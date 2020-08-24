Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Manner of Fact

“Being kind doesn’t equal being weak.”

By
Pink Chairs and Plants

I believe that good manners are at the essence of good communication.

Consider Emily Post’s words, (wise when she first wrote them in her Etiquette Book over a hundred years ago) and still relevant today:

“Charm cannot exist without good manners — meaning by this, not so many manners that precisely follow particular rules, as manners that have been made smooth and polished by the continuous practice of kind impulses.”

I’ve been inspired by Emily Post for years, as well as friends and entrepreneurs who communicate kindly and graciously no matter where life’s journey takes them.

Manners are essential — whether we‘re traveling for the holidays and encountering strangers or hosting at home surrounded by family and friends.

Here are 10 common sense reminders on manners as we venture into the holiday season and beyond into our daily entrepreneur life.

Being kind and empathetic is the essence of etiquette. Learn how to make others feel at ease.
Respect and consideration is a gift you can give to yourself and others. Show up early or on time. If you can’t make an event, give the host ample (several days) notice so he/she can plan.
Your poise and posture send a powerful message to others. It silently speaks volumes of your grace and character. Make eye contact and be aware of your tone of voice.
Wear appropriate and creative attire. It’s both respectful and at the same time delightful and refreshing.
Be considerate of your personal space (physical and aural).
Say please and thank you, often. Keep personalized thank you note cards and stamps with you so you can swiftly mail them off. Goal? Send within three days but remembers it’s better late than never.
Good moods brighten up any room. Be responsible for the energy you bring.
A short fuse does nothing but burn. If you find yourself with one, stay clear of others so you don’t do or say something hurtful that you will later regret.
Learn to listen, deeply. Give kind attention not only to others but also to yourself.
Even if you don’t know all the rules, let common sense, graciousness and kindness be your guide.

Most importantly, we need to remember that modern-day manners are the “continuous practice of kind impulses” that’s not only intended for others – we also especially need to extend it to ourselves.

Let me know what your favorite etiquette tips are!

Wishing you a merry & bright week ahead!

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

