Marci Lebowitz of Follow The Threads: “Only hire employees who totally get and celebrate your brand”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewingMarci Lebowitz.

Marci Lebowitz is a slow fashion designer, and the founder of Follow The Threads. In 2019, without having any formal fashion training Marci left a career in corporate America to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer. Using a spinning wheel, she now spins custom fiber adornments for performers, musicians, dancers, and festival enthusiasts to wear, and has caught the eye of independent filmmakers with her unique and bold fashion pieces. Marci dreams of one day designing for Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Meghan Markle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was an extremely sensitive, emotional, intuitive and empathic child. I was very imaginative, curious, and interested in all things magical and beautiful. I read voraciously and reveled in being outdoors, in nature.

I loved making presents for others and being creative. Dressing up in my mom’s clothes, high heels & gogo boots was a daily highlight! My mom said I came out of her womb insisting on lace on my panties, the earliest indicator of being a fashionista! Quite young I discovered the wonder of dramatic jewelry and wigs. Honestly, I’m the same today with just a bigger body and very deep understanding and acceptance of my intuitive gifts and how I’m wired.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Lady Gaga’s “I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way”.

I always felt very different than most people, even around others with artistic or spiritual leanings. For a long time I thought something was wrong with me because what I needed and how I did things was so different from my family and the predominant culture — including many alternative people.

I love this line saying that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with unique people, that “baby we were born this way” and being exactly, naturally how we are allows for our unique contribution to the world. That living from this aligned space which brings you pleasure and happiness is exactly what we are designed to do.

This line helped give me courage when I completely and fully changed my entire life 3.5 years ago. It bolstered me when I was faltering as I left my life on the east coast, moved to the southwest, changed my career and fully followed my inner guidance…to follow my own threads.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’m incredibly devoted to my path. It is a path of creative expression and ease and honesty and openness and clarity and peace.

I am also intensely intuitive and have been able to build a beautiful life and business in this second chapter based on my courage and by following my strong and clear inner guidance.

Lastly, I listen deeply in every aspect of my life, to deliberately focus and know what and who to pay attention to. To be able to quiet and still myself frequently to clear the debris of chaos, confusion and murk the collective runs around in. In the stillness and quiet is where the deep messages exist. I believe everything speaks and I am willing to listen. This skill allows me to let go and move on despite what others are doing.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I was formally educated as an Occupational Therapist and worked in the profession for 30 years. I wore many hats in the field. The one I loved the most was my years as an Autism specialist. I worked in the most restrictive academic environments due to student’s severe aggression and inability to be educated in regular classrooms. I was particularly skilled with calming nonverbal, extremely aggressive, highly sensitive kids.

Throughout my career I had multiple management positions in the medical and educational system, which meant I was frequently in trouble for my dynamic clothing, my innovative ideas and my intense need for creative expression.

I was an excellent caregiver despite the fact that it totally bored me, and made me feel like I was drowning. I learned just because you are really good at something does not mean it nourishes you and brings you joy.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

The opening to reinventing myself was quite fierce. I had multiple deaths occur in January 2018 in rapid succession that made me wake up. As a result of those deaths, I realized I was going to just completely wither away if I didn’t figure out how to live my life in ways that were natural and authentic for me. The way I made this humongous shift was I constantly asked myself “What do I want?” and then I would follow the answer. I stopped arguing with myself and began really giving to myself. I soon moved across the country to Taos, New Mexico — something I had wanted to do for over 12 years. I discovered that giving to myself is the most powerful thing I can do.

As I was shifting into my second chapter I realized that I run huge amounts of energy naturally and though I didn’t want to do energy work with people anymore, I wanted to do something with all this powerful energy.

When I began spinning fibers on my spinning wheel and working with antique and vintage textiles, I realized I could infuse uplifting, empowering and soothing energies into these pieces. Wearing energetically infused fashion is like having a protective, uplifting, inspiring cloak all around you! I also discovered that when making unique designs, I create for those that seek to be bold, creative and comfortable expressing themselves! It was letting myself delineate my target market that gave me so much fire and joy!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Yes, I had multiple people close to me die within a week in January 2018 including my mom while I was her primary caregiver. I realized that I had been allowing people to deter me from what I was yearning to discover and do. So after all the funerals, I put everything in storage and I left the east coast, setting out for the southwest not knowing what would happen. I did it alone so I could follow and go where I wanted when I wanted.

I gave myself the gift of extremely purposeful solitude. It helped me begin to recover after all the intense caregiving and the massive grief. I rested and wandered and ate great food and visited yarn stores and shopped and let myself begin to dream about what I wanted to do next with my life. I cried and looked at beautiful landscapes and let myself question everything that I had been taught that didn’t work for me. I drove long stretches. I met new, intriguing people and visited with old friends. I let myself unearth myself and let the magic that had been shoved down begin to bubble up inside of me and didn’t squelch it down.

I lived in Taos for a few years where I completely discovered myself as an artist and a lover of nature. At the very end of 2020, my path took me from Taos, to living out in the redwood forest in Central California without a cell or WiFi signal for the past six months. I have discovered if you really want your work to grow, live without internet and in the majesty of nature. You will discover all kinds of treasures!

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I discovered that I could design fashion though I had absolutely no education in it. I would let myself repurpose and reconfigure gorgeous, antique non-fashion items (wall hangings, bedding, etc) into couture fashion.

I developed my own way of fashion designing by following my intuition despite not following patterns or knowing how to use a sewing machine. I stopped censoring and judging myself and let myself explore and follow my own threads.

