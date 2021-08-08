Marc Kaplan Of ChekMarc: “Perfection is the enemy of great”

Someone once told me that “perfection is the enemy of great”. It really changed my approach in my career. Of course, there are times when you need to get it 100% right. But more often than not, the incremental time to get something perfect is not worth the energy and the opportunity cost to other things you can achieve with that time.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marc Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of ChekMarc.

Marc is a visionary and began the ChekMarc journey with a vision for a free, positive and uplifting community where people could connect and drive change. He is beyond excited and energized to see his vision come to fruition. Marc has often commented that he wished ChekMarc existed prior to the business being launched because he would have benefited immensely from other experts in the field. He will most surely have posted Requests, as he knows the power of tapping into the right expertise and knowledge. Marc is also looking forward to giving back to the community and advising ChekMarc Members in areas of professional development, travel advice, and other expert areas that allow him to draw on his own experiences.

Prior to founding ChekMarc, Marc was a Partner at a top tier global consulting firm where he held several executive roles, including P&L responsibility for a large business, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for one of the four business areas, and was a member of one the firm’s Board subcommittees. Marc has a track record of leading, growing and transforming businesses.

In his time away from ChekMarc, Marc enjoys Raw Rev Glo bars (too many a day), enjoys time with his wife and two kids while only understanding one of the three languages spoken in his home, and exercises daily so that he can eat the Raw Rev Glo bars.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was working at a well-known global consulting company and had held several different executive roles. My plan when I joined the company was to stay for a few years and move on. Well, a few years turned into 15 years and while it was a good experience and a great firm, it never felt right for me. I had known there was a bigger impact I wanted to make on the world. I had a vision for a free, positive, and uplifting community. I didn’t have much social media experience — I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram or Twitter accounts — but knew there was a better way for people to connect. And the idea for ChekMarc was born together with my fantastic co-founder, Vrinda Johnson, and an amazing team around us.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

ChekMarc is leading a new era of social engagement and consciousness and revolutionizing the social space by changing the way people are interacting online. The social media market today is full of rampant negativity and cyber-bullying, widespread fake news and misinformation, growing unethical use of technology, exploitation of personal data, privacy issues, and the list goes on. The responses by the current platforms are inadequate to say the least. It’s not to suggest that they do not also do a lot of good, because they do. But they have missed the opportunity to step up now, when it matters most.

We have created a global online social platform that addresses these issues and creates an alternative for how to spend your time online that is positive, safe, secure, and meaningful. We have delivered a global online social platform that connects people to give and get guidance without the noise and nonsense that is prevalent online today.

Imagine an online social platform where the time you spend on it improves your life and the lives of others. Imagine a platform that focuses solely on giving and getting guidance directly from people for free. Imagine an online community that is positive and does not tolerate negative behavior. Imagine an online community that has zero interest in where or how you spend your time online and puts your privacy ahead of all else. Imagine an online social platform that is built to reduce bias. Imagine an online platform with no advertisements, no popularity contests such as “likes”, “shares”, etc. Imagine an online platform that does not use algorithms to find out what news to amplify for you or what information to send you to keep you on the platform. Imagine a social online platform that uses its technology only for good, simply to connect people 1:1 and in Communities to help each other achieve meaningful goals in life. Imagine a global online platform that does not focus on maximizing the size of its community and cares more about the quality of your experience in the community. Imagine an online platform that allows everyone to verify their identity to maximize safety and trust. And imagine an online social platform where you are a Member, not a User.

You don’t have to imagine it any longer. You can live it on ChekMarc.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, it is funny only in retrospect! I even tell the story in our ChekMarc blog. The first name I had for the business was BamBamNow.com. Yes, you heard me right. I was thinking onomatopoeia. A Member places a request for help on something meaningful for them such as guidance on running a marathon or guidance on a career change or around fitness.That’s the first Bam! Another Member replies offering to connect with this person. Bam. That’s the second Bam! Then they connect….BamBamNow! Cool right? Apparently not. More than a few people told me it reminds them of Bam Bam from the cartoon in the US years ago called the Flinstones. Just as many told me it reminded them of other things less PG. Well, that was the end of BamBamNow.com. I think we may still own the domain name in case anyone wants to buy it from us!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have had a few professional mentors over the years. Most importantly, these are people who have actually taken actions to help me gain new experiences and opportunities. I believe that personal growth comes from the willingness to have open, honest and vulnerable conversations. These people told me what I needed to hear, not what I wanted to hear. They challenged me to think differently. They actually cared about me as a person and not just an employee. And they sought my feedback and perspective on things. I imagine everyone responds to things differently, but I have always tried to lead with humility, respect, directness, and transparency. Perhaps this is why I related so well to my mentors. Or perhaps this is why I lead the way I do.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

There’s a lot to this question. First off, most industry disruptors succeed because they have enabled something to be cheaper, faster, better. Preferably all three.

