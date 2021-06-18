Marcia Nathai-Balkissoon of Burning Soul Press: “Authenticity”

Your book must be at the heart of your outreach so decide how you’re going to share the book. You are not going to get good results unless you get clear on what it is you want to achieve, and make sure that your goals align with your purpose.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Marcia Nathai-Balkissoon.

Marcia believes that we each have a powerful purpose that should guide our lives. As one of her children is brain-injured and bedridden, Marcia is passionate about helping special needs families to feel more connected, gain visibility, access and support, and become more resilient. As a speaker and educator, Marcia helps others to connect deeply with their purpose so they can experience more joy and fulfillment. Through intuitive and logical interventions, her work seeks to shift mindsets, build habits, foster creativity and curiosity, and enable people to live their best lives each day, trusting they are enough.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

As they say, “life happens”, and it was a life challenge that led me into the journey I wrote about. My daughter, Emma, at eight months old, became severely brain-injured and lost all her senses and her ability to suck and swallow. Doctors felt that she would remain in a vegetative state for life. My family and I made up our minds that we would flout that prognosis by believing she had better prospects and fighting alongside her to claim recovery, hope and joy once again.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

My career has been very varied, though the lessons learned have all stacked well, one upon the other. I think the defining theme across all of my career has been one of finding joy and fulfillment in spite of adversity. I turned my career around 180 degrees when I was laid off on the last day of February 2008. Two days later, my father died. I had a one-year-old son and I was not sure where I’d take my career next. I was ungrounded and emotionally broken because my job, at that time, defined who I was and my father had, to a large extent, provided a sense of stability in challenging times in my life. I had a really deep reflective session with myself, where I stripped away everyone else’s expectations of me, and admitted that I felt like I had spent my 15-year career living life to satisfy societal and family expectations. I realised the career success I had enjoyed felt very empty, because it was not connected to what I actually wanted to do in my heart of hearts. And to do what I wanted took guts, because I was deciding to leave an engineering career behind and move into teaching, which would be neither as celebrated, nor as well-compensated financially, and which would mean I would have to start a new career from scratch at that older age. Turns out, though, that it worked out for the best. I eventually became a University lecturer, and found all the engineering and management experience outfitted me nicely for teaching and illustrating application of theory in practical ways. Plus, storytelling became a joyful part of the way I create my lessons and help students relate to the content I am teaching. Now that I’m also writing books and poems, the storytelling is getting to shine as a central skill.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I have a few projects in progress at the moment. I started an interview series called the Changemaker Series back in April 2020, when I saw my students becoming frustrated and apathetic due to the challenges of COVID isolation measures. I wanted to find a way to perk them up so I reached out to everyday people with the aim of highlighting how they were able to effect positive change in their communities, as and where they were. It took guts to reach out to people if I did not know them, and it was a challenge to put my face and voice out there but I had a big push because of the need I saw. I featured a nutritionist, a farmer, a writer, a publisher, a career coach, a scribe, and others who were just being themselves and shining a light for so many. Recently I resumed the series, with features of a young lady who is fighting cancer with real grit and grace, a leadership expert, and a special education teacher. Others on the way include interviews with an encaustic artist, a special needs parent, and a product developing physical therapist. Interviewing “regular people” like them is very exciting for me because I’m highlighting the hero and change-maker who lives in us all, and demonstrating how aligning our lives with our purpose and passion really opens us up to find joy and fulfillment even in the midst of our daily challenges.

At the height of the pandemic, I started a free Facebook community which I now call “Claiming Joy and Fulfillment” to provide a space where I could inspire and support people to weather storms of their lives, lean into one another and level up their impact and fulfillment. So far, I’ve run four or five free training programs inside the group, ranging from Clarifying Your Passion and Purpose, to Meditative Art for Relaxation and Renewal. I also have some paid offers that are available at a discount to members of the group.

The other big project is the long-term one that started in 2012 when Em was brain injured and bedridden. It focuses on keeping learning and researching about new techniques, experimenting with at-home interventions that move Em forward in micro-steps, and working our way to obtaining equipment to protect and support her, and enable and develop her senses and abilities. As a part of this big project, I am especially excited to have started a collaboration with a colleague in the Mechanical Engineering department of my university, where students will develop (as a start) three pieces of equipment for assisting special needs children like Emma.

