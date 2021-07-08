Marcin Cichon of Pricefx: “No bullshit”

No bullshit. Be brutally honest, even when it might be easier to shade the truth or soften the news. If you’re going to be truly successful with what you’re doing, don’t let half-truth and hard problems pull you down — deal with them out in the sunlight so you can conquer them and truly own it when you win!

Marcin has over 20 years’ experience in software, sales, and enterprise business development. After seeing firsthand, the frustration and expense customers of 1st generation pricing solutions experienced, he made it his mission to create a different kind of pricing software company — one that would bring “pricing to the people” by being fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn, use and do business with. Under that vision, Marcin has led the growth of Pricefx through more than 100m dollars in funding, solution delivery to hundreds of customers in more than 40 countries, and the growth to more than 400 employees worldwide.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got into software by accident. I always thought I would work in marketing, and a pivotal moment for me was while working in consulting at PwC. A good friend working in software sales convinced me that it was better than what I was doing and I should switch gears. That friend and I are still friends, and he would end up becoming the first CRO for Pricefx once we got it off the ground.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I don’t know if it was an A-Ha moment, but I got myself fired from my job leading the European business of a Generation 1 pricing provider who is now one of our main competitors! Why did I get fired? Because I was not happy with the status quo with how they were innovating their product, and how they were treating their customers. I was the person who was always pushing them for change, wanting to do things differently, wanting to be customer-centric and focused on making sure the customers were getting value. It was disruptive (change and innovation always are!) and after repeatedly being told to dial it down, they got sick of me and let me go. So, without a job, but with a fire in my belly and a vision for how things could be done so much better in that business, I tracked down a couple of super smart former colleagues and convinced them that we could build a better solution and a better company.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I’ll tell you two stories, one from my personal life, and one from my time with Pricefx.

I was born in Poland during the cold war and communist rule. It was a difficult childhood, and my brother and I ultimately fled as refugees from Poland to pursue a better life for ourselves. I wound up getting accepted to study at University in Switzerland, so I went there. I had nothing, and for the first six months I was waiting for the admission to Switzerland I was homeless, living on the streets and trying to figure out how to make it. Eventually I got some breaks — a night job, a bit of money, a place to live, and I slowly started to build the life I had left Poland for. It taught me about resilience, about hope and optimism, and about believing in yourself and your dreams.

