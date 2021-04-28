Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Meet This Month’s Challenge Winners

One Better Choice at a time, these Winners are creating lasting change.

Our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

National Challenge

Alexis Lewis, Supercenter #2754; Waynesboro, GA; $5K Winner

Tia Williams-Flax, Distribution Center #8905; Davenport, FL; $5K Winner

Mintesnot Wordofa, Supercenter #5673; Sachse, TX; $5K Winner

Dominique Clavette, Supercenter #4583; Greer, S.C.; $5K Winner

Desmond Pinkett, Distribution Center #7031; Laurens, S.C.; $5K Winner

Erica Camacho, Distribution Center #7024; Sterling, IL; $5K Winner

Anissa Bowman, Supercenter #1655; Crawfordsville, IN; $5K Winner

Alex Hunt, Supercenter #3484; Pensacola, FL; $5K Winner

Joe Kieft, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, MI; $5K Winner

Candace McCabe, David Glass Technology Building; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Sheila Edwards, Supercenter #3205; Lithia Springs, GA; $5K Winner

Katrina Smith, Sam’s Club #4989; Auburn, AL; $5K Winner

Devin Hummel, Distribution Center #7078; Elwood, IL; $5K Winner

Jenny Prince, Supercenter #4200; Columbus, GA; $5K Winner

Kim Mounts; King George, VA; $5K Winner

Canada Challenge

Jane Threlfall, Supercenter #3184; Truro, N.S.; $2K Winner

Pauline Oakley, Walmart Canada Market 13; Orangeville, ON; $2K Winner

Lori Denton, Walmart Canada Store #1017; Digby, N.S.; $2K Winner

To read more of their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners. 

