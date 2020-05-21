Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Managing Virtual Teams

In the current climate, many organizations are switching to virtual interfaces and find themselves seeking guidance for their remote teams. Dima’s interactive online presentation teaches attendees how to stay connected while working remotely. She equips managers with actionable strategies to effectively lead their teams virtually, improving morale, performance, and engagement. 

Watch the recording of a recent webinar that Dima gave to HR professionals.

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company with a primary mission for advancing individuals in leadership. Through keynote speeches, training programs, and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. Reach her at DimaGhawi.com  and BreakingVases.com.

    Dima Ghawi, International Leadership Speaker & Executive Coach

    Dima Ghawi is Middle Eastern in her genes and a global citizen in spirit. With two decades of experience leading cross-cultural teams, managing client relationships, and developing talent for companies like IBM, Merrill Lynch, and Intuit, Dima combines corporate expertise with her inspiring personal story to captivate and motivate audiences. Through keynote speeches, interactive workshops, dynamic training programs, personalized coaching, and an online community, Dima shares her leadership journey with one goal in mind: to ignite others to reimagine their potential and take daring actions. Dima speaks to the leaders, the visionaries, and the rebels who are ready to shatter their limitations.