That all came in handy for me later when, in 2017, with Pricefx growing 100% and changing the world, the company was sued for IP violations in the US by a main competitor. It was crushing. We were in the middle of raising a large B round which we needed to keep the company afloat. We knew the premise of the lawsuit was totally made up, designed only to prevent us from being successful, but nonetheless we had to deal with this. There were many, many hard days and nights where I just didn’t see how we were going to survive and felt so heavy with the responsibility for all of the employees who would be impacted if we failed. But I never gave up hope, I never stopped believing in myself, in our team, and in the quality and integrity of what we were building — and much like those days on the street after leaving Poland, I relied on my belief and hope for the future to guide me through the dark times.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going amazing today. Pricefx is the fastest growing SaaS pricing company on earth, last year we successfully raised 65M dollars in 3rd round funding, and closed more than 30 new customers, all while COVID-19 caused a global health and economic crisis. It’s in some ways the same story — no matter how dark things seem today I continue to believe in what we’re doing and that we will win in the end. I’m a fanatical optimist!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In the early days of Pricefx, our co-founder Martin Wricke and I were the entire commercial team. We would drive together all over Europe meeting with potential customers and trying to get our first successful deals to launch the company. On one such trip, I went to get dressed for the very important customer meeting that morning, only to realize that I had forgotten to bring my business shoes with me when I packed the day before. All I had to wear was a pair of bright red Nike running shoes. So, I showed up to the meeting wearing a suit and tie, and red sneakers. The customers thought it was hilarious, and it turned out to be a great ice breaker. We wound up signing them as a customer after that meeting, and they are still one of our long standing, loyal customers to this day. After that, I decided I would only ever wear red shoes no matter if rain, snow, ice or circumstances — for good luck. So, now if you look in my closet, I have like 30 pairs of red shoes, mainly sneakers, it’s all I ever wear, and even my weekly email to the entire company at Pricefx is called “The Red Shoes Diary.” It kind of became my brand. Believe me, there are days when I really don’t want to wear red shoes, but I’m superstitious that if I don’t, things will change for Pricefx — so I guess I’m wearing red shoes for the rest of my life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we stand out because of our pretty famous, F-Words! When we started the company, we knew we wanted to do things differently than all of the other companies we came from. We decided early on that we would never have performance reviews or “360 feedback” rounds — we would instead develop strong culture of trust, honesty, transparency and open communication between all employees, and gauge the health of our company by our relationships with customers and our growth. And, part of our commitment to being different was committing to providing the fastest time to value for our customers because we were sick of watching customers pay tons of money and spend years implementing solutions, only to be disappointed. A big part of customer dissatisfaction, even today, is how rigid and inflexible most pricing solutions are — impossible to make even the smallest changes without almost completely re-writing the code. We wanted to be very configurable. And, we wanted to be easy to do business with — so we decided to not have any long term contract commitments, and that if customers were not happy with us, we would let them cancel, no questions asked. Over time, these ideas came to define the company, and when our CMO Patrick Moorhead joined the company in 2019 he really polished and packaged them into what they are today — the F-Words that define our culture, products and customer experience — fast, flexible and friendly.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Marry the right person. I’m half kidding obviously but, for me, it’s my wife who really helps me create balance and forces me to cultivate healthy habits. She makes me go on vacation and doesn’t let me check my phone first thing when I wake up. She really pushes me to get exercise, to watch what I eat. She made me agree to spend every day from 5–7:30am with no work — read, exercise, and we have breakfast together each day during that time as long as I’m home. If you’re going to do something as difficult and exciting as building a company, you need someone around you who will help you look after your balance, whatever that looks like. You need a safe heaven, a shelter where you are understood and can be yourself, because being a CEO of a fast-growing company is one of the loneliest jobs on earth. When you are passionate about something, it can consume you, but always try to remember that the work is not all of life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would have to say my co-founders and the early employees who took the big risk and really believed we could do this. Martin Wricke, Christian Tratz, Serge Cooreman, Kevin Gerard — these were the guys in the early days that really made the gamble with me and we wouldn’t be here without them.

I have always looked up to and respected Keith Krach, the co-founder and first CEO of Ariba, later the CEO of DocuSign, since I knew him during my time at Ariba.

And I should also mention Ondrej Bartos at Credo ventures, the very first investor in Pricefx, who believed in us in the early days and fully embraced my vison and desire of world domination in the pricing software space.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We support more than 100 companies globally and have more than 40,000 users working with our software on any given day. My three steps:

Listen to them Let them tell you what they need Help them with value focused on innovation and relevant features

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

We are a pretty typical SaaS solution. We sell monthly or annual subscription access to the platform, based on the size of Annual Revenue managed by the customer with our solution. We do not sell seat licenses or limit the number of users a customer can have on the platform. We generate some revenue from enablement / implementation services, but our primary revenue is Annual Recurring Revenue from software subscriptions. Like everything else we do, we wanted to make it really easy to do business with us, and really easy and affordable to benefit from our platform.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

No bullshit. Be brutally honest, even when it might be easier to shade the truth or soften the news. If you’re going to be truly successful with what you’re doing, don’t let half-truth and hard problems pull you down — deal with them out in the sunlight so you can conquer them and truly own it when you win! Customer-centric. If you’re not all about what your customers are doing, their problems, what they need from you and how you can help them win, you really shouldn’t be in the software business. I see so many companies who are all about how cool they are, how cool they think their product is and how they can outthink the market and create the next “big thing” to maximize the value of their own company — none of that matters if your customers are not your main focus. Real product. I’m not a believer in “fake it until you make it” or “pivots” or any of these things. I think one of the main keys to our success is we really took the time (years!) to design and build a great product before we ever tried to sell anything or raise money. Things really started happening once we were sure we had built a real functioning product that really did what we said it would do! Great people. Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you, more talented than you, and you’ve got to place 100% of your trust into them. That’s been my formula. Never give up!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am growing more and more concerned with environmental challenges our world is facing and in particular biodiversity. It’s sad and concerning to see these species of animals disappear from the earth, and entire ecosystems get permanently destroyed. I wish we would all take this more seriously and I supposed if I had the time, I would work on organizing more people to see the earth as a precious thing we need to take care of.

