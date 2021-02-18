Manifesting Your Dreams Through Feng Shui

Do you often feel tired, unfulfilled, and overwhelmed? Are you experiencing a rough patch in your life where you feel everything that your life has no direction and that everything is out of your control? Is there something you desperately want to change in your life – a relationship, your career or financial situation, health issues, or anything? Do you have big dreams and want to turn them into a reality but are actually struggling to take the first step?

If your answer is yes to all or even one of these questions, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we speak to Suan Kim to help you discover how you can turn your life around and manifest your dreams through Feng Shui. Suan Kim is a Manifestation Coach and Feng Shui expert who helps people manifest their deepest desires by combining the internal and external approaches. She is a certified NLP (Neuro-linguistic) practitioner, and a Feng Shui Master Certified Consultant who has successfully healed her severe skin condition she was born with, achieved her dream body, and started multiple businesses along with a beautiful family – all through manifestation.

What Is Manifestation?

There are many different definitions of the word ‘Manifestation’ out there, but essentially, manifestation refers to bringing something tangible in your life through the law of attraction i.e. if you think it, it will come. But that’s not all it’s about. According to Suan, there is more to manifestation than just a positive mindset and actions. In her exact words, “We often work on our mindset and actions trying to manifest but we forget about the other 2”.

Manifestation is not all about wishing for something and expecting it to come out of the blue. It involved working with your purpose, the inner work and changing the environment that matches the vibration of your wish. After all, you need to create a sync between yourself and the Universe for your dreams to come true.

Manifestation Through Feng Shui

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that charts the balance of energy, or chi, via scientific calculations. The goal of feng shui is to improve the vibes of your space by inviting positive chi into it and make your life feel both energized and balanced. There is a strong connection between manifestation and Feng Shui.

Feng Shui

Suan Kim shared that in Feng Shui, we believe there are 3 different lucks and we need to fulfill all 3 to manifest easier:

1. Heavenly Luck – predetermined before we were born (Astrology, Human design, energy number)

2. Human Luck – what we do with our life circumstances; the choices we make in our thoughts, attitudes, and actions (Mindset, Law of Attraction)

3. Earth Luck – the energy flow of the environment, either positive or negative (Feng Shui)

“I work on all 3 components to help my clients to manifest their desires and fulfill their purpose. We work with our predetermined energetic blueprint energy number (Heaven Luck 1/3), activate it by using Feng Shui principles (Earth Luck 1/3), give power to it using the law of attraction (Human Luck 1/3),” she says.

According to Suan, everyone carries their innate unique energy from the time they were born (similar to Astrology and Human Design). we need to live and set up our environment according to this energy to live in alignment and manifest our truest desires. “You need to discover your Personal Energy archetype then set up your home based on your energetic blueprint so you can face your Fortune Directions,” Suan says, adding that you’ll find 1/3 of your manifestation ability is based on how your environment affects you consciously and subconsciously.

Suan also offers a comprehensive course on manifestation through Feng Shui, where she helps people discover their personal energy they were born with and help them manifest their truest desires through the ancient Chinese practice. You can connect with Suan on her website, www.manifestationinstyle.com, and Instagram @manifestationinstyle