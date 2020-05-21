Managing Virtual Teams

In the current climate, many organizations are switching to virtual interfaces and find themselves seeking guidance for their remote teams. Dima’s interactive online presentation teaches attendees how to stay connected while working remotely. She equips managers with actionable strategies to effectively lead their teams virtually, improving morale, performance, and engagement.

Watch the recording of a recent webinar that Dima gave to HR professionals.

______________________________________________________________________________

Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company with a primary mission for advancing individuals in leadership. Through keynote speeches, training programs, and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. Reach her at DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.