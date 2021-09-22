Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Managing Your Money: E-Commerce Expert at the Helm of Multi-million Turnover Businesses Shares His Top Tips on Budgets, Pricing and Payments

When it comes to setting up your own business, there are a lot of factors to consider. Most importantly is managing your money. From budgeting your expenses to deciding on your retail price, Nicky will talk you through how you can manage your money when starting up your own small business… BUDGETINGPersonally, I suggest creating […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When it comes to setting up your own business, there are a lot of factors to consider. Most importantly is managing your money. From budgeting your expenses to deciding on your retail price, Nicky will talk you through how you can manage your money when starting up your own small business…

BUDGETING
Personally, I suggest creating a budget for your first two months in business, so you have a basic idea of what to expect. You’ll need to estimate the cost of supplies, equipment, and overheads. You should also budget in a wage for your time and effort as a business owner as well; after all, this is for you. There are a whole host of budgeting tools online that can help you with sorting your numbers or if you’re feeling confident you could create your own spreadsheet on Excel!

PRICING 

In the beginning, it’s best to keep your product line or service offering small and manageable. 

So, for example, when I am advising those starting up their own candle or home fragrance business, I ask them to start by thinking about the candles and scents they like, what’s most popular with their friends and family, and also what fits their chosen target market.


When pricing your products there are a variety of different types of pricing strategies you could use. However, there’s no one guaranteed formula-based approach that suits all. Usually, pricing your products involves considering certain key factors, including pinpointing your target market, tracking how much competitors are charging, and understanding the relationship between quality and price.

This may sound a little daunting in the beginning but don’t worry. To simply put it, when setting up your initial pricing you need to add up all of the costs involved in bringing your product or service to market and set your profit margin on top of those expenses, that’s it.

A good starting point is the below formula which has been tried and tested over the years:
Cost of Materials (inc. packaging) + Your time / Labour x 2-2.5
ie: Materials £2 + Your time £2 = Selling Price £8 – £10

Why this pricing approach works – the most important element of your price is that it needs to sustain your business. If you price your products at a loss, or an unsustainable profit margin, you’re going to find it challenging to grow and scale.

There are also other important factors that your pricing needs to account for, like how you’re priced compared to your competitors, and what your pricing policy means for your business and your customers’ expectations.

Pricing isn’t a decision you only get to make once. In the early days testing the market with different price points is critical and will be very helpful in guiding you as to where you fit into the market.

TAKING PAYMENTS

After you have set up your platforms and sorted your pricing structure, you need to choose how you will accept payments. The most popular online payment service is PayPal as it can be added to multiple platforms and also used alone through its independent app and site. I have used PayPal for years as it’s a trusted service and when my customers see PayPal they are comforted that their money is safe and continue with their order.

For more information please visit https://www.nickystory.com

    Nicky Story, Entrepreneur at Supplies For Candles Ltd, The Soap Kitchen Ltd, Glass Print Ltd

    Nicky Story, 29, from Mexborough, South Yorkshire, England started his business from his garage just 5 years ago (Feb 2016), and is now the owner of two multi-million-pound companies, employing over 100 people and serving over 60,000 customers. As the CEO of Supplies For Candles and The Soap Kitchen - online suppliers of candle and soap making ingredients to a growing craft industry, Nicky is at the helm of the largest online company in Europe within the industry, and as such has helped thousands of others become successful entrepreneurs too including; Ava May Aromas loved by many celebs including cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch. Fuelling the entrepreneurial economy during Covid, he has helped thousands of new businesses get off the ground.

     

    Check out Nicky and his businesses here:

    https://www.nickystory.com/

    https://suppliesforcandles.co.uk/

    https://www.thesoapkitchen.co.uk/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    small business budget
    Community//

    How to Put Together a Smart Budget for Your Small Business

    by Nikola Sekulic
    Community//

    Budgeting Basics: What’s Coming In, and What’s Going Out?

    by Sherry Hao
    Thriving Wallet//

    5 Strategies to Achieve Greater Financial Stability

    by Berna Anat
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.