Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mantras for NOT getting Noticed at work while Interviewing for other opportunities

Here are a few tips that will help you stay ahead of the game and ensure you have a smooth transition to the new role while not getting noticed at your current work.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Switching roles, and jobs are very crucial for advancing in one’s career and is a step that everyone has definitely taken in their careers. The period when you are juggling interviewing with your full-blown job can be super difficult. You need to plan, work hard, and be patient. I recently went through something similar and decided to share a few things that worked for me.

Photo by Ross Findon on Unsplash

1. Don’t take up more than you can deliver

Not being able to deliver what you committed to, is only going to get you noticed negatively. So it is very important to only commit to the work that you are confident about delivering on time.

2. Procrastinate BUT ensure your manager is happy with your performance

This can be tricky because you need to procrastinate (so that you can spend the extra time in prepping for interviews) but at the same time take feedback from your manager about your performance. Make sure they are happy with your work so that you do not burn any bridges when you break the news of leaving your current job.

3. Ensure you have deliverables in your bucket so that you look “Busy”

This is obviously important because you want to push back against new work/responsibilities coming your way while your plate is super full with interview prep stuff.

4. Skip group activities/ happy hours if you can

Skipping a few social activities here and there is definitely understandable since everyone has other priorities to attend to every now and then.

5. Don’t skip important meetings. Also, be prepared, and be on time

A big emphasis on attending meetings that are important. Also, very I highly recommend going to these meetings ON TIME and PREPARED. Failing on doing either one of these might result eye brows being raised and we do not want that for sure.

6. Put yourself down for long-term projects which don’t have weekly deliverables.

Be smart when picking up new work. Try picking up items that have do not urgent deliverables because that will end up taking most of your time. You want to choose long term projects that will buy you time to prep for your next big gig.

I hope these tips help you in prepping for your next opportunity while killing it at your current job. Help me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Sonakshi Pandey, Technologist, Goal Chaser, and Risk-taker

    Sonakshi is a Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services. She has been in this role for almost 2 years and her primary responsibilities are designing and architecting workloads in the cloud, leading scrum meetings, creating feature requests for AWS services based on customer feedback, and leading workshops for knowledge transfer. Before this role, she was Software Engineer for Amazon.com’s Forecasting team! 💻

    Follow Sonakshi on Instagram and LinkedIn for Career advice and Interview tips!

    Dream Big, Make it Happen🔥🌈

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    the Path to Promotion Human Resources Hiring Strategies
    Community//

    How Companies Identify Talent with Ineke McMahon and Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz
    Courtesy of scyther5 / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Why the Best New Job Might Actually Be at Your Own Company

    by Dr. Dawn Graham
    Community//

    Job van der Voort of Remote: “Take time off and be public about it when you do”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.