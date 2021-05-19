Mapy, The Violin Queen: “21 days of positive thinking”

The road to success is full of obstacles and as long as you stay focused on your goal, the Universe will put the right people on your path to help you get to the next level. But sometimes these people become the obstacles that you need to overcome. In my experience, a lot seem like they want to help you, but they never want you to do better than them. But as long as you know you are a good person and know your goal, you will get where you want to. The particular person I am grateful towards is myself. Because at the end of the day I am the only one who made the decision to follow my dreams and not give up no matter what.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mapy.

Award-winning violinist Mapy, AKA The Violin Queen, shared the stage and stole the spotlight at the 2021 Grammy Awards with 6x Grammy nominated rapper DaBaby, has performed on the Ellen show with Pharrell Williams, and is loved and celebrated by celebrities such as; Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, French Montana, Future, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg and the Soca & Caribbean Legends; Davido, Machel Montano, Movado, Destra, & Runtown. No stranger to success, Mapy has also celebrated dominating charts on iTunes and has won awards for her live performances. This musical powerhouse is primed for the next phase of her journey to superstardom, with an upcoming capsule fashion line and new album releasing this summer.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/7e3c9823be94a5702e95e76724cd585a

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s my pleasure. I am originally from Reunion Island, but I grew up in Paris, France. Not the nice Parisian areas that we usually see on postcards. I grew up in the projects, what the media call “No-go zone”. My four sisters and I were raised by our single mom. My father abandoned us. So, she was working hard as a housekeeper and had to make a lot of sacrifices to pay for my violin lessons. I remember my older sister was working in a fast-food after school, to help pay the bills. It was tough. My violin was all I had. My violin saved me. When I started to play the violin at 6 years old, I was the only kid in the projects who was playing the violin. And at the conservatory, I was the only violin student who was living in the projects. I am classically trained, but at home I was mostly listening to hip-hop and reggae. Sometimes, when I was practicing the violin in my bedroom, I would start playing my favorite hip-hop songs by ear and it would make me so happy. My dream was to become a hip-hop violinist. I was imagining myself touring the world, playing my favorite music with my favorite instrument. But all the famous violinists that I knew at that time were classical or jazz musicians, so it just felt like an impossible dream. My mom taught me that in life I would have to work ten times more than anyone else to get the same recognition, so I was practicing for hours and daily. And one day, despite all the challenges I went through, I graduated from the Conservatory.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always dreamed of this career, even though I thought it was impossible. Once I graduated from the Conservatory, I wasn’t prepared for all the obstacles I would face. First, I struggled to get gigs. I didn’t have the “look” they were looking for. I was sometimes called to perform on TV shows as a singer’s background musician. I was told that the singer’s music label needed Black musicians on stage to make him look cool. I wasn’t hired because I had a Conservatory degree. When I realized that I could never pay my bills by only being a musician, I gave up. I later got a 9–5 job in a law firm, I was then working in a consulting company, but none of these jobs made me feel complete. It was a different world, I was depressed. I missed playing music. One day I made the best decision of my life; I quit my job and took my violin back. I decided to give myself another chance to chase my dreams and find happiness. Once I made that decision, the universe opened so many doors for me, just like magic. I got a call from an old friend who asked me if I was still playing the violin and if I would like to perform a hip-hop and dancehall set at his event. I performed and got a lot of booking inquiries in the following months. This was incredible to me because at some point I was rejected and mocked by some classical musicians who were saying that I was disgracing the violin by playing Hip-hop, reggae or soca. But I was finally starting the career of my dreams and their judgement that once hurt me, didn’t matter anymore.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have so many interesting stories that I could tell you! But I want to tell you how I ended up performing on the Ellen Show. I love posting covers on social media. In 2017 N.E.R.D released the song “Lemon” with Rihanna and Pharrell, and there was a dance challenge on Instagram. I don’t dance but I wanted to be a part of the challenge, so I posted a violin freestyle video on my page, with two dancers. That video didn’t really work, so I took it down. My mom told me that I should post it again, she said “we never know, the artist could find your video in 5 years and contact you for a collab, it happens”. So I posted it back on my page. A few days later Pharrell reposted my video in his IG story, and a few weeks later the Ellen Show contacted me to come and perform the song on stage with Pharrell. I couldn’t believe it! This opportunity opened new doors and took my career to the next level and gave me so much hope.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was once booked to perform at a fashion show in Paris. I was so excited to open the show with a hip-hop song. My violin performance was technically difficult, but I was excited for the challenge. I arrived a few hours before the show for a sound check. I gave the DJ the file with the instrumental that I had to play on. He played it, I rehearsed a few minutes, everything was perfect. Once it was show time, I stepped on stage and the DJ played the instrumental. But after the sound check he changed his settings, and the instrumental was pitched and so accelerated! But you know, the show must go on! I had to play that song way faster and in a different key! This was absolutely not what I rehearsed and while i was playing I was thinking “I will not make it to the end of that song, the audience will boo me, my career is over!” But I guess the Universe had my back that day, because I miraculously made it to the end of the song. After the performance I talked to the DJ and asked him what happened. He didn’t realize that pitching and accelerating the instrumental while a musician is performing live would be an issue. So from that day, I decided to write a note to every DJ I’m performing with. I had to be organized and responsible. Because at the end of the day, if I fail my performance due to technical issues, no one will blame the DJ or the sound engineer, they will blame me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am working on my original album and my own fashion line. I am so excited for these projects to come out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