In terms of new writing projects, I’ve just started on my second book. In my heart of hearts, my clarion call is to help people persevere despite their overwhelm and life challenges. I know that joy and fulfillment are not prizes to be had only when we arrive at big events in our lives. So this book will support readers in their own journey from feeling unfulfilled and empty at heart-level, to finding clarity and motivation related to their life purpose, to taking action so they build the life they desire and thus experience that joy and fulfillment that we all deserve even as they lean into whatever daily challenges they are facing.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

A bit about the book: Lighting the Path was written to support other special needs parents as they walk their path, because our hope fuels our rally cry. Whether they are just starting off of this journey or have been at it for a long time, all special needs parents need some empathy and support along the way. The book is not a memoir, but it does share some of our experiences with Emma in order to illustrate how events affect individuals and families mentally, emotionally, and even physically, and to show special needs parents points of alignment in our journeys. In addition, the sharing of experiences through storytelling was also done to build understanding and empathy within readers who are not special needs parents but who are, or might become, allies to the special needs community.

At about 175 pages in length, the book consists of a preface, eleven chapters, and an epilogue. The preface introduces how Em came to be brain injured and bedridden with multiple disabilities. Each chapter then focuses on some aspect of what special needs parents wrestle with, illustrating my family’s experience through vignettes, and sharing reflections, tips, lessons and action plans developed along the way.

Some of the issues addressed in the book include facing the hard truths of our children’s situations and diagnoses, allowing ourselves to feel our darkest emotions, finding a way to cope when we are overwhelmed, and managing the stress/other challenges that our special needs child is facing. One section is dedicated to coping with rejection and isolation, which can be huge emotional challenges for special needs families. Big existential questions tend to come up as well, so spirituality is also a topic explored in Lighting the Path.

The book is built around the concern we have for our special needs children. Thus there is a chapter speaking about the work special needs parents do with their children at home and how these interventions might be adapted to make the most of our children’s existing competencies. The chapter speaks about how multiple senses could be engaged through integrated activities, and how parental intuition and understanding of their child could help them tailor activities that the child can enjoy more, and therefore engage in more. There is a section that reminds parents to get the best support they can for their child, whether from doctors, therapists, or holistic practitioners. The book reminds parents that as advocates, they have the right to seek out service providers who fulfill their needs and respect them and their special needs child. Also, their responsibility to keep learning and keep trying new approaches to reach and support their child is reiterated.

As the book is called Lighting the Path: Leaning into a Hopeful Future for Special Needs Parents, most chapter themes are focused on enabling and motivating parents to find more joy and fulfillment from life even in the midst of adversity. The book reminds parents to care for themselves, in order to be better able to keep supporting their family and handling all the other demands on their plates. To address this, there are chapters addressing maintaining your health, caring for any other children in the family (since their special needs child may receive the most time and attention by necessity), and attending to their relationship with a partner.

A big worry for many special needs parents is the unknown future. Who will take care of our child, given how demanding and scary the journey can be, and how much self-sacrifice is required? How can we put things in place financially; what should we do to earn and manage finances to provide routine care as well as enough to support our child in emergencies? So there are chapters exploring those concerns and providing ideas to reduce the strain parents feel.

The book also celebrates the way parents keep fighting the good fight for and with their children. It gives them some tools to include in their practice to shore up their resilience. It also points to the future and the power of our resilient special needs children to shine their light and usher hope in.

A specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of the book: (This entire section is excerpted from the Preface.)

Surgery was carded to start at 7 a.m. the next day, and we handed Emma over to the male nurse outside of the theatre door. We took a picture of our little family, kissed her good luck, and listened to the nurse promising to take good care of our girl. When we were finally allowed to see Em, she was in an ICU bed, and we were told that the surgery had been successful. Since her breathing was strong and steady, the doctors decided to take her off ventilator that very night. They said she would recover even faster with the tube out of her throat.

I am still incredulous about what happened next. Somehow, while removing her ventilation tube, the doctor dislodged a tube from Emma’s heart, and she began bleeding out. Sean and I observed the box at the foot of her bed filling with blood and called the nurse’s attention to it. Emma flatlined (i.e., her heart stopped) for twenty minutes that night. Several units of blood and a huge team could not help her. Sean and I listened to the chaos and felt powerless. I did not consider myself a strongly religious person, but with nowhere left to turn, we held hands and prayed. “Lord,” I remember saying, “I know I have always prayed for you to help me accept your will, but I can’t anymore. Please give us back our child.” Immediately, Emma’s heart restarted.

