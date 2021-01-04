Manhattan Views

Freedom Tower gently stands, lightly glistening over the harbor’s happily sun drenched, busily trafficked waterfront, staring at me unapologetically with its magnificently radiant, gloriously clean, cerulean turquoise blue, rectangularly shaped windows, reveling into the mid late afternoon, weekday hours.

Tranquilly painted, clear pastel December winter skies feature small, tiny marshmallow puffs of multi colored clouds slowly, silently drifting into the vast stillness of a private lens, mirroring an electrically bright pink and the array of a deep indigo purple.

Four visibly transparent, comfortably cozy, intimate, outdoor igloos safely line a distantly nameless, empty New York City patio rooftop, appearing below the reflection of a single stranded light, acting symbolic of a pre holiday, festive, sophisticated, decorative phase. The same can be said in perfectly paralleled, uniformed tandem for the non secretive, mindful setup and the dedication towards a classically memorable, childhood ‘Disney’ film, ‘Lady and the Tramp.’ Scattered, tell taled romance stories begin the conveniently illustrated vision of a poetically projected idea.

A modernly industrialized view magically captivates downtown, alluring a 360 degree vista panorama, naturally welcoming the similarly unobstructed existence of jointly neighboring, tall, thin, vertically challenging, expansively growing, fancily, premierely designed Central Park skyscrapers. An extension belongs to Penn Station’s ceiling shattered, ‘Moynihan Train Hall.’

Resilience requires the necessity of ‘Manhattanites’ often convening upon the apparent familiarity of memorably worthy, covid prior events. The independent dream is still in tact, equalizing the power of the Empire State, shown as the creativity of an artistically drawn cityscape.

The perfect mix of a concrete jungle distractedly intersects confidently patterned, observedly directionless, music, nature filled light shows.

Proven practicality remains the strongly widened inspiration to the noticeable effect of explorative discoveries found upon endless avenues of differently detailed quality, not one ever the same.