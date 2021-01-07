Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted in this New Year of 2021!



As an extremely proud Canadian, and as someone who only ever wishes to shine the spotlight on those whose tireless energies and whose selfless contributions to this world are ones which are indicative of inspirational leadership, and are of altruistic example-setting to all of humanity, it was fundamentally important to me that the legendary, Terry Fox, have his world renowned Heroic, Marathon of Hope message told on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show. This timeless, and ever-present message was generously shared and proudly imparted to myself, the global radio listeners and to the podcast subscribers by Terry’s brother, Fred Fox. After forty years having passed since the Marathon of Hope initially began, Fred has kept the unforgettable memory of Terry and Terry’s plight very much alive since Terry’s passing on June 28, 1981. Terry was sadly only twenty-two years of age when he had succumbed to his cancer diagnosis. The spirit of Terry is however, very much alive, and continues to reverberate only stronger around the world with each new year that passes.



Terry was many wonderful things, and to a great many people. This was of course true when Terry was alive and remains equally true…four decades later. He was a Canadian Athlete, a Humanitarian, and an avid cancer research activist. In 1980, with one leg having been amputated due to cancer, Terry embarked upon an east to west cross-Canada run on April 12, 1980 to raise both money and awareness for Cancer Research. Terry’s quest was tragically cut short when the cancer had spread – preventing him to fully complete his Marathon of Hope beyond the 143 days, and the beyond impressive 5,7373 kilometres (3,339 mi) which he had already managed to have successfully achieved.



In spite of Terry never having lived long enough to cross the intended finish line or to have arrived at where he wanted the final destination to have been…what he did do and what he did in fact accomplish…galvanized humanity resulting in a lasting worldwide legacy. The annual Terry Fox Run, first held in 1981, has grown to involve millions of participants (my generation and my children’s generation included) in over sixty countries. The Terry Fox Run has also become the world’s largest one-day fundraiser for cancer research. Over $750M has been raised in Terry Fox’s name. JUST WOW!



Terry Fox is considered a National Hero. Many buildings, roads, statues and parks are named in his honour across Canada. Many of Terry’s well-earned and well-deserved recognitions have consisted of (but not limited to) being the youngest person ever named a Companion of the Order of Canada. Terry was also the 1980 recipient of the Lou Marsh Award as the Nation’s top sportsman, and was also named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year in both 1980 and 1981. A National Survey conducted in 1999, named Terry Fox as Canada’s greatest Hero. To this day in 2021, Terry remains a prominent figure in Canadian Folklore.



In 1979, Terry had written a letter to Adidas asking Adidas for sponsorship support knowing that he was going to very quickly go through shoes on his Marathon of Hope. Terry had anticipated that he would likely require twenty-six pairs of shoes in total. Adidas was only too eager to equip and to accommodate Terry with his necessary footwear. The shoe which Adidas had provided to Terry was called the Orion running shoe. In commemoration of what marks the 40th Anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, a special release of limited edition Orion Shoes – a re-release of the classic, three-stripe runner worn by Terry during his famous marathon journey…sold out immediately. The on-line supply sold out immediately thus Adidas had to post an advisory asking customers to “stay-tuned for a restock.” One hundred percent of the proceeds for each pair of shoes sold went towards the Terry Fox Foundation. JUST WOW!



I wish to publicly thank Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother and Manager of Support Relations, Terry Fox Foundation, for the honourable and admirable work he continues to do every single day, and all these decades later. I wish to express my wholehearted gratitude to Fred Fox for not only his selfless purpose to keep the legacy and the spirit of his heroic brother alive…but also for the innumerable strides and the countless initiatives Fred has taken towards securing massive amounts of fundraised dollars each year – – all poured back into cancer research so as to fulfill Terry’s hope of one day finding a cure for cancer.



Thank you Fred, for the copious amount of hours you have inspiringly dedicated to raising public and global awareness…to adults…to children…to communities…to politicians…to anyone and to everyone who you could get to pay attention, to actively participate, and to have successfully activated Terry’s message…Terry’s plight…Terry’s mission…around the world. JUST WOW!



I personally wish to thank you, Fred Fox, for not only the gift of your time as my lovely guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, but I also wish to thank you from the centre of my heart as both a surviving daughter and as a surviving niece; understanding all too well myself, what it means and what it feels to have lost loved ones due to cancer. Love and Light to you our friend!

