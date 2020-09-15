March Mitchell Ravenscroft on Ideas for Healthy Lunches During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The three meals that you consume in a day are incredibly crucial for your overall wellbeing. Your breakfast is the meal that starts your day. That doesn’t mean your other two meals are unimportant; it simply means that breakfast sets the precedent for meals to come. During this pandemic, taking good care of your diet is very important to maintain a strong immune system. Lunch is an incredibly important meal intended to fuel the rest of your workday.

Eating healthy is essential if you want to prevent your risk of infection. Skipping meals is a nasty habit that has developed in many people’s routines, due to work pressure, diet culture, poor scheduling, and more.

Marc Ravenscroft’s suggestions for a healthy lunch

Most people are attracted to foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. Making an effort to incorporate healthy foods into your lunch is vital for both your short- and long-term health. Marc Ravenscroft provides tips that you can follow, listed below:

The first step to a healthy diet is focusing on balance, with plants (fruits and vegetables), protein (meat, fish, tofu), complex carbohydrates (whole grains), and healthy fats (think avocado, olive oil, etc.).

You should measure proportions so that there is neither excess nor deficiency in any part of your diet. Eating too much, or too little, of any one thing, can have a detrimental effect on your health. Fats and carbohydrates take longer to digest. Your intake of plant-based foods should be high so as to get all essential vitamins and minerals. Proteins supply your body with the energy it needs to perform daily tasks.

Make use of seasonal foods. They are rich in vitamins and minerals essential for your body. They are often cheaper than foods that need to be imported from far away. Including seasonal foods in your diet can help you diversify your palate and satisfy any craving.

Stay away from highly processed foods during this pandemic. Try to make a healthy lunch at home. Use different ingredients that are readily available, including whole grains like rye bread, quinoa, brown rice, and lean meats like chicken breast and turkey breast. Processed foods have preservatives that are not beneficial to your health. By making food at home, you avoid chemicals and preservatives that come in pre-prepared store-bought foods. Anything you can buy pre-made can be made at home with the right ingredients!

Fresh fruits can make a great dessert. Stay away from refined sugar and opt for fruits that will help you satisfy your sweet tooth. They are nutritious and delicious at the same time. Some great examples include Medjool dates, cherries, watermelon, and more.

Include different types of fish in your diet, or supplement with plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. A variety of sources of healthy fats will help you maintain heart health. Try to avoid red meat, which can cause diseases later in life.

By following these simple tips, you can take care of your diet and ensure it is balanced. A balanced diet will help you build strong immunity and an energized body. As you work from home during the pandemic, you can focus on what you consume to change your eating habits for the better.