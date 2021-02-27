March 2021 – Divine Timing, Tools, & Tips

“Shout hallelujah, c’mon get happy!”

-Judy Garland, “Get Happy”

March is a month for diversified yet strategic action, socialization, levity, and progress!

Passion, creativity, and a reawakened inner-artisan bring out the potential for transcendence, love, and the courage to fight for your Soul’s worth.

Believe in your capacity for greatness and harness your talents from higher consciousness.

MARCH DIVINE TIMING KEYNOTES

All Planets Moving Direct!! One month only in 2021

We have 0 planets in retrograde throughout March. Take advantage of this energy and move forward with plans, taking action around your clearly formulated visions & dreams. The March Numerology supports you in this too! The Astro-numero codes are giving us the green light.

-Check out the Soul Pathology March Numerology blog for all the personal enterprising tips & timing!

Mars enters Gemini

Minds quicken, curiosity peaks, and the early bird gets the worm. Diverse & playful interactions abound. All enterprises are fast-paced, quick-witted, and potentially anxious.

Watch out for over-committing and under-performing. Your power is in the present.

Mercury enters Pisces

Precognitive dreams and insights, telepathy, and all things unseen illuminate the mind. Creative and artistic endeavors flourish. Be mindful of scatter-brained behaviors, disorganization, and forgetfulness.



Equinox / The Sun enters Aries

Spring in the Northern Hemisphere | Fall in the Southern Hemisphere

The veil is thin. Pay attention to insights, synchronicities and coincidences.

Honor the changing of seasons and cycles in and around you.

Where have you grown?

What are you shedding?

What would you like to invite into your experience?

Venus enters Aries

Love is bold, direct, and passionate! {not so patient, gentle, and kind} Pave the way for variety in romance, spontaneity, and investigating financial endeavors, rekindle a flame, reignite sparks with your partner, or pour love into yourSelf.

Put it out there. Let go of attachment to outcomes. Watch out for drama, scandals, affairs, selfishness, and magnetic attraction.

The skies are fortified with opportunities for deepening personal awareness for succinct, aligned action and the ability to expand your time + energy.

Take advantage!

2021 Planetary Retrograde Calendar

Get your free copy here of the 2021 Planetary Retrograde Calendar to keep you Divine Timing all year long.

March Divine Timing Astro Calendar

Get your free copy here to keep in Divine timing all month long.

LUNAR CYCLES

PISCES NEW MOON

23° | MARCH 13TH | 4:21 AM CST

“The fishes {Pisces} express themselves in countless different ways, but all of them come into the world with three core insights: life is a mystery, circumstances are its veil, and consciousness itself is the key to unraveling it.”

-Steven Forrest, The Inner Sky



Open your heart & mind to greater awareness.

Expand your personal vision.

Dream outside your box. Better yet, get rid of the box.

See yourSelf through the lens of Oneness.

Embody your personal ideals.





Pisces New Moon Intention

I expand my vision, dreams, and perceptions beyond the ordinary scope and use my imagination to create more expansive beliefs, access new levels of consciousness, and initiate new, unlimiting possibilities.

Pisces Archetypes

The Mystic

The Dreamer & Transcendent Visionary

The Martyr {yes, identical to its polarity, Virgo}

Body Bonus

In your body, Pisces Governs

Feet, toes, and lymphatic system

Divine Tip: Lymphatic / Dry Brushing. This is an inexpensive and personal healing practice that will clear toxins in the lymph system and body, boost your immunity, help with depression, anxiety, emotional stagnation and promote overall wellness. Energetically, it can clear blockages, making room for more creativity and flow.

Bonus: While brushing, use the chakra affirmations below for maximum mind, body spirit interconnection.

Pisces Chakras

Sacral Chakra– Compassion, love, and creativity flow to and through me. I am free from worry, doubt, shame, and blame.

Solar Plexus – I act in alignment with my conscious and unconscious self, organically bridging ego with an elevated consciousness. I Am a conduit of Oneness and Self-transcendence.

Divine Tips

Practice self-compassion first and then turn your compassion outwards to be in service to others

Communicate healthy boundaries – mentally, emotionally, physically, and energetically.

Be open to healthy emotional processing. The outcome = healing & intuitive growth

Listen empathically {healthy boundaries and balance is crucial to overall well being}

Give charitably of your time, resources, and heart with no strings attached.



Potential Blind Spots

Hyper environmental absorption {toxic situations, relationships and disfunction} Is this yours to take on or process, or for you to hold space?

Enabling, co-dependence, and unhealthy or no boundaries.

Idealism and unreasonable expectations of self & others breed resentment.

Skimming over conflict or without identifying and communicating root causes & conditions

Addiction, escapism, and depression

SOULFUL PISCES NEW MOON INQUIRIES

What gifts do I bring onto the planet?

When do I feel inspired, imaginative, and creative? {prioritize that!}

What is “self-awareness?”

How can I become more aware of myself to embody and exemplify the values and beliefs I crave?

Hint: knowing your values and beliefs is key to identifying awareness, actions, and lifestyle choices that support those personal principles.

When do I feel transcendent and part of the greater whole?

Have I felt the presence of God or Divinity within myself?

Do I believe there is something mystical and cosmic in my existence?