In an effort to support her survival and recovery, doctors lowered Emma’s body temperature, inducing a state of hypothermia to reduce her chances of organ failure. The doctors expected her organs to shut down; they did not. She was being given a total food intake of 5ml of my breastmilk per day via a nasogastric tube, and her digestive system tolerated that, thankfully. When two weeks passed with Emma seeming to be still in a coma, an MRI was done. On it, instead of her brain appearing grey, it was fully white, and the doctors reported to us that her brain had been “wiped”, causing the loss of all five of her senses, as well as her ability to suck and swallow. Their prognosis was that Emma would be in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.

Several doctors and nurses cried. I think we vacillated between a feeling that reality had been suspended and one that all hope was lost. With our son Bryan right there with us, we cried in secret. We kept trying to function normally for his sake, and just in case Em could hear us. In addition to hearing that it was irresponsible to expect recovery for Em, we also were encouraged to “let her go” and move on with our lives.

But how could we have prayed for her to come back to us and then decided it was inconvenient to keep her in our life? With a dark future looming, we had decisions to make, and our first was that we absolutely wanted our girl! Whatever lay ahead, she was our gift and we felt so heart-full to have her back with us, even with the heartbreak we were also feeling. This made the second decision automatic: to risk surgery to have Emma fitted with a gastrostomy tube so we could feed her more milk and begin rebuilding her body size which had drastically shrunk. Third, we decided to put all our focus and energy into enhancing Em’s chances of recovery, by reading, researching, doing courses, getting her into rehab and therapy programs, and each of us fulfilling roles to support her in our day to day lives.

Emma today. Today, Emma is nine years old. We have been back home with her for over eight years. The hospital allowed us to take her to rehab for a few weeks during which we avidly observed what was being done by physical, occupational and speech therapists while she was semi-comatose. There, Emma made progress, but she left in a slightly better state than she had entered.

Emma has been through the wringer, but she has borne the pain and the confusion with such aplomb and joy that we are regularly inspired by her attitude. She has had scores of medical visits, including pediatrics, pediatric neurology, developmental pediatrics, pediatric cardiology, orthopedics, osteopathy, and surgery. Some doctors have been compassionate and competent, and others have seemed heartless and mercenary. We have taken her to various alternative, physical, occupational, speech, and early intervention therapy visits.

At this point, Emma is considered a child with multiple disabilities. She has severe traumatic brain injury, a mild to moderate pulmonary backflow following the open-heart surgery, a blind diagnosis, difficulty sucking and swallowing and chewing, an inability to speak, immobility, challenges with gut motility, hernias in her chest wall and abdomen, hypertonic (stretched out, rigid) limbs and hypotonic (floppy) neck and torso, some positional scoliosis (excessive curving of her spine), and some loss of muscle tone especially in her legs. The tightness of her legs causes scissoring, and this has caused double dislocation of her hips. Em also has poor circulation as she cannot move her limbs easily, and so her hands and feet become cold and purple if we don’t get them moving or propped up to encourage flow back to her heart.

Our little fighter has also overcome many limitations to date. Her gastrostomy tube has been removed and she has been able to transition from eating watery purées to eating crushed food and taking bites of soft fruit. Not only has she regained her hearing, but she has favorite songs spanning nursery rhymes, prayers, Christmas, pop, classical, soul, calypso, and R&B music. Em can make a few sounds that approximate words (dada, hello, ah-la-la [I love you], and ah-tee [aunty]) and is just beginning to vocalize at certain points in songs. She lifts her hand to show she wants another mouthful, or another kiss, and she is learning to move her hand to locate a tower of blocks and knock it down. Where once even the slightest touch caused her pain, she now derives comfort and joy from both light touch and deep pressure massage. Her latest joy is dry brushing, which we do to improve circulation in her limbs. Em is kicking her legs some more recently, when she gets excited about a song that she likes, and that has the potential to improve muscle tone and circulation to an extent.

My intention with this book. When Emma was hurt, I remember how lost and scared and lonely we felt. We wanted guidance, advice, and assurance that it would be okay. We wanted to talk to others who had faced this before. I had done searches of online bookstores and bought a book about brain injury. But that was so distant and professional; I really longed for some love and human connection too.

That is why I am writing this book. I don’t want another parent or guardian to ever have to face what we did alone. This book was written for every person who feels fear about something that has just happened to a loved one. In the moment Sean and I faced Emma’s prognosis, it felt like we’d been slammed by a tsunami of emotion and overwhelm. We were ill-equipped and facing a storm of grief for our little girl, at the same time. What we needed at that moment was someone else who understood. Perhaps you feel as though a raging flood has swept you off your feet too. This book is especially for parents and guardians of children with special needs, whether those children have been born with special needs or, like Emma, suffered through an event that caused or exacerbated those special needs.