I deeply and powerfully listened to my inner guidance instead of letting others’ chaos, drama and ideas of what they thought I should be doing fall away. I followed what fascinated me. I stopped trying to defend myself to others who didn’t understand or support me.

I discovered a strength within me to leave behind so many things that made me miserable. To completely change course and create my own reality. My inner guidance is extremely strong so I allowed that to be the dominant director of my existence. I had always lived in suburban areas so I let myself live in places with majestic landscapes and loads of quiet.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The response to my fashion designs has been well received by people I enjoy working with so much. Creatives, dancers, singers, musicians and those that love to express themselves through fashion are attracted to my designs.

Every time a violist shows up wanting a special piece that dangles from his wrists and moves with the music, or every time a dancer wants me to create something one of a kind so that all eyes are on them for their performance, my heart lights up. This is evidence that when I follow my threads, people who resonate with what I’m doing show up.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Aunt Judy was very pivotal in helping me to follow my design gifts. She constantly encouraged me that first year when I was exploring my fashion ideas and kept telling me to look at Vogue and the New York Times September fashion edition. She said my work was that caliber. I didn’t look at these magazines for about nine months as I was so powerfully and deeply immersed in my own creative process. When I finally looked I was like “Oh my gosh, she’s right. My work holds its own amongst these magnificent creators!”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’d say my most recent in the end of December 2020 when I moved to Central California. My life closed out rather rapidly in Taos and I was clearly guided to go to California between Carmel and Big Sur. I had never heard of this area nor had I ever been here. Rather quickly I found a cabin on Airbnb and ended up in a redwood canyon that is exactly between Carmel and Big Sur!

In my months here I was around lots of dancers and musicians I happily collaborated and worked with but no textile artists.

I had seen a fiber store in Monterey, got on their email list but didn’t go into the store until the end of May (five months after I got here).

What I learned when I entered this store absolutely blew my mind! There is a highly developed and vast textile community in the exact region I live in an area that is all about slow fashion and the “old ways” of creating!

What blew my mind even more that here in Central and Northern California is one of the first and largest fibersheds in the US. A fibershed is a region, in this case from central California to the border of Oregon, where members (farmers, sheep shearers, dyers, weavers, knitters, seamstresses and tailors, etc.) are devoted to ethical, sustainable and safe ways of creating fiber and textile beauty! Right in my backyard!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Absolutely. Despite being brave and leaving everything I knew behind, totally changing my career and lifestyle it was absolutely daunting. I did my best to stay present because if I had thought about the magnitude of what I was doing I probably would have stopped myself!

Instead I constantly tapped into my intuition and only focused on and took my one next step. I did a lot of weeding out what I didn’t want and kept refining to get closer to what I did want.

There were times when I would wonder if I was totally crazy and did I do the right thing when some huge, off putting contrast happened. Except I knew I didn’t want to go back to where I had come from because it so did not meet my needs. Instead I’d regroup and tune back into my inner guidance to clean it up, breathe a sigh of relief and then course correct.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

My support system created itself. Each time I took new steps someone has been there to support me. It started with my Aunt Judy who encouraged me with my design gifts and my mom’s best friend, Donna, who encouraged me to leave the DC metro area and move to the Southwest.

Now I have an incredible business support system including my amazing PR and Marketing Director, my Artistic Director and my models! They are all fun, smart, super supportive and totally get my unique vision and brand.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I currently reside in Central California. It was a huge adjustment moving here from Taos, NM in December 2020 during the winter, holidays and mid-pandemic. Talk about uncertainty and discomfort! It was obvious to me that my time was done in Taos and I craved journeying to a new exciting place. I listened to my inner guidance and acted on it.

Moving to the redwood forest was the first time I let myself live fully immersed in nature without a cell signal. At first I was lonely but after a few weeks I appreciated my own company in a way I had not experienced before. It was a new sense of peacefulness, living among the quiet hum of the trees and chirpy birds.

At the same time, I saw a response to this incredible environment in my creative process. My design and creative gifts exponentially flourished! Within five months, I had created and photographed three fashion collections, each one inspired by the beauty and lushness of this coastal region. Making the leap to be in this incredibly magical place has been inspiring and in return, I make bold clothing that encourages others to get out of their comfort zones.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

That you might have to go through quite a few people to find super great and amazing employees when you have an extremely unique vision and brand. That you can’t make employees feel good about themselves if they didn’t before you hired them. Only hire employees who totally get and celebrate your brand. Do not hire someone, no matter how good they may appear if you don’t have a good feeling about them. Speak up quickly if things seem off with a supplier, employee, contractor, etc. It will not get better if you ignore it. It festers and ends up badly which could have been prevented had I moved quickly when the energy started to go south.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We have many wonderful things as a result of modern, progressive inventions, however, these very things are also causing us a great deal of suffering.

I have found when humans return to old ways of creating that deeply engage our souls, no matter the medium, they are much happier. The “slow movements” are so important for human sustainability and happiness. To see young and mature adults find and express their magic like they did when they were young. For humans to respectfully and solidly follow their intuition, to pay attention to what feels good in healthy ways and to allow themselves to do those things no matter what others may think of them.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Lady Gaga, I deeply admire her creative genius! She absolutely followed her own threads and ways of doing things no matter what others thought. She incorporates fashion, music, and expression equally in all of her talents and mind-blowing performances. I respect her kindness and how she cares for the people in her life. It is incredible that despite her own significant personal challenges, she consistently stretches creatively and gives so much courage to others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can see and shop my fashion collections on my website here https://www.marcilebowitz.shop and keep up with me socially on Instagram @marcilebowitz.shop

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!