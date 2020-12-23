Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Managing Stress Through Music

Most people enjoy listening to music to relax or get pumped for a workout, so it might not be too surprising to hear that there is evidence to suggest that music may have a demonstrable effect on stress levels and emotional regulation. These are excellent side effects to an already enjoyable activity, but there is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Michelle Beltran Music Stress
Michelle Beltran Music Stress

Most people enjoy listening to music to relax or get pumped for a workout, so it might not be too surprising to hear that there is evidence to suggest that music may have a demonstrable effect on stress levels and emotional regulation. These are excellent side effects to an already enjoyable activity, but there is evidence that music can also benefit your health in the long-term, making listening to music an ideal low-cost activity you can engage in to improve your wellbeing.

Studies show that listening to relaxing music when stressed out, such as classical, can help people calm down. Over the long term, it has been demonstrated that music can help to reduce cortisol levels, which is a hormone the body produces when stressed. Since stress has a documented negative effect on long-term health, it’s excellent that there is such an easily accessible remedy that can help relieve it. Music has also been shown to assist people in art therapy and reduce anxiety in seriously or chronically ill patients. There is also evidence that music may stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which results in lower blood pressure and heart rate. 

Research shows that music can have many different mood regulatory functions; for example, you can use upbeat music to sustain or create a positive atmosphere or wake yourself up and feel more energized. Studies report that listening to music is an activity many people frequently use to change their emotions, generally positively. People listen to music to distract themselves from unpleasant circumstances