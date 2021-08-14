Marc Liniado Of On Spec: “Every action has a reaction”

You need to be mindful of every decision that you make regardless of how small. Every action we make is powerful and can affect a number of people and circumstances, so it’s always important to remember the power that everyone has.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marc Liniado.

Marc, Co-Founder of On Spec, leads creative innovation, development, marketing and sourcing to ensure total product success. Using his innate ability to identify talent, Marc is adept at building strong teams to carry out his visions, allowing his products to excel in the marketplace. Marc regularly places products in retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been someone with a desire to create things — I like tangible things that I can touch and play with so I’ve always been drawn to consumer products. I grew up in my Father’s electronics store, so I was always surrounded by the latest and greatest technology and gadgets. There’s been a natural progression and as I got older, I started getting into products and eventually building products myself. That got me to DGL Group where I served as Head of Production and met Joey Wahba, our Co-Founder of On Spec.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our unique business model is reinventing omnichannel. We have built an innovative platform that allows us to develop disruptive direct-to-consumer brands and rapidly grow them through national retail partnerships. Our secret sauce is developing these brands for under half a million dollars.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned to date is that you need to walk before you run. We have the tendency to try and grow as quickly as possible but sometimes we lose sight of the infrastructure that is needed to grow at certain speeds. It’s important to have strong teams and solid infrastructure in place that allow for rapid growth.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My Co-Founder Joey is my biggest mentor as well as my partner in the business. He has built multiple consumer product brands that I’ve had the pleasure of working on alongside him. He’s all about watching your back and making sure that we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. One of the biggest lessons that he’s taught me is to play every hand with your cards on the table. You have to be very straightforward with people because it’s the best way to get strong results and build great relationships.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We’re building disruptive brands for existing products — we’re not tackling sectors like space travel, robotics, or self driving vehicles, although maybe one day maybe we will! In my opinion, it’s never a bad thing to build a disruptive consumer product. While I understand where that concern might come from, it’s not something that I worry about. Being disruptive is ultimately a good thing and to date, we haven’t had any brands or businesses fall into that category of negative disruption.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. Every action has a reaction. You need to be mindful of every decision that you make regardless of how small. Every action we make is powerful and can affect a number of people and circumstances, so it’s always important to remember the power that everyone has.

2. You work for your employees, they don’t work for you. People think that having employees means that they work for you, however, they forget that you really have the responsibility to wake up and work for them every single day. Our employees ensure the business is growing and that things are running smoothly. It’s important to celebrate great achievements based on collective hard work together.

3. Don’t run before you walk.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have a ton of unique brands and product lines coming down the pipeline. We’re very actively involved in social causes from planting trees in developing countries to donating to orphanages and schools for troubled youths. We’re making sure what we’re doing is next generational and will stand the test of time — we have lots of really exciting brands and disruptors that will be launching over the next 18 months!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill

This quote has been extremely relevant to me throughout my career because there have been so many things that didn’t work out the way they are supposed to, and I’ve always tried to keep pushing without losing enthusiasm. One example is from a few years ago when a partner pulled out of a fully funded campaign at the last minute. It took three years to bring the product to market, I had no experience and had to hustle, but I never stopped and that’s helped me get to where I am now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would try to tackle orphanages and build a better infrastructure for people who are less fortunate. In Judaism, we believe that saving one young person’s life is as if you saved a whole world. So being able to do that, really build the infrastructure for people who don’t have a lot at a young age, is something that I strongly believe in.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow On Spec on Linkedin here.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!