My wish is that this book gives you the comfort of knowing you are not alone. Others, including us, have walked the path too, and I want to share some of our experiences and takeaways and hope with you. I’ll share some of the emotional journeys we have traversed, recount how we dealt with them, and recommend some exercises that could be of use to you and your family. Dealing with feelings of being judged by others, blaming ourselves, feeling abandoned and isolated, feeling angry and overwhelmed and hopeless are just some of the negative emotions explored in the chapters ahead.

A big part of the worry for us was focused on finding ways in which we could help our child to recover, despite her medical prognosis. Thus, this book also outlines several of the approaches we have used, from traditional medicine and therapy to intuition-based approaches used at home and reviewed from time to time with various practitioners.

If you have a significant other or other children then it is likely that you are juggling added expectations related to those relationships. I’ve found managing these relationships have been critical and also extremely challenging, so I’ve touched on these issues in separate chapters too.

For several years, I have lived with a dark cloud of fear hovering over me. I worried about how to provide financially for my family and especially for Em, not only now but even more scary, when Sean and I have passed on. This is a big concern for me still, and I’ve put a lot of thought and research into how to chart our financial course. So, the financial planning chapter sheds some light on options you should explore to put things in place for your special needs child and other children, for your own retirement, and more. The issue of career comes up also, because our work generates the income to keep caring for our families. You can check out some content to help you balance work demands and do some personal planning, as well.

Speaking about wealth, you may have heard the saying “your health is your wealth”. I’ve included a chapter on focusing on your own health because we need to stay healthy and build our strength and longevity for our children’s sakes. Also, of course you boost your family’s wellbeing when you learn about eating and living for health.

I do have to say that nothing I write should be construed as legal or medical advice, but I hope it feels like you have the warm hand of a friend holding yours as you navigate your journey. I know how difficult, never-ending, and lonely this can feel, my friend. I truly hope that through my words you feel less alone and more resilient and hopeful.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe the three character traits that served me best in launching my book have been resilience, authenticity, and adaptability.

Resilience

With a brain-injured, bedridden child, a full-time lecturing job in which I want to inspire my young adult students to be change-makers, a son in his early teens, a twenty-two year marriage, and a business to grow, there was no lack of opportunity to feel overwhelmed and tell myself there was not enough time, energy, or inspiration to take on something else. But, I am proud of the stories of how my forefathers sacrificed to help each generation advance out of the poverty of indentured labour in the mid-1800’s through aspiration, hard work, and a desire to serve and to thrive in Trinidad. I know that if I want a better life for my family, and if I want to change things for other special needs families, giving up cannot be an option.

2. Authenticity

I spent many years of my life believing I was not good enough because of my rural background, my race, my nationality, and even my gender. I felt that my accent would be looked down on, my plain looks and nerdy ways would not engage people, my stories would not be relatable because they were so down-home and not at all flashy, international people would have no interest in what I had to say as a small-island girl, and even my race was less worthy than others.

I did not even recognize that I had these beliefs until I began telling my students that they were all worthy and could aspire to anything they wanted. One day, I realized I was telling them I believed in their potential, but I did not have the same level of belief in myself. I wanted to speak more, to hold others’ hands and help them through challenges, and I knew I was good at that, but I did not think people would accept such services from me, specifically because I looked the way I do and because I spoke the way I do.

When Emma became brain-injured, I began meeting special needs parents and so many were downtrodden and unable to feel hope or joy because of the hardships of their lives that I would speak with them as we waited in waiting rooms. I would listen to their stories and tell ours, I would pump up their resilience and feel a glow in my own heart. And slowly, I reached the point where I knew I had to chase my dream.

With the experience behind me of speaking enough to others one on one and writing our family’s heavy emotional stories to give my own heart some ease, by 2020 I undertook to write this book to illustrate our journey using vignettes from our life since Em had been hurt, share lessons we had learned and offer tips and tools that could enhance hope and resilience for other special needs parents. In the writing of that book and all the activities related to promoting the book, I have shown myself and my family very vulnerably. I believe it is the authenticity that makes the book worthwhile.

