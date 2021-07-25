Marc Sampogna of Once Upon A Coconut: “Being different is good”

Being different is good: I’ve always been motivated by disruption. If someone or something is swimming upstream, then go the other way. You don’t want to fit in, you want to stand apart.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Marc Sampogna, Co-Founder, Once Upon A Coconut.

Born and raised in NY, Marc Sampogna is a seasoned marketing and branding expert with over 18 years of experience building brands and agencies. Marc has developed a number of successful businesses, which includes Once Upon A Coconut, a purpose-driven coconut water.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was raised by a Mad Man and a publicist, so I was born with creative marketing genes in my DNA. So it’s only fitting that I started my career in advertising, then went on to ultimately launch my own branding agency, Canopy (www.canopybrandgroup.com). After years of experience building brands in the food and beverage industry at my and other agencies, I saw the need to create something that hasn’t really been done — creating a beverage with a sense of community and purpose that leads the way for openness, positivity, and selflessness. Something so relevant for the times we are living in. Something everyone can relate to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

That’s an easy one, the pandemic. We were literally getting ready to jump on a plane to Vietnam to visit our factory and get the first production in motion, and the world literally stopped. It was one of those moments where you either fold your hand, or bite down on your lip and go all in. Needless to say, we went all in, and it’s been an invaluable experience. We leveraged virtual communications with foreign partners in an efficient way, which has made for a more fruitful relationship today. But I cannot wait to get over there and build the personal relationships we’ve fostered even more in person.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest? Hmmm, well, this is nothing to put in print (lol), but we had made up some business cards, which was the last thing I really cared about when launching, and it showed. One of our sales reps needed them quickly, so we created them and there was a major snafu in the spelling of our name. If you jumble the letters of the word “coconut” around a few times, I’m sure you’ll figure it out Lesson learned — pay attention to detail on all business matters, even a 2×3 business card.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

For starters, we are 100% fully recyclable and environmentally friendly…

Our slim aluminum cans allow us to be 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly. Other brands use tetra packs or plastic bottles, which might be recyclable, but due to some of their plastic elements they’re not 100% environmentally friendly. The aluminum not only allows for our products to be more shelf stable, but also maintains the flavor, so consumers can enjoy a great tasting product while doing something good for the environment.

We also donate 10% of sales to charity…

We created a hydration story with a sense of community and purpose. For every case we sell, we donate 10% to charities that we have a special connection to, but also ones that are very relevant to the times we are living in today.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We completed a project with special needs high school students recently, which was so enlightening. The students, ages 15–18, were challenged to use their artistic talents to design a new variety of our coconut water, based on something they’re passionate about in their everyday lives. This initiative gave the students an opportunity to see what it takes to create a successful product and brand. It also gave back to the community with a real-life educational project that will hopefully inspire them towards future aspirations.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

More community programs to allow people to get involved and contribute without there being any strings attached. Create internships and opportunities with inclusivity at the core. Mix and blend different walks of life so that we can educate one another in a natural environment that brings us all together.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Having been the leader, as well as been lead, this shouldn’t be too hard to answer. It’s always been about communication, trust, and transparency. Without those you can’t believe in yourself to do the work, or in others to do it either. The other thing is being open to failures and encouraging that amongst your peers and team. Instill bravery and guts in others is what will ultimately make the team great.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Failing is an option: we’re always taught that “failure is not an option”, which is ridiculous. That mindset doesn’t allow you to learn and grow. Being different is good: I’ve always been motivated by disruption. If someone or something is swimming upstream, then go the other way. You don’t want to fit in, you want to stand apart. Take your time: Patience allows you to be more thoughtful and do the work much more efficiently. I’m still working on this 😉 Work with people smarter than you: You don’t have to be the best at everything — if everyone has their lane of expertise, it makes for a total team effort that will breed successful results faster than if you go it alone. It’s okay to not know the answer.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to embrace the Smart Powerful and Remarkable Kids of the world to dare to be great — I call it SPARK. If we could find a way to continuously tap into the hearts and minds of kids as brands or grown adults, then we’d all be better for it. There’s no better feeling than the emotion you get from engaging with our youth to see how you inspire them, but more importantly, what you can learn from them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be brave enough to fail at something new.” Or “Only those who dare move the world forward.” These have taught me to take risks and go after the things that drive me and I’m most passionate about. It’s allowed me to live a life and a career with very few regrets. And “Deserve your dream” reminds us that success is measured not just in what we achieve, but who we are.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Howard Schultz. I find his origin story fascinating and extremely motivating. To be able to sit with him and pick his brain for an hour would be a dream come true. I love his disposition and emphasis on community and people.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @onceuponacoconut

