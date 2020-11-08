Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft on the importance of healthy meals during COVID

As we fight the deadly COVID-19 infection, it is crucial to take the necessary precautionary steps at individual ends. The foremost step is to eat right. Food acts as fuel for our bodies. What we eat decides our immunity system’s strength and determines our ability to fight infections and diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to eat a healthy, nutritious, and well-balanced diet to build a defense mechanism against the virus, or any other illness for that matter.

The three meals of the day are of paramount importance for our overall well-being. While breakfast gives a start to the day, lunch provides the energy to carry forward the rest of the working day. The trend of skipping meals has caught on in modern times, owing to various factors such as lifestyle changes, working culture, and poor time management. However, such a habit harms in more ways than we can imagine.

Marc Mitchell offers his valuable insights on why it is important to eat healthy during such challenging times.

Marc Mitchell’s take on healthy meals

Eat well-balanced and nutritious meals: Although it is normal to get attracted to foods high in carbs, take care to add healthy food groups to your plate. Balance your meals with green leafy vegetables and good fats. Have a fruit between meals as a snack option. Fresh fruit juices and smoothies are both filling and highly nutritious. Add a good variety to your meals.

Are you taking in enough nutrients? That is an important question to ask. It is important to weigh whether you are taking sufficient proteins, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. Ensure that you don’t consume in excess or under the required levels. It is crucial to have a diet that is complete in all respects.

Keep a check on sugar, salts, fats, and oils: Keeping a check on the amount of salt you consume is crucial. 5 grams a day is enough for an adult. Try to eat food that contains natural salt and avoid salty condiments. Make an effort to replace butter and ghee with good fats such as olive oil or sunflower oil. Limit your intake of artificially sweetened liquids and replace them with natural sugar such as fruit juices.

Eat seasonal foods: There is a reason why nutritionists recommend consuming seasonal foods. One, they are incredibly nutritious; two, they are affordable than off-season foods

Avoid processed foods: Processed foods have been a more accessible option in the pandemic due to traveling restrictions. Processed foods contain preservatives and chemicals that increase their storage life. However, one can prepare similar food items at home with fresh ingredients and consume them fresh.One can choose to go for healthier ingredients, prepare the dish as per one’s taste and preference, and enjoy it right from the comforts of home.

Such easy-to-follow tips can transform our lifestyle and lives alike and provide us with the strength to fight the battle against the infection.