Manifesto 2021

Happy new year!

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” — Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1917).

It would be an apt definition of what happened last year. But make no mistake, it is far from over yet. And that is why, if you are making any resolutions or manifestos for this year, please factor in these possibilities.

When I published my manifesto for 2020, I said, “This decade is going to be a significant one for humanity as I see much disruption planted on the way.” See what happened.

Second and third-order effects usually follow any chaos, disturbance, or disruption. And most often, the third-order effects are more prominent and intense. In fact, in engineering parlance, they are known as third harmonics.

So, why am I telling you about this? Well, first of all, most of this year’s manifesto is based on these predictions. Same as last year, here is my three-point agenda for 2021.

ONE

Helping people to be their best version. I took significant steps last year in pursuing this, and I am going to ramp up my efforts this year. I understand lots and lots of people felt squeezed last year.

This year will be the deciding year in some way whether you continue getting squeezed or not. If you’ve felt some heat, feel free to connect with me. Maybe I can help you.

TWO

Helping people, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and businesses drive their innovation agenda better, faster, and more effectively. Last year we saw a significant increase in creative ideas and small innovations. Most of them were useful during the time of crisis. Now, this year is going to be the year of innovation.

You will continue to see new ideas. However, the key here is to bring meaningful and transformative innovation to life. The new world needs a different kind of innovation. I have contributed to the innovation field for the last 20+ years, and I will continue it this year.

THREE

Demonstrating and helping others demonstrate how technology can be used in a better way. I firmly believe that technology should work for you and not the other way round. But tunnel vision thinking is not helping much in this area. We are continuously seeing solutions and applications that want humans to adapt to technology and not the other way.

So, I intend to demonstrate how it is possible and then persuade for change. I don’t know what exactly that would be, but I have a strong intent to make it happen. If you have any ideas or would like to collaborate on this, please get in touch.

So, this is my three-point agenda for 2021, and if this resonates with you in some way, and if you would like to work with me on this together, I would love to hear from you. If there is anything I can help achieve your 2021 goals, resolutions, or agenda, please ask.

What do you think? What are your thoughts? Any ideas, feedback, or suggestions?

Thanks for reading, and I wish you an eventful 2021, in a good way.

See you around!

Note: this story was first published on my website, here: https://www.anandtamboli.com/blog?title=my-manifesto-for-2021