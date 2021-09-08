Manon Mathews of ‘FUNNY HOW IT WORKS OUT’: “I wish someone had said, “YOU ARE ENOUGH””

I wish someone had said, “YOU ARE ENOUGH.” Everyone is on a different path; I suggest you find yours and NEVER COMPARE YOUR JOURNEY TO ANYONE ELSE’S.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Manon Mathews.

Blowing up across social media with her comical skits and spoofs on Kristen Stewart, comedian, TikTok Influencer, Podcaster and Author, Manon Mathews is all about creating content for her millions of followers across her social platforms. She entered the world of VINE stardom (with over 1.6 billion loops), creating hilarious videos that find the absurdity in everything from first dates to femininity to female celebrities. After years of improv classes, standup comedy shows, living in NYC, Manon set a path to manifesting her dream life. In 2020, she released a book FUNNY HOW IT WORKS OUT (now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble​). Manon recounts her wackiest moments, questionable decisions, lessons learned over the years, romantic tales, and the screenplay that is the story of her marriage in hopes that she can help others find the lessons in their journeys so that they too can grow from their pasts and manifest their best lives. Along with fellow actor and friend Jonny Carlson, Manon co-hosts the podcast Serious Butt Funny (available on Spotify & Apple Podcasts), bringing listeners laughs while also digging into some real down-to-earth subject matters.

Born in Santa Monica, CA and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Manon found her love for performing at the age of 6 years old. Throughout the years, she used her humor to make friends and entertain her family. She is an alumnus of The SECOND CITY Conservatory in Hollywood, as well as The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. On the acting front, she can be seen in the 2016 rom-com, Holiday Breakup on Amazon Prime & iTunes, Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” YouTube Premium’s “Single by 30” and many more. She has also worked with several brands such as Febreze, M&Ms, Allure Bridal, Captain Morgan, Dr. Pepper and Aerie.

When she’s not working, she loves to hike, attend concerts, dance travel, bake, spend time with her Maltese Yorkie Chihuahua, Russel and host poker nights at her home in Toluca Lake, CA.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me! (I’m talking to my parents) I grew up in Los Angeles California (i.e., the Valley) with amazing parents who both had an incredible sense of humor. They still do. My parents, bless their hearts, would tell me the most creative bedtime stories and wake me up with the cutest songs! This went on until I was 17 years old, in case anyone was wondering WHY I’m such a lunatic on social media. I actually thought their behavior was perfectly normal until I would tell my friends about it — they would tilt their heads and stare, stunned and befuddled. Being raised as an only child, I spent a significant amount of time in front of the mirror being my own “sister/ BFF” — making faces and dancing to Britney Spears. I now get millions of views in part because of said phenomenal dancing. I’m VERY modest.

When you were younger, what inspired you to take action to pursue a career in the entertainment industry? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my father is a screenwriter and as a family, we would watch movies all the time. Movies fascinated me. In middle school when I was being tormented for being the new girl, movies gave me a safe place to escape to. I got my first video camera when i was seven and then an editing system when i was 12. I loved making videos. When girlfriends would come over I would direct, shoot, and edit music videos of them. REALLY slick stuff. Sometimes the girl’s parents would cry after watching them. I was never sure if it was because they loved the videos or were terrified their daughter was going to pursue a career in the music business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was doing a Marlon Wayans comedy competition show, I wrote and performed a sketch impersonating Kim Kardashian roasting someone from her past. I got a blush and laugh out of him, which was a victory for me. Although, I think it was because I was still dressed as Kim. That was a proud moment of the show but for the rest of it, I was so focused on trying to look good and please people that I lost sight of why I was in comedy. I think it’s important to remember the WHY of our purpose. Trying to make people feel a certain way will get you nowhere. It’s held me back quite a bit in my life.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I hope that people who read my book can see themselves in my stories, encouraging them to feel connected. I talk about addiction, fame, and betrayal. I believe it’s important that we keep vulnerability at the top of our list because that’s what makes us feel less alone in the world. When I share about my astoundingly bonkers and painful past relationship, it helps others understand that we’re all navigating life together. I hope the book inspires them to keep an open heart. Even after they are charmed into a relationship by a pathological lying sociopath that crashes and burns. Ha! Well, it happens, so much more often than you’d think. I know, because women write me, and so often the emails are tear-stained.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I don’t know what is more interesting, the fact that Jennifer Aniston bought my book when in the book I talk about how I’m OBSESSED WITH FRIENDS, or that I peed myself in public in 5th grade in white tights. Or it might be the time a gentleman sagged me before we got intimate. I’ll let you choose for yourself.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

A month after my wedding I found out that I’d married a con artist! At least he was dangerously handsome. Ha! I make light of it, but it turned my world upside down in a way I could have never expected. The ordeal made such an impact that when the pandemic hit, I really felt called to sit down and tell my story. Normally I would feel mortified sharing something like this publicly because I was so embarrassed by the experience. But I also knew that many women would relate and ultimately even if it helped only a few of them heal like I did, then it would be worthwhile. I also realized sharing my struggle with alcohol when I was younger would help others feel like they weren’t alone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I heard a lot of “DON’T DO IT,” at my family parties. Both of my parents were connected in the industry and their friends would come over and basically tell me to stay away because of the threat of constant rejection. I also heard, “ITS ALL ABOUT WHO YOU KNOW,” which I’m just now beginning to understand.

My dad helped me when I was very young by gifting me a mantra; I’M THE LUCKIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD AND TODAY IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE.I thought he was drunk, but it’s a wise Zen statement that is so very true. Our time is short, so I say, don’t let the naysayers in!

I wish I had more people telling me to say, “YES!” To EVERY MOMENT. It’s a lesson they teach in improv and it’s my lifeline to sanity in my everyday life. It gives me a license to fail. Not that I’VE ever failed, cause I’m unstoppable and don’t forget, absurdly humble. Truthfully, it’s important to fail often so you’re not afraid of it. Fear of failure holds us all back, and when I learned to get rid of that fear, I got my wings.

I wish someone had said, “YOU ARE ENOUGH.” Everyone is on a different path; I suggest you find yours and NEVER COMPARE YOUR JOURNEY TO ANYONE ELSE’S.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Of course. I believe if we stay in the day and if we can say YES TO THE PRESENT moment then and only then are we living to our fullest. It’s when we dwell on the past, think about what could have been, or obsessed about the future — that’s when we allow negativity to rule. Begone! When we can be present and breathe in TRUST, life becomes the adventure it was when we were children. Remember, back when we were free? We didn’t stumble over things in our past, we just romped and had fun.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

JUST ONE?! Can’t I have 18 people!? i would love to hang with Jimmy Fallon because he was on SNL and I would love to hear about his journey personally. Also, he’s darling and hilarious and I adore how easily he laughs. When he calls me, I know we’ll giggle for hours. Can I also say Kristen Wiig? We could all hang out together, as long as she keeps her clingy mitts off of my Jimmy. OH AND MOST OF ALL JIM CARREY! HE. IS. MY. IDOL.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a podcast called SERIOUS BUTT FUNNY where we do a lot of Improv while getting deep on serious topics! I’m also loving TikTok right now! It’s such an open fun-loving community that really helps creators grow! I’m on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and I’ll pop up on TV every now and then. Visit my page at manonmathews.com where you can find out what I’m up to.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

RIGHT BACK AT YOU. ALL MY LOVE!