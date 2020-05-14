Manny Campoli, entrepreneur who is chasing his dreams and continuously inspiring the society

Many young entrepreneurs are making a positive difference in the world. Their passion and work ethic are helping them to build a successful empire. Some have been guided by mentors and others learn the strategies to run and grow business by themselves.

Starting a business at a young age sounds very risky. But those who rise after every fall is the one succeeding .

Meet Manny Campoli, 25 years old entrepreneurs from Toronto. He has become an example that people can achieve everything they desire at a young age.

Hello Manny Campoli, we’re excited to interview you and share your story with our readers. Please tell us more about you and your work.

My dream always was to reach the freedom in my life! Living from the days going to work early and come back late without any energy is not related to the independence I was looking for.

I turned my life upside down and became my own creator. Leaving a job to make my own was the best decision I made in my life.

Now I am a serial entrepreneur and investor! In Toronto´s financial district I own two restaurants. Besides that, around two years ago I built up a medium sized construction company (Brute Construction Service LTD) which grew surprisingly fast.

This last-mentioned business shows me how fast I achieved the things which seemed impossible. It is the obvious proof that everybody can change their lives in their own ways.

I keep motivating the people around me to make their dreams come true. I tell them about the speed of my beginnings till the unbelievable success which is following me now.

I want to shake the ground and I believe that I can impact many people, so they will take the first steps to their personal freedom, away from a 9-5 job and responsibilities which seem senseless, forward to an independent and self-paced way of proactive life.

What do you think are the 3 main reasons some businesses fail?

The first reason I believe entrepreneurs fail in their business is that they don’t believe they can win. Having poor self-esteem and not being able to visualize their goal takes the business down. If someone wants to succeed they should start thinking like they already have.

The second reason is the planning & execution of it. Entrepreneurs should give their time to create a proper plan and get a team to execute it. Trying to do everything and be everywhere, has always been one of the reasons businesses fail.

The third reason is focusing on money. If the business started solely for the purpose of making money then it will turn the thing to failure. Think of a work that you will do even if you don’t get paid. Having a passion for what you do will generate money regularly.

What advice would you like to share with people thinking of owning a business?

If you’re just starting out, I will advise you to do some market research. Find how similar companies are doing. If you have time then create a survey about the product/service. Having some data will help in your business growth.

First, find the need and create a product/service to solve it.

What is that one secret you would like to share that can help in business growth?

I have seen very few companies are doing personal branding. This is one of the important factors in making sales. We humans are always looking for recommendations and creating a space where customers can reach and ask about the product is a great way to get leads.

I feel like many businesses are missing out on this marketing technique. Personal branding is not only important, but it is also essential. Look at Elon Musk, he received more than 250,000 cybertruck pre-order without having the final product. This is the power of personal branding.

How can people contact you?

My personal email is [email protected] and

Construction email is [email protected]

My main personal page on Instagram is : @mannycampoli

Also, please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn