Manifesting the Life You Want Through Meditation

Manifesting your desires has become big business, with a parade of experts cashing in with promises of vast wealth, happiness, and general good fortune if you just follow a few easy steps. Sounds great, right? Where do I sign up? Like anything else, though, it’s just not that simple. Many of these techniques work well by keeping you focused on short-term goals, which makes sense because what we focus on expands, but they don’t always work for everyone and can take a lot of time and effort.

Achieve Serendipity

I’ve tried many of these techniques myself with varying successes, including repeating affirmations, creating vision boards, and positive visualizations; but the real changes occurred for me when I began a regular meditation practice. I started out using very simple techniques like breath awareness, which is exactly what it sounds like: sitting quietly with a straight spine, closing your eyes, and focusing on your breath. I soon graduated to mantra meditation, which I found took me deeper into the state referred to as the “gap” (the space between your thoughts wherein lies “pure consciousness “or the “field of infinite possibilities”). From this state of infinite awareness lies bliss, creativity, and yes, the potential to manifest your desires.

You will find that, once you’ve been meditating regularly for some time (I recommend at least 20-30 minutes two times per day, once first thing in the morning and again in the afternoon), that little coincidence will start to happen. Try to imagine the person you admire, for example, you want to earn more money, your idol’s Virat Kohli Net Worth is very high. Think about it and it will definitely motivate you! You will start to become more intuitive and situations will start popping up that are in direct alignment with your desires. You may notice chance meetings with people who share your goals and desires etc. In other words, the universe will begin steering your course and putting you into situations that ultimately will help you achieve your goals.

You are Not Your Thoughts

When you are in that space of pure unbounded awareness, you will tune in to increased creativity and pure potential. It’s kind of like tuning into a radio frequency; if you’re not on the correct channel then you can’t hear the station. It’s the same with our lives. Most of us are walking around like zombies, absorbed in a steady stream of thoughts and messages that keep us from realizing our true nature and potential. It keeps us from tapping into who we really are. We become so inured to our thoughts that we become convinced that we are our thoughts. But you are not your thoughts; you are the generator of your thoughts. The one who is thinking the thoughts. Meditation brings us out of that state of constant chatter and brings us into the peaceful, calm state of the self (who we really are). From this state comes the potential to manifest your desires.

The Path of Least Resistance

The great thing about it is that, if you’re doing it correctly, it requires minimal effort. You don’t have to think about it. Before you begin your meditation, simply focus on your desires. Ask yourself what you want. Some people make a list and carry it around with them, referring to it prior to their daily meditation, but you can also just think about your desires and what you’d like to see manifest in your life, whether it’s a new job, more friends, or better relationships. By focusing your attention on these things prior to entering the meditative state, and then releasing them, you are allowing the universal consciousness to work out the details. That’s all there is to it!

There are many forms of meditation out there. Start experimenting. Find out what technique works for you. Everyone is different. What works for your Aunt Sophie may not work for you. Meditation is a time-honored practice that works for everyone. All those yogis and monks couldn’t be wrong!