3. Adaptability

I never say never when it comes to developing new skills or trying something new. That’s been true of taking new jobs and it’s been true in this author journey. I’ve written a book, started my own interview series, appeared on interviews and podcasts, built my website, built a Facebook group and courses, registered a business, earned a PhD, published academic journal articles and a book, done brain injury and music therapy courses to help me understand my child’s challenges and support her development, released 30 pounds as I’ve reclaimed better health for myself, made Carnival costumes with my son, and jumped up to Carnival music with my daughter. I continue to find ways to stay true to who I am, to seek out balance in a very demanding life, and I’m learning to be gentle with myself when I inevitably make mistakes. Instead of berating myself for the mistake, now I reframe it to see what I can learn and how I can do it better next time. Sometimes the learning hurts or is embarrassing, and sometimes, I can just laugh it off. Always, the reflective practice helps me to level up whether in micro-steps or (once in a while) in big leaps forward.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Definitely the book was the fertilizer that’s made my brand vibrant. There are so many elements wrapped around the book, like petals around the pollen-centre of a flower. For example, the book was the nexus from which my visibility has grown. I’ve built a website where I present myself, share a multitude of resources, encourage sign-ups to an email list, etc. I’ve built a monthly newsletter that supports subscribers in claiming joy and fulfillment in their daily lives, no matter what adversity they are facing, and I also constructed a Facebook Community, “Claiming Joy and Fulfillment”, that people join for the same reason. I host an interview series called the Changemaker Series, highlighting regular people (including some who provide special needs services or are special needs parents) who are making a difference by stepping into their powerful purpose and finding joy and fulfillment, and those videos are now available on my YouTube channel “MarciaNB”. Other social media presences aligned with my brand are my Facebook Author page where I share my poetry, quotes and interviews, and my Instagram page where I’m currently running a weekly live series exploring themes that support special needs parents and others in coping with adversity. Finally, the flower has unfurled so that I (an introvert) am not only willing to be interviewed, but I now enjoy it, letting my voice be heard, my face be seen, and stories be shared, trusting they will be able to support someone else, as well as my own family.

I would say the before picture was of a very self-conscious and shy person who did not think she was good enough compared to many other people, while the after picture is of a person who recognizes we are all flawed and so accepts her flaws as opportunities to laugh more, to keep learning, and to build connection with others specifically through the shared challenges we have and/or the empathy we gift to each other. Also, before, I was a professional engineer and teacher with little business acumen or business aspiration. Now, i.e. after, I am thrilled to look in the mirror and see a businesswoman with the dream and the gumption to impact the world. I have the dream of bringing about a retreat centre where parents of special needs children can find respite and guidance, and I know that is already beginning to take shape.

Before the book, I did everything myself, I had little to no help and therefore I sacrificed sleep to get things done. I did not have the time to chase my dreams or build the business offerings I dreamed of offering, because my time was being used up doing routine busywork, since I did not have funds to hire help. After the book, I found greater clarity, and realized that my dreams were changing. I also found that I could determine my adjusted priorities more easily, and I felt less guilt about juggling family and business priorities, because the two had suddenly become much better aligned. Also, after the book, a definite sense of fulfillment has filled me up. Lastly, I have spoken in interviews about how I consider this book to be a part of Emma’s legacy, and that I have put into words the lessons she teaches me from her bed. Watching the book sales rise, and letting the reviewers’ words wash over me have been healing in a way I never expected. I am so grateful that Em’s lessons are being received so warmly and overwhelmingly making a difference to others.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I’ve realised that some of my friends have been taken in by predatory publishers who charged exorbitant fees to publish their books, and in that case it won’t be worth the expense, but just do your homework and choose your publisher wisely. If it seems too good to be true, maybe it is.

For me, it has been so worth the effort and the expense! My publisher has not advanced me a payment; she has advanced me the expert assistance of her team and it has been invaluable. More than the expense, it is the effort that has been the most difficult to put out for so many months and so consistently. If you are not very highly motivated to spread your message, tell your story, or help some group of people, and if you are not prepared to work — extremely hard! — then choose something else to do with your time. Plus, if your judgment of whether writing a book will be worth it depends on whether you are likely to rake in phenomenal amounts of cash, I’d also say invest your time elsewhere. That’s because a big part of the satisfaction for me has come in the growing I’ve done and in seeing the impact my message has been having for my target market. I’m trusting that the sales will come now that the book has launched (the book launch recording is available on my Facebook author page), but I understand that (as a first-time author) the benefits from the book and book promotion may come more in recognition of the value-adding service I could offer (eg. speaking, coaching).

