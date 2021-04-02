Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Marc Kleinman Shares How He Avoids Burnout & a Stressful Day.

An article on avoiding burnout & a stressful day.

Marc Kleinman has been a professional poker player for 17 years. He has played 3million hands on the internet and won every month for 12 years straight. Kleinman has played a total of 15k hours in casinos.

In this article Marc shares with us his biggest distress tips and more.

Biggest distress tips 

One of Marc’s biggest distress tips is to stay positive and try to keep that good mindset. His other distress tip is to be realistic about your skills.

Avoiding a burnout day

Kleinman avoids a burnout day by going to the gym and sauna regularly, this really helps him cool off. 

Successful habits 

One of Marc’s tips for successful habits is to set goals. He has found that setting goals tends to help others, and himself, stay motivated to continue moving towards their goal. Kleinman’s next tip is to stay focused on the prize. This allows one to not get sidetracked from the goal, giving one a sense of motivation. 

Motivation 

What keeps Kleinman motivated is early retirement, he likes to remind himself of it so he gets motivated. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a young Entrepreneur who interviews successful Entrepreneurs/Business Owners who are willing to share their success tips & have overcome some challenging obstacles.

