening set in one of the biggest clubs in Milan. I was told many times not to put the volume too loud as the limiter would have stopped the system at a certain threshold for safety reasons. Obviously, I went way too loud and all of a sudden the console shut down. Everyone on the dance-floor started screaming at me. I really wanted to disappear. I was immediately expelled from the console and they didn’t even give me the CD I was playing back! That was really hard also because there were so many of my friends to see.

I learned that I always have to listen to audio engineers when performing live, as they know what they do!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I will travel to Shetland for a couple of days to perform a one-hour DJ set live in Baltasound, the place that inspired my new release. It will be just me and the wild nature, with a biker and a runner that will explore the Unst Island broadcasting what they see through their go pros on the screens below my desk. It will all happen in one hour and it’s going to be intense.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t think I have five. What I know is that when I first started I had a world in my mind which is not the real one. The only way to learn is to have experience and become an “expert”. In fact, all the mistakes you make are the ingredients of your experience. There are very few mistakes that cannot be fixed, so I wish I knew from the beginning the importance of making things, trying things and analyzing mistakes to never repeat the same ones. Don’t worry, there will always be a new mistake you can do!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say quality over quantity. In social media, everyone tells you to be consistent, to post regularly etc. But as a musician you have to give your audience something unique, different somehow, and to do so takes time. If your material is of good quality, it will work even if it’s just one or two songs. People will listen to those songs every day and add them to their personal playlists.

Instead if you have ten average songs with nothing special, you will have to keep fighting for the attention of the audience by constantly releasing, as they will only listen to each song once or twice.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to inspire people to eat seasonal food only. I know it sounds weird but it would have such a big impact on many aspects. First for your health, as you would eat food with no conservatives needed. Second, you would help your local food providers. Also, you would reduce pollution by avoiding the transports. Even less packaging would be needed. In addition, you would have a much more varied diet. It’s a simple thing to do, it’s not a revolution, but still, it would make such a big difference….

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful to my best friend/manager Sofia. She used to be a lawyer, she had a job and a bright career in front of her. She left it all to become my manager and now we follow our dream together. Thanks to her I can enjoy not only the successes but also the chasing, the failed attempts, the everyday efforts, as I share all these things with a person who has the same dream and emotions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Kierkegaard said: “Freedom of speech is nothing if freedom of thought is not granted”. I find it very current, as today everyone wants to talk about every topic but people seem not to care about having an opinion. I mean, it seems to me that most people just want to repeat someone else’s opinion and fight against the ones who say something different. It’s more about the fighting and the screaming, rather than thinking, analysing, being informed etc.

We want to comment on every post but we don’t have time to read every post! So we just follow the flow and that’s it. Our mind is on hold while our fingers are always active typing comments.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have a chat with Matt Groening, who created “The Simpsons”. I admire his capability to express strong messages while being light and funny at the same time. I wish he could give me some tips, as when I really believe in an opinion I am not able to express it in a relaxed or even funny way. He does it all the time with The Simpsons!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me and my music on every platform. Just type “Marco Dalla Villa” and I’ll show up!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!