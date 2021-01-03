Science tells us that the way we talk to ourselves, especially during trying times matters a great deal. In these moments, negative thoughts, self-doubt, and uncertainty can trigger our fear and impede our ability to think rationally.

On the other hand, empowering words and phrases can help you reframe your thoughts and shift your perspective to a more productive one. While positive thinking is centered around eliminating negative thinking, mantras and affirmations are more focused on building the mental muscle needed to manage challenges from a positive place.

“With emotional mastery, you have to give yourself cues. You have to give yourself affirmation. You have to tell yourself how to think, feel, and act.” -Brendon Burchard

Much like we train our bodies and build our physical strength through exercise, we can train our minds to neutralize negative self-talk and rise above our internal dialogue. So here are some essential mantras that emotionally resilient people use.

#1: Think of yourself as the hero of your own life -not the victim

Mantra: I am the hero of my own life.

Repeating this mantra will allow you to focus on what is within your control, rather than what isn’t. It’s a reminder that you are able to choose how you react to what you’re faced with.

Not only that, but it also keeps you accountable on your journey to be the best version of yourself. When you internalize this mantra, you’re no longer subject to your negative self-talk, and you realize that you have a say in what’s happening in your life.

Moreover, it teaches you that you’re not a passive viewer, and that you don’t have to settle for less, especially when you know what you’re capable of achieving.

#2: Acknowledge that mistakes are part of learning -not proof of your shortcomings

Mantra: I have the power to pick myself up again.

Mistakes are inevitable, no matter how meticulous you are. The difference between emotionally resilient people and their counterparts is the way they perceive these mistakes and what they take from them. Instead of considering this a failure on your part, choose to look at it as a learning opportunity. What matters the most is the knowledge and wisdom you gain from this experience, not how it makes you look to others.

#3: Stay focused on your strengths

Mantra: I believe in my abilities and I am committed to my purpose.

Believing in yourself is an essential part of building emotional resilience. So instead of dwelling on what you’re not good at and what you can’t do, focus on your strengths.

They’re what make you unique and valuable. If you’re having a hard time identifying your talents and abilities, you can ask a trusted friend or colleague. This may bring to light some qualities you didn’t even consider in the first place. Self-understanding and self-support are fundamental in cultivating a better sense of fulfillment and progress.

In Conclusion

Challenge your negative self-talk, shift your perspective, and course-correct whenever you can.

This is key to developing greater emotional resilience. Not every day will be great, but learn to trust yourself and realize that small progress is still progress! Repeat these words of encouragement regularly to yourself and you will witness a change in the way you tackle difficulties.