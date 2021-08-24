Mandy Poston of Availyst: “Start building a community as early as possible”

Start building a community as early as possible. Talk to as many people as you can while you’re building. I spent too much time working before I involved others, and I made changes as soon as I did. User input helps build a better product, and you’ll end up with early adopters who can help spread the message.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mandy Poston.

Mandy Poston is the Founder and CEO of Availyst, a custom search engine for food and beverage delivery. A successful startup veteran, she has over 15 years of experience in on-demand technology products and operations. When she’s not working, you might find her traveling in search of spicy fare, visiting roadside attractions, or watching movies on VHS.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was an army brat who lived in 2 countries and 4 cities by the time I was 6. We settled in North Carolina, but I still have that nomadic spirit. Once I lived on my own again at 18, I moved every 2 years within and through East Coast cities. As a child, I was known for my love of macaroni and cheese, hats, and my dry wit, which never quite fit my age. That’s largely still true today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not really a quote, but a concept that has guided me: find the humor whenever you can. Usually, there’s something to laugh about, no matter how silly. I think it’s how you can make it through the most challenging times. Laughing gives you a literal chemical boost to keep going.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

L.A. Story has always been one of my favorite movies. When I was younger, I liked the really obvious humor. Now I can better articulate how I appreciate a tale of romance and self-discovery set against a backdrop of ridiculousness. It’s an excellent example of the life advice I mentioned before. Life is ridiculous, and you can recognize that and have significant experiences in the middle of it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

My earliest work experiences were in the food and beverage industry; I waited tables and worked catering jobs through high school and college. After college, I started a job in vendor management for a language services company. It seemed like a reasonable position given my psych major and Chinese minor. Early on, though, I got involved as a stakeholder for a proprietary on-demand job placement product they were building. I caught the product bug and never looked back. When I left, I had the opportunity to join an early-stage startup tackling on-demand language services with a technology-first approach. While I continued to run and grow operations, I immersed myself in product and technology, ultimately getting my master’s in technology management.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I consider myself very fortunate because the Pandemic didn’t force me to make a change, but it did inspire me. I have always spent a good portion of my brain space thinking about food and what I would make or order, but that became a different activity during the Pandemic. As lockdowns increased stress on the supply chain, we found ourselves getting creative to find grocery delivery. We even teamed up with our neighbors, utilizing different services and waking up at 3 AM to see newly published delivery slots. That strain on the services revealed the cracks in the system and the need for a tool that could streamline ordering food and beverages. Once I started thinking about that problem, I couldn’t stop thinking about fixing it, so I founded my own company.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Yes, there was a very clear moment. One night, we joined our neighbors, ‘team grocery,’ for a socially distanced outdoor drink. The conversations turned to our grocery strategies, and they expressed how difficult it had been for them. They had a young baby and worried that if they couldn’t get groceries delivered, they risked exposure to COVID-19. In a very infomercial moment, I uttered, “There’s gotta be a better way! There are so many choices; why can’t you see across all the food delivery options near you?” That night, I started to sketch out the product — a simple list of choices available to you. Availyst.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Great! We’re wrapping up our beta tests and launching the app to the app stores this summer. We’ve spent a lot of time talking to our testers to refine the product based on their feedback. Of course, we’re far from perfect, but our goal is to increase access to delivery information and provide a personal experience for our users.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents and my fiancée. Sorry, that’s three people. I’ve had a lot of harebrained ideas through the years, and they’ve always let me talk them through. And when I jumped into this venture, they continued to say, yes, you can do this — and that matters so much. Also, my therapist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

This is not unique to me, but I think one of the most interesting things has been dropping into so many living rooms/offices/kitchens via Zoom. Building a business means pushing yourself outside your comfort zone and connecting with a lot of people. Interestingly, the Pandemic eliminated geographic boundaries, and I could meet with people across the country in one afternoon. I’ve seen hundreds of living rooms, and it’s such a humanizing experience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Start building a community as early as possible. Talk to as many people as you can while you’re building. I spent too much time working before I involved others, and I made changes as soon as I did. User input helps build a better product, and you’ll end up with early adopters who can help spread the message. Ask questions! Don’t worry about looking uninformed — you’ll save time and money in the end. This advice goes well beyond building a business. Find the right advisors. You want to be strategic about your advisor profiles. They should complement your skills, be willing to listen, and understand your business. Just get started. Everything takes longer than you think it will, so get started and give yourself time to encounter challenges early. You don’t have to know what you’re doing to start doing it. If you’re suffering from imposter syndrome, consider the fact that anyone who has created something new is learning as they go along — maybe you’re not an imposter, maybe you’re an innovator.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Try and create something predictable in your routine. Although I make myself available for people to schedule on my calendar, I block off time for lunch and working out. And we have pizza and a movie night on Fridays — it’s silly, but it’s food and movies, which I love. It’s something to look forward to, which helps when things feel overwhelming — T minus 2 days to pizza night.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I don’t consider myself a person of great influence, but I would love to see more non-performative empathy and support. Support others without broadcasting it. I think that can create a different kind of momentum that continues to grow.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

So many people, but one that jumps to mind is Padma Lakshmi. She’s a savvy leader who’s done a lot of work to raise awareness about underrepresented communities through culinary education and activism. Plus, a lot of what I know about food, I learned from Top Chef. Also, it would probably be a really good lunch.

