Managing Your Mental Wellbeing as We Come Out of Lockdown

As the British Isles starts to lift lockdown slowly and move towards some sort of recovery, what can we expect? How do we do life in the new norm? What is the new norm? Some of the many questions that we are all asking, including the people in power. With ever increased pressure, every move scrutiny, anger being thrown at them from every angle, blame being apportioned.

Before we throw ourselves back into recovery, we first need to recover from lockdown, recover from being confined in our homes for the past four months, recover from being told what we can and cannot do, recover from having to que for food and basic necessities. Recover from the psychological impact on our nearest and dearest; families, friends, collueages, for the ones we have sadly lost to the coronavirus.

I have been fortunate to interview a variety of therapists, from coaches to mindfulness teachers to psychologists and each one of them say the same thing when I ask; ‘what are the key mental themes emerging with their clients?’

Anxiety – mostly caused by the unknown. Unknown of what life will look like in the future

Coping under circumstances never known to humans before, such as; What does life look like after being a parent AND teacher?

What does life look like now having been furloughed?

What does life look like now with less money or no job?

What does life look like now whilst working in a climate of fear and sickness?

Having to find a new rythum and routine amongst it all is not a hard task, as humans we are designed to function this way, it’s our innate way to survive, we did it during WW1 and WW2, although most personalities do not favour change and hate breaking old habits and creating new, even though that’s what we crave deep down, else why would we go to the gym and go on crazy diets?!

I’m not comparing the pandemic to either WW1 or WW2. I’m simply using them as examples of where we have had to find new ways of living.

In the middle of all of this lies the answer; resilience!

What is it and how do we use it to heal, to recover? Resilience in simple terms means; bounce back, how quickly one bounces back from the events / situations once faces in life.

Resilience in dictionary terms means

noun: resilience; noun: resiliency; plural noun: resiliencies

1. the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.

2. the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity.

How well be bounce back economically will depend on how we bounce back as individuals and a society. Some will approach this head on, looking for solutions and some will need a reflective ‘hold on I need to process what this means for my life’ approach.

And some will act like nothing ever happened.

All will however need a time of healing and recovery approach and attitude at some point.

When I was in the process of discovering the new way of living, I expressed my shock, sadness and frustration on one of my social media platforms, a local community leader tried to comfort me by writing;

‘We are all in the same boat Christine’ with some kind words that came after that. At the time I felt shut down and if completely transparent I was angry, I didn’t want to be told we are in the same boat, I needed understanding and acknowledgement. Some went into solution mode offering to help me. Others just simply liked with no words.

I was perplexed at the reaction of some and at no reaction of many! However upon reflection, prayer and conversations with wise people, I started to see that everyone was trying to find answers.

We all have different ways of bouncing back, there is no right or wrong answer, just finding the answer that works for you.

I love coaching for many reasons but the main reason is that it helps you to focus where you’re at now, acknowledge it and then put things in place to move forwards. You have to be ready for it though.

If you’re reading this and thinking ‘I need to hold space for reflection and process’ then I recommend Working on the Body as a fantastic resource to help you on that journey.

If however you’re now at the stage of wanting to move forwards then read on, a few things to consider: Firstly, recognise where you’re at right now, in the below:

Recovery

Growth

Resilience

Thriving

Survival

Acknowledge which ever stage you’re at that’s OK! This is the very first step to emotional wellbeing. Also know that this is not linear, this resilience model does not run in this order.

It might be that you’re in survival right now and for you to get to resilience you need to be in recovery. Or it might mean that you have been thriving but you’re heading into survival.

Wherever you’re at acknowledge it, once you do you will start to have some clarity. To help you move forwards you can contact me via my website and I’ll be happy to coach you through your resilience journey.

Please note that whichever stage you’re in, for you to move forwards, you need to recover. Recovery involves self-care, Mind have some fantastic resources that you can tap into when you’re ready too.

Start with being aware , this is the first step into recovery eventually leading to resilience.