There are some very clear examples of when disruption is universally positive. One needs to think no further than a breakthrough medicine for treating an illness that was incurable. For example the Polio vaccine. It altered the healthcare industry in numerous ways. Although there may be rare side effects, regulators have determined that the product is game-changing for the consumer. I’d like to think that ChekMarc is an example of a disruption that is universally positive.

That said, most disruption comes with a fair bit of good and bad, some of which is unintended. Smart Phones were amazing disruptions that altered the way people interacted and enhanced connectivity and collaboration. They disrupted the telecommunications industry and pretty much every other company. But many people can remember a day when there was a more consistent off-button from work than exists post this disruption. The retail industry was disrupted when Amazon broke down geographic constraints to purchasing products. It has benefited many people, spawned new businesses, created more jobs than any other company I know of in the US, created new ecosystems and has improved access to goods. Yet, one can look at the other side of it and see the negative impact to small businesses, the increased carbon emissions, and other not so great sides to it. The question is rarely is the disruption good or bad, but does the good outweigh the bad and can the bad be remediated.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Someone once told me that “perfection is the enemy of great”. It really changed my approach in my career. Of course, there are times when you need to get it 100% right. But more often than not, the incremental time to get something perfect is not worth the energy and the opportunity cost to other things you can achieve with that time.

Someone else told me to “be myself”. This was really important because while it is important to learn from observing others, you always have to find ways to incorporate these learnings without changing who your core self is. If you try to be too much like someone else, you will lose what makes you special and will also lose your sense of self, which leaves you not centered.

Another great bit of advice I got was to “pay attention to the little voices in the room”. What this person meant was that in meetings it is often the people who speak the least who have the most value to share. That has proven tremendously valuable to me as a leader and is something I try hard to do.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

ChekMarc is just getting started. We launched at the end of February 2021 with a small beta that was geared towards learning from the market and listening to our members. We just recently expanded our platform and added new exciting features to the app to enable communities in addition to the one-on-one meaningful connections, and improve the look and feel, amongst other things. We did this while retaining our core values around positivity, safety, trust and privacy. It’s really a great platform now that is enabling so much good for people.

We are continuing to expand all over the globe and develop new partnerships to raise awareness of ChekMarc so that we can help as many people achieve their goals as possible. This is the reason we launched in 36 languages and will continue to grow until every country has access to ChekMarc.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I think Dr. Seuss said it best. “You’re off to Great Places. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting. So…get on your way!”

This quote speaks to me because it is about finding one’s agency and purpose and going for it. This was not always how I made my decisions. Today it is and I am thankful for that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s been said many ways by many different people. My way of saying it is “Don’t let anyone tell you what you cannot achieve. If you believe in it and work hard, you will find a way to achieve it, even if the achievement comes in a different form”. So often in life when I have wanted to do something new or different, people have told me it is not possible. I am not qualified. I am too inexperienced. Even now, when I am mid-career, some will still say it.

That said, we achieve little alone. I was once in a meeting with someone who was trying to evaluate my fit for different executive roles. She said to me, “Tell me what your value is and don’t tell me you build great teams”. Aside from just having spent the last 30 minutes with this person telling me everything I can’t do and tearing me to shreds, she referred to me not as a “person” but as a “value”, and she essentially messaged either that building great teams is not important or that building great teams is easy to do. I stand here today and can unequivocally tell you that my success to date has always been about being part of great teams, knowing how to assemble the right team and knowing how to get the most out of that team.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That is exactly what I am doing now! ChekMarc is leading the online social revolution. We are trying to usher in a new wave of social engagement that is positive, safe, private, trustworthy and free. When you join ChekMarc, you are a Member of our community, not a User of our platform. We respect you and never exploit your data, unlike the main social media giants out there today. When we do good for you, we grow as a business. Our goals are aligned with those of our members instead of our bottom line.