When I started to play the violin and growing up, I didn’t see any Black violinists on TV. When I was attending orchestra concerts, I wouldn’t see any Black musicians. I wanted to become a professional musician, but at the same time it seemed like fantasy. When I arrived at my first violin gig on a TV show, I was told to go get prepared in the violinist’s green room. So I walked to the room with my violin and 2 other female violinists were already there. They looked at me and told me that this wasn’t the dancer’s green room. They told me how to join the dancers. Even though I was carrying a violin case, they immediately thought that I could only be a dancer. Because what else would I be here for? Another day, I was told to join the gospel choir by the violinists in the green room where I was supposed to get ready. They were not used to seeing Black violinists. I am so grateful that I got where I am today because I receive so many messages from young violinists telling me that I inspired them to play this instrument, because I look like them. They don’t perceive the violin as a classical instrument anymore, meant to be played by a certain category of people. This is why we need more diversity in the entertainment industry.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The most important thing I’ve learned is that mental health comes first. As artists we sometimes feel like turning down an opportunity will close doors. When it’s absolutely the opposite. If you feel like the opportunity is not worthy, or it simply doesn’t make you feel happy, listen to your heart and just say no. It’s the key to happiness, a gift that you owe to yourself. What usually happens when you listen to your heart and put your mental health first, is that new doors open, and better opportunities come your way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

21 days of positive thinking. It would consist of not thinking and saying anything negative, for 21 days. This makes you realize how difficult it is to stay positive for more than 10 minutes. Doing it for 21 days would be a real challenge for so many people. Our thoughts really influence our lives. We attract a positive life by being positive and kind. I think the World would be such a beautiful place to live in if we all could follow this movement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The road to success is full of obstacles and as long as you stay focused on your goal, the Universe will put the right people on your path to help you get to the next level. But sometimes these people become the obstacles that you need to overcome. In my experience, a lot seem like they want to help you, but they never want you to do better than them. But as long as you know you are a good person and know your goal, you will get where you want to. The particular person I am grateful towards is myself. Because at the end of the day I am the only one who made the decision to follow my dreams and not give up no matter what.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I started to play the violin, I wasn’t really enjoying the fact that I had to spend so much time practicing, while I would rather be playing with my friend. I was 7 years old the day I told my mom that I wanted to stop the violin lessons. That day she told me something that I will never forget. She said “Don’t ever give up on something just because you think it’s too hard. Life is a collection of challenges that you will need to overcome” Then she added “Music is a passport that breaks boundaries between social classes. One day you will understand and thank me.” So I went back to practicing my violin and worked hard. This was the most impactful life lesson I’ve ever received. Today, when I look at where I am, it all makes sense and I feel so grateful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Michelle Obama. She’s such an inspiration. I would love to discuss how, despite the adversity, she manages to be a wife, a mother, and one of the most intelligent, successful and powerful Black women in the world. Also, I would love to thank her in person for being such a role model for so many of us.