What happens when I let go and surrender?

When do I feel sentimental and sappy?

Feel more of that on this moon, and use those vibes to harness your intentions!



Divine Tool: Sunstone

This is the stone of illumination! It will empower you to shine from the inside out, find a center of gravity that communicates with all cosmic forces and guide you in remembering your infinite divinity. This stone is also a stone of luck, opportunity, and joy. It brings the awareness of your personal light into the world.

-I’ve received the gift of Sunstone on various occasions. Each time has serendipitously correlated with bouts of depression, lack of passion, and personal motivation or stagnation. It quickly motivates me to reconnect with my internal, eternal-light, find my spark, and manifest in the world and relationships around me. In turn, I always end up paying it forward and passing it along to souls who cross my path.

Bonus: I encourage you to work with this stone and then, gift it once you reignite your personal light. Pay it forward!

Want to kick it up a notch? Add a little Lapis for inspiration, creativity, and inner artistry to emerge.

LIBRA FULL MOON

8° | MARCH 28TH | 1:48 PM CST

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world.” -Marianne Williamson, A Return To Love

Let go of discord. Invite in harmony.

Reconciliation & forgiveness are the ushers of miracles.

Make peace with your shadows.

Drink of the still waters that run deep.

We need your light more than ever on this planet, my friends.

Libra Full Moon Intention:

I am organically and wholeheartedly willing to heal imbalances in interpersonal, professional, familial, and spiritual relationships. I am a divine channel for peace, love, and beauty.

Libra Archetypes

The Lover & Peacemaker

The Artist

The Judge

Body Bonus:

In your body, Libra

Skin, belly button & waist

Libra Chakras

Heart Chakra – My innate love, kindness, and beauty radiate from my heart-center into all aspects of my life and interactions. I communicate from love rather than fear.

Third Eye Chakra – I openly access my auric field, transmitting pure, positive potential. I am a channel of hope, faith, and trust in the abundance of divine creation.



Divine Tips

Interconnect your head and your heart. Act in discernment.

To thine own self be true.

Gather all the facts and perspectives, then communicate your Truth in integrity and authority.

Practice patience and kindness with yourSelf first and then others.

Forgive or become willing to forgive. A little willingness goes a long way.

Potential Blind Spots

Pent up anger, rage, and impatience {do not shame this stuff- hold space to process it}

Imbalance and indecision

Imbalance and indecision People-pleasing or hypocrisy

Avoidance of conflict and procrastination to keep the peace rather than healthfully expressing your point of view

Avoidance of conflict and procrastination to keep the peace rather than healthfully expressing your point of view Resentment, grudges, and bitterness {the blockers of love & peace}

Tip: Stand up for yourSelf & not against the other person or situation. Check your motives!

SOULFUL LIBRA FULL MOON HEALING INQUIRIES

Identify imbalanced or unhealthy relationships in your life.

Are you willing to heal and shift these connections?

Where are you withholding forgiveness (to self or others?)

Are you willing or “willing to become willing” to practice forgiveness?

Remember, this may not be a conversation or physical/verbal reconciliation; it may be as simple as a prayer for healing and forgiveness that starts the process.

In what circumstances are you indecisive?

Are you willing to practice discernment or reservation if you do not feel confident in your decision’s authority?

Do you have trustworthy, experienced counsel to guide you?

Do you turn to your Higher Self & Higher Power for guidance?

Do you feel your feelings in real-time or after the fact? Are you willing to prioritize your emotional intelligence alongside your mental capacities for greater clarity, discernment, and integrity?

Where can you address and reconcile dishonesty, people-pleasing, or superficiality to embody your authentic self?

Divine Tool: African Turquoise

African Turquoise is the stone of attunement, balance, and evolution. It heals disharmony and blockages in the physical, mental, emotional, and auric bodies. It purifies energies for elevated states of consciousness while creating structure and security for both personal energy fields and environments.

It’s super-current, in that it swings both ways; hip for the masculine and chic for the feminine, or vice versa!

Be mindful: This stone can unlock and unblock ancient wisdom codes not yet accessed in your cells, DNA, and psyche. It usually does so in the way of the trickster or court jester- forcing you to see what lies beneath illusions and facades in a playful yet serious way.

This stone, combined with the Sunstone & Lapis recommended for the Pisces New Moon is a power-house trio of inspiration, flow, and the organic blossoming of your innate wisdom and unique contribution to humanity.

I introduced the Libra Full Moon’s energies with Marianne Williamson’s famous quote from “A Return to Love.” I’ll close, parting with an offering for healing disempowerment and inviting in greater enlightenment.

I challenge you to make this your mantra and become willing to shed any disempowering beliefs.

“There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” -Marianne Williamson, A Return To Love

April 2021 Divine Timing Preview:

April will bring us into a new era of experiences, connections, opportunities, and choices. The foundation you lay in March through your ambitious endeavors will pave the way for new personal liberties and challenges alike. Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it!!

April Calendar Highlights

Saturn Trine The North & South Nodes of the Moon

New Moon Aries

Venus Enters Taurus

Mercury Enters Taurus

Sun Enters Taurus

Mars Enters Cancer

Full Moon Scorpio

Pluto Retrograde