Marcia Williams: “Grab that power provoking lipstick”

Go for it! Grab that power provoking lipstick. Whenever I put on lipstick, I feel beautiful and unstoppable. Always take time out by doing a spa day. This really makes me feel so good. I love positive affirmations. This really elevates my spirit and for that I feel beautiful.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marcia Williams.

A beauty entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, and mother of three, Marcia Williams knows what women need in order to feel beautiful — just a little embellishment! — whether it’s on their way to work, their wedding day or in front of a national TV audience. A licensed cosmetologist from Gordon Phillips Beauty School, Marcia now proudly looks back on a 5-year stint in the pharmaceutical industry and decades of experience in hair styling and salon management.

Already as a young girl, Marcia Williams developed a deep passion for beauty, clearly taking after her grandmother who was a hairdresser. At 27, Marcia decided to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps, quit her job at a renowned pharmaceutical company, and took a leap of faith in offering beauty services as a freelancer. Since before social media was a tool to connect with and grow her client base, Marcia has built trusted relationships with women in the Philadelphia and tristate area — mostly through word of mouth and the quality of her products.

After getting married and giving birth to her daughter in 2009, Marcia launched her own cosmetic line featuring lipstick products formulated for women on-the-go, brides and busy entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

From a young girl, I always had a strong interest in the beauty. I could not have fathomed where this industry has taken me thus far. Right from hair school, I became a single mother at the age of 22. I was encouraged by my mother to not pursue the hair industry because it would not support my life. She always wanted me to attended college instead. In this, I was offered a job with a major pharmaceutical company in which I had a five-year run. I was given the opportunity to pursue college courses, travel, and amazing benefits. One day after 5 years of realizing my unhappiness, I applied to a brand-new salon that just opened in the area. During the interview, the salon manager suggested that I give it my all and do hair full-time. I initially wanted to start on a part time basis. She said, it’s all or nothing! So, I quit to pursue hair indefinitely. It was such a hard time for me, as I could no longer afford my luxury apartment or my new car any longer. I was soon evicted out of my home and my car was then repossessed. I was forced to move in with my younger sister. It took a few years for me to build a strong book to where I could afford the lifestyle that I once had. At the time when I started, there was no social media. Our social medial was handing out promotional flyers to get people into our chairs which took years to build. After some years of working and building, I become one of the highest earners in the salon and region within the company. I moved into management and later worked in makeup soon realizing that was my passion true love. In 2008, I was married and decided I wanted to launch my own on-location hair and makeup business offering women and man services right at their fingertips. I also launched a cosmetic line that I was formulated by me. I wanted to give people impactful colors in their color cosmetics that were chemical free, paraben free, and vegan. I have since reinvented the line to just lipsticks and lipglosses. Our lipwear is Cruelty free, Paraben Free, Vegan, and Gluten free.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am thankful to my husband for his support through the years. After being married for less than a year, I decided I wanted change. I wanted to create my own path to freedom. Change is not something that my husband jumps into without a long thought out plan. I on the other hand, will just go for it! He is super supportive in my business endeavors. I am also grateful for my beloved grandmother that helped raise me. She instilled the fight within me.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

What lesson or take-away did you learn from that? When I first started out, I remember trying to apply lashes without letting the adhesive semi-dry and using too much. Boy, what a mess that was. I can certainly laugh now but it was super embarrassing then.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Never quit! That is the only distinguishing factor, I never quit. You have to be committed and you cannot deviate from the course. I went through every emotion through this process. I stayed down for my own cause without any distractions. My heart was fully committed to my forever love which is hair and makeup. There were many nights that I cried because I could not see through to the other side but I stayed true to myself. Quitting wasn’t an option. There are no apologies in this life so go for it and make each day count. The world is your oyster!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I think what really has helped me with a great following is connecting with women in powerful networking groups and really building a strong connection with others. That really has helped with building a strong online presence. People want to see your authenticity. Consistency with live videos and sharing my experiences through email is key.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Taking time out to workout for 1 hour is pretty critical for me to keep a clear mind. One of my favorite beauty rituals is a steam room. I have turned my bathroom into a eucalyptus room which is super relaxing and it brings my energy levels up and it really revitalizes my skin.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I love meditation because it really keeps me relaxed and centered. I take long walks as well which really activates my mind. I love reading and listing to inspirational messages through podcasts and audible.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Go for it! Grab that power provoking lipstick. Whenever I put on lipstick, I feel beautiful and unstoppable. Always take time out by doing a spa day. This really makes me feel so good. I love positive affirmations. This really elevates my spirit and for that I feel beautiful.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive?

Can you share a story about that with us? I love reading and listening to inspirational messages through podcasts and audible. My favorite podcast are How I Built This with Guy Raz and Iyanla Vanzant Connecting to love meditation. Her book called Get over It is awesome. I find myself listening to Les Brown as well.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to really bring about empowerment to young single mothers. I would love the opportunity to work to help them with resources on how to rebuild, reinvent, and redefine their lives. I believe that creating a community that will push them forward to success would be amazing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Celebrity Makeup Artist, Pat Magrath. She is the most innovative person I know. She started from the ground and really transcended her business. She is leading the beauty industry with her innovative products.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.instagram.com/Makeupbyembellish

https://www.facebook.com/makeupbyembellish/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/makeupbyembellish/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!