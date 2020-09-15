For many parents, the impending cold and flu months ahead feel like a headache waiting to happen. Now, with the added fear of infection by COVID-19, it can feel like a lot to handle, as some kids go back to school, and some stay home. You do not have to worry as much if your children are diligent about wearing a face mask, physical distancing, and washing their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time. These small habits can be pivotal in protecting public health and your children’s health. Aside from practicing such precautions, you can protect your kids and yourself by maintaining a strong immune system.

Immunity boosting efforts by Marc Ravenscroft

Healthy eating

Your body treats you as you treat it. If you eat a healthy, balanced diet, you are more likely to enjoy a healthy body/immune system. With so many resources on dieting out there, how do you know what you should consume and what you should avoid? According to health and nutrition experts, plant-based foods can be an excellent addition to any diet, due to their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Eating green, leafy vegetables, whole grains, and fruits can be especially helpful. Make sure to get healthy fats into your diet, too. Try to opt for salmon and other foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids as opposed to red meat. You can indulge in alcohol and refined sugar once in a while, but everything should be in moderation. Red wine and dark chocolate are delicious treats that are packed with antioxidants. Their high levels of resveratrol and flavonoids can support both your immune system and your heart health.

Supplements

Personalities like Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft believe that a well-rounded diet consists of all necessary vitamins and minerals. As such, taking zinc and vitamin A supplements can be greatly helpful, as studies show their contributions to immunity and longevity. Since these are over-the-counter supplements, you should have no problem sourcing them from your local drugstore. As an alternative to pill supplementation, you can rely on herbs and spices instead, including oregano, thyme, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, parsley, and more.

Proper rest

Anxiety can increase levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, in your body. While this hormone has certain benefits, excessive amounts of it can lead to chronic stress, disease, and insomnia. Excess cortisol can weaken your immune system. To relieve stress, you can adopt habits like exercising and maintaining rituals for self-care. You can also practice meditation to bring yourself better physical and mental health. Your anxiety can be controlled with concerted effort. And, with such efforts, your immunity can grow stronger. Choose practices that suit your needs best.

It is absolutely normal to feel anxious about your health and wellness during a global pandemic. With a few simple changes in your lifestyle, you can protect yourself from many dangers. Your immune system is your defense system. So, implementing a healthy routine can be greatly beneficial to yourself and those around you who may be high-risk.