Writing a non-fiction book that fills a gap for readers creates excellent opportunities for you and establishes you as a value-creator and thought leader in your field. Your visibility gets a massive boost so that those who need your guidance begin seeing you have the resource (or are the resource) that could help them right now. Moreover, your book is only the first rung on a ladder of service that can help your brand shine! Just think about how books have led to talks for many an author as they establish their unique voice and value-laden message. TED talks, featured-speaker opportunities, interviews, guest podcasts, and summit talks are just a few of the talks that you could clinch (don’t wait for them, pitch for them). Then there are people who need the help your book is offering, but who just aren’t big readers. So, yep, you could create an audiobook, but there will be those who want some personal guidance. Thus you might create a group coaching program to guide small or large groups through the journey mapped out by your book. Where your book is your low-cost offer, your group coaching program becomes a mid-range offer. You could also develop a high-ticket offer: a one-on-one coaching program for those who don’t want the experience of sharing experiences and insights with others, preferring instead to have private coaching and personal guidance with you one-on-one. This kind of customized, attention-intensive offering is a premium priced offering but definitely belongs on your book’s product ladder.

As your book and you gain visibility, another benefit is that your brand expands due to your growing network of writers, speakers, trainers, coaches, and clients in your field. This will lead to sharing of leads, opportunities for collaboration, further writing opportunities (related and unrelated to your book). Also, if a part of your raison d’être is service to an at-risk population, then the growing network also brings opportunities to serve that population in new ways. For example, beyond the care of my own daughter and family, my dreams include operating a retreat centre to serve special needs parents, and actively working with a business that designs and offers affordable equipment and lifestyle solutions for special needs children and their families. Amazing opportunities for sponsorships, donations, grants, research project undertakings, and even patents to protect or share technologies have all grown from sparks kindled by a book.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I knew very little about book promo before this year began. To me, a book was sold by making it available on some online hub and on local bookshelves, and by going on some morning shows to plug the book in a promotional interview. I was perfectly fine with sending a photo from my graduation dinner for use on the book’s back cover. So my head spun as the intricacies of book promotion unveiled themselves! I truly wish I knew that these elements and more must come together to promote a book well: developing a brand identity complete with color choices, fonts, and professional photos, learning to actually like my own face and voice, figuring out the extent to which I was comfortable sharing my daughter’s and my family’s story and faces, building my website, growing an email list, providing value to my email subscribers, showing up consistently to share my message and put myself out there through live videos, my own interview series as well as by being a guest on podcasts and blogs run by wonderful people in areas of shared passion, and building a structured social media presence in locations that fit the profile of those I wish to serve.

One of the most joyful things that I discovered was that amazing, heart-centered people showed up at every step of the way to help me forward. That included my publisher, Lauren Eckhardt at Burning Soul Press, and her supremely competent and dedicated team, beta readers to critique and suggest improvements that influenced the final draft, an artist, editor and proofreader, editorial reviewers to give reviews that could be used on the book cover and with promotions, early reviewers who were willing to purchase and honestly review the book very soon after it launched, and my husband and son and Em’s nurse who would take over home tasks to free up my time so I could work on book-related tasks.

One of the hardest parts has been the sheer volume of work and finding the time and motivation to power onward, especially given the inner voice that reminds you of all the other responsibilities on your plate. Secondly, it has been hard to admit I can’t do it alone and ask for help. Just asking is hard when you are accustomed to being independent, and there is also the hurdle of finding the finances to turn the dream into reality. It was a terrifying thing for me to allocate funds to hire someone to help me manage my Instagram and some of my other social media elements, when I knew how much we needed those funds to purchase equipment for Em. It took me months to recognize the trade-off of money with time and value, and to see that this is an investment in providing a better future both for Em and for the Special Needs Families I wrote the book to serve. Thirdly, I had to transcend how scary it was to let others see and hear me and, moreso, to revisit the pain of what happened with Em and the shame of my mistakes and failings along the way.

In terms of a story to illustrate my journey with vulnerability, a couple come to mind. I speak in interviews and in the book about my experience with feeing judged as failing as a parent by some of those I loved most. One time, an aunt sat with me in my porch and told me I was to blame for Emma’s brain injury because I had chosen to take her for open heart surgery. Can you image how heavy a blow she dealt me with her words? Emma had reached a critical point where her failing heart could not supply her with enough oxygen, and doctors had told us she was at risk for seizure and stroke so that emergency open heart surgery was necessary. We’d done everything in our power to do right by our child, had arranged the finances and taken our family to the USA for the open heart surgery, had watched her recovery stall in the Intensive Care Unit as someone dislodged a tube so she bled out and flatlined, had decided to fight for her to stay alive when her heart restarted after twenty minutes and to fight for her recovery as a family come what may, and the caption my aunt chose to assign was that I had caused my child’s brain injury.

