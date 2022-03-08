Manish Sharma on How He Sets His Team Up for Success￼

“A leader who cares.” “Transparent.” “Inclusive and encouraging.” These are the words used to describe Manish Sharma by his colleagues, some of whom have been on his team for over 20 years.

So how does Sharma manage to forge authentic, long-term connections with his teammates? He cultivates “a very genuine interest in getting to know people, and encouraging and challenging them to be at the best that they can be” — and he couples these approaches with traits like intensity and directness. “I can be very expressive and intense,” he chuckles. “My team knows that I’m hard on the surface and soft on the inside.”

Sharma sat down with Thrive Global to share some secrets of his leadership, how he helps his team overcome failure, and why he believes Accenture is a great place to learn and evolve.

Here are some highlights from the conversation (watch the full video interview here):

On how to create a work environment where people feel valued and safe

You have to lead by example. I make sure I’m on the front lines with my team. If there’s a crisis, if we are going to lose a job, I will put my hand in to help and be there with the people. You have to show them how you want it to be done, how it can be done. You also need to be accountable and consistently demonstrate to your team that you have their back. Follow through on your commitments. One more tip: You want to empower people. Don’t micromanage. Micromanagement is not good for anyone. Set expectations, train folks properly, and then let them try, let them rip. Remember: As leaders, we are not here to manage the micro details of our teams.

On treating failure as a learning opportunity

One of my favorite quotes from Churchill is, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” What this means is that whether we win or we lose, it is not the end of the game. If you keep going, keep learning, keep trying — we can turn our fortunes around. I view failures and missteps as opportunities for learning and feedback, and as stepping stones to more successful ideas, to more innovation. And it’s not about forgetting failure. I have an elephant memory when it comes to all of my failures, I remember all of my stuff. I remember a meeting where we had a massive deal to be signed, and we didn’t sign it on the last day; the client pulled out. I can never forget that, ever, because it taught me and my team a lot about how to move forward next time. Whenever we experience failure as a team, we sit down, have a discussion about why we lost, what we could have done differently, and what we’ll do next time. And then we move on quickly to the next opportunity.

On what he’s learned in nearly three decades of working at Accenture

This is my 27th year at Accenture. I started with consulting, technology, and then the last few decades have been spent in defining our footprint, defining our status, laying out our foundation for different offerings, and laying out the roadmap for operations to what it is today. I’ve spent a lot of time talking and listening to our talented folks on the ground, and one of the most important things I’ve learned is the value of listening to them. They have the most compelling, innovative, and productive ideas. I think maximizing employee engagement and thinking about how to build a happier, more satisfied workforce will lead to tangible business results.

On the top advice he has for colleagues at every stage in their careers

There will be ups and downs as you go through your journey. I say this with absolute certainty. But Accenture is one of the fairest companies that I have ever seen in my life — and I have seen many, many clients. I want you to know that there is no ceiling for your growth here. Raise your hand for opportunities. Take charge of moving forward. Don’t be afraid to take any risks or step out of your comfort zone. As an organization, we have your best interests in mind. I’ve never seen anybody put into a penalty box because of some innovative idea that did not work. Never!

