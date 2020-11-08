Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft on the importance of healthy meals during COVID

As we fight the deadly COVID-19 infection, it is crucial to take the necessary precautionary steps at individual ends. The foremost step is to eat right. Food acts as fuel for our bodies. What we eat decides our immunity system’s strength and determines our ability to fight infections and diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As we fight the deadly COVID-19 infection, it is crucial to take the necessary precautionary steps at individual ends. The foremost step is to eat right. Food acts as fuel for our bodies. What we eat decides our immunity system’s strength and determines our ability to fight infections and diseases. Therefore, it is crucial to eat a healthy, nutritious, and well-balanced diet to build a defense mechanism against the virus, or any other illness for that matter.

The three meals of the day are of paramount importance for our overall well-being. While breakfast gives a start to the day, lunch provides the energy to carry forward the rest of the working day. The trend of skipping meals has caught on in modern times, owing to various factors such as lifestyle changes, working culture, and poor time management. However, such a habit harms in more ways than we can imagine.

Marc Mitchell offers his valuable insights on why it is important to eat healthy during such challenging times.

Marc Mitchell’s take on healthy meals

  • Eat well-balanced and nutritious meals: Although it is normal to get attracted to foods high in carbs, take care to add healthy food groups to your plate. Balance your meals with green leafy vegetables and good fats. Have a fruit between meals as a snack option. Fresh fruit juices and smoothies are both filling and highly nutritious. Add a good variety to your meals.
  • Are you taking in enough nutrients? That is an important question to ask. It is important to weigh whether you are taking sufficient proteins, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. Ensure that you don’t consume in excess or under the required levels. It is crucial to have a diet that is complete in all respects.
  • Keep a check on sugar, salts, fats, and oils: Keeping a check on the amount of salt you consume is crucial. 5 grams a day is enough for an adult. Try to eat food that contains natural salt and avoid salty condiments. Make an effort to replace butter and ghee with good fats such as olive oil or sunflower oil. Limit your intake of artificially sweetened liquids and replace them with natural sugar such as fruit juices.
  • Eat seasonal foods: There is a reason why nutritionists recommend consuming seasonal foods. One, they are incredibly nutritious; two, they are affordable than off-season foods
  • Avoid processed foods: Processed foods have been a more accessible option in the pandemic due to traveling restrictions. Processed foods contain preservatives and chemicals that increase their storage life. However, one can prepare similar food items at home with fresh ingredients and consume them fresh.One can choose to go for healthier ingredients, prepare the dish as per one’s taste and preference, and enjoy it right from the comforts of home.

Such easy-to-follow tips can transform our lifestyle and lives alike and provide us with the strength to fight the battle against the infection.

    Marc Ravenscroft, leading

    Marc Ravenscroft is a veteran Sales Leader with expertise in leading and promoting revenue growth.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft
    Community//

    March Mitchell Ravenscroft on Ideas for Healthy Lunches During the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Marc Ravenscroft
    Pinkyone/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How You Can Use Mindfulness to Make Healthier Food Choices

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    Are You Practicing Self-Care During Quarantine?

    by Michelle Haynes

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.