My stories are not always focused on things that hurt me. I also share stories about how much regret I feel and how flawed I am. One of the bigger ones is of me being in a pool with Em and my son, Bryan. Em might have been about 3 and Bry about 8 then. I was supporting Em in a float position in the water trying to encourage her to move her limbs, as she was almost entirely immobile still at that point. Bry kept coming over and trying to hug Em but all I could see were his huge splashes and the risk of him pulling her under as he grabbed her into a hug. He was just a little boy and he only wanted to give love, but I felt such a need to protect Em that I kept pushing him away. I kept rejecting him and berating him when he came back to try to love his sister again, and I never realized I was doing anything wrong. I only realized how much pain I inflicted on him last year when I watched a video my husband made of us in that pool, and it broke my heart. I was tempted to erase this story and others showing my failures from the book, but then it would not be honoring the special needs parents who would read it. So I reflected my imperfection and my shame and my regret as part of what I wanted to write to heal me and to heal them. We won’t always be perfect, because we are human, but if we are honest, we can see where we went wrong, decide what we want to change, and be better the next time.

And finally, I tell stories of how Emma teaches me. I tell a story of how I was alone at home caring for Em with an extremely painful back injury and had no alternative but to drag my feet as I gave her a bath and fed her and lifted and lowered her until I collapsed on the bed, wracked in pain as I cried for all that had happened to Em and all she had lost. This was perhaps about a year after her brain injury, and Emma was unable to see or speak. To her ears, my wailing must have sounded like laughing, because she was just howling in laughter. The more I cried, the more she laughed and that made my despair worse. I looked back on this as I write the book, and finally saw the lesson she was teaching. While I perceived Em as being terribly hurt and limited for life, having lost so many of her senses and shutting down her entire future, she had not taken any of those ideas to heart. My child was living life to the max every day, laughing when we spoke or sang or kissed her, joyful that she had another day to enjoy and love to share, but I was too blind to see that until another seven years had passed. Instead of living life wailing at the pain of the past which I cannot change, or fearing the health and financial uncertainties of the future, I finally understood that my present moment was the only thing I could control, and my attitude and actions in the now mattered most if I wanted to give her and myself and my family the best chance at a fulfilling and joyful life.

What can aspiring writers learn from my example stories above? They can learn that our imperfections can make our throats close up as fear suffuses us, because we’d all like to curate a better picture of ourselves for the world to see. However, reflecting ourselves authentically and vulnerably is our gift to our readers, and these are big reasons why readers will connect with us. In our imperfections, in our highs and lows, in our ability to fall and to rise and try again, readers may see themselves, may build heart-connection with us, may reconnect to a personal experience from their own past, may find the encouragement to dare one more time. When our stories spark readers to feel anger, shame, resentment, fear, hope, joy, despair, they connect to the thing we all share: the human condition. And when we do that, we know we have written well. On top of that, we can take them from the lowest lows and help them tap into the vein of hope and resilience within each of us so they look more positively toward the future as a result of their time spent with us. And that, I believe, is a part of our shared purpose.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

At the very least, and especially for a first-time author, I would tell authors to engage with a marketing and promotion expert to kick off the whole process. To support you in becoming more visible and making your book’s value clear, hammer out with the expert the following:

who the book is being written to serve,

where and how you should reach these readers,

whether you are focusing your promotions locally or internationally or both (and if so, how your approach may differ for different target audiences),

what resources you must develop as the hub of your permanent presence (a Facebook author page, a website, etc.),

which modalities will support that presence (which physical and virtual talks/interviews/articles/workshops/summits will be ideal to guest on, which social media outlets will help you find your audience, which categories of blogs, podcasts etc.), and

which actual podcasts, blogs, summits, etc. you want to pitch for and which elements of your message will be picked up in which pieces.

Lean on experts to support you with editing, proofreading, layout/formatting, artwork, and managing beta-reading if at all possible. In my case, planning and coordination was done by the publisher and I am so thankful as I look back on the how insurmountable those tasks would have been for me, had I even conceived of doing it alone. (The truth is, I would not have known to do 99% of it, so I would have uploaded the book to amazon, dusted off my hands, and waited to see if I could get a sale.)

Then recognize that if you hire experts or in some cases an assistant, there will be less for you to manage yourself, which frees you up to actually work on delivering your expert content, instead of being bogged down by logistics and planning details.

So specifically what I recommend you handle yourself would be:

writing your book,

doing your video or audio interviews,

writing out your written interviews,

creating your own social media content (though an assistant could be invaluable to help develop artwork around the content you identify), and

determine your content and feel for your website and author pages (you can get help to build them if you aren’t so “techy”).

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Admit when you don’t know and ask for advice and support.

The first thing the publisher gave to me, as we moved into the marketing and promotion phase, was a brand kit. I received an email and the google drive link to the brand kit. The publisher had chosen colors from the book cover artwork to be my brand colors, and listed fonts, logos, a tagline for my brand, and banners to be used consistently across all the places where I was presenting myself.

I had never seen a brand kit and suddenly all of this information was being handed to me in a document and via a call with all of the new terms and recommendations being matter-of-factly handed over. I definitely felt confused, overwhelmed, and (frankly) quite stupid. I thought the brand colors meant I not only had to use those colors in my business images, but I also had to wear those colors when I did interviews. I knew I would look terrible in some of those colors and so I insisted I did not want my brand to be built around them. I certainly frustrated the marketing manager, but I talked my confusion through with the various persons involved, and finally got the clarity on the whys and hows, so that we all could agree on the content, context and direction. It was smooth sailing after that rocky start.

2. Be true to who you are.

If you are pretending, it will be obvious to your audience, causing the connection between you and them to be weaker than it could be. If people don’t resonate with you, don’t feel bad, and don’t try to be someone else to attract them. You’ll keep attracting YOUR right audience, and those people will be loyal because they align with who you authentically are.

For me, being authentic meant sharing stories of my challenges as a mom of a brain-injured girl, pulling back the curtain so people could see my family’s pain and frustration and so they could see some of my mistakes as a mom and wife in those challenging conditions. Only by showing my own challenges and inadequacies was I able to build trust with my audience and illustrate approaches to turn things around so readers could find hope and resilience.

3. Have a plan.

Specific to your book, your plan details who you want to draw to your book, how you will find them, and how you will share with them the message that your book is available. Good plans always have a powerful why (i.e. purpose) as the foundation underlying them and then they are clear on what target (goal) is to be met, the tasks to be completed in meeting the gold, deadlines for each task and clear assignment of individuals assigned task completion.

Your book must be at the heart of your outreach so decide how you’re going to share the book. You are not going to get good results unless you get clear on what it is you want to achieve, and make sure that your goals align with your purpose. Your plan should include a clear statement of (1) who you feel called to serve, (2) what you want to change for them, (3) how you want to achieve that (i.e. what offers you want to make available to them as facets of your service), and (4) how you will monitor/measure your impact.

4. Be resilient and patient

Babe Ruth struck out much more than he hit home runs, and yet he is recognized for being the most successful batter in baseball. His willingness to risk failure and to keep trying no matter how often her failed was what predisposed him to be supremely successful. Be resilient. Don’t give up because it is hard or it’s taking a long time to find success. Believe in the value of what you feel called to do and keep taking one more step until you reach your goal.

5. Recognize that even if you have help, you’ll have to do a LOT of work and try new things constantly.

I thought that writing the book would be the hard part of the job, but it turned out that was only a first step. What followed were cover art creation, title finalization, development of an author bio, book edits, proofreads, critical reading by beta readers, reviews and rewrites, building of my online presence via a website and social media (making sure I was visible and adding consistent value in multiple places where my target audience was likely to be), outreach by being interviewed and also conducting my own interviews on topics related to my book, and stretching outside of my comfort zone (such as by pitching and showing up for video and audio interviews.)

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to sit down with Oprah, because to me she personifies the message that anyone, no matter how hurt or how humble their beginning, has the potential to lean into their big dream and create huge ripples that impact the world in massive heart-centered ways. And, I love stories — both telling them and listening to them — as well as sharing the multicultural food of my country Trinidad and Tobago, so that shared meal would be a blast!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can sign up for my monthly newsletter, free book excerpts, and more at https://marcianb.com. Come join my free group, Claiming Joy and Fulfillment at https://www.facebook.com/groups/joyandfulfillment for community, inspiration and resources to level up your life satisfaction. Also check out https://marcianb.com/biolink/ for lots of other ways to connect with me and learn what I’m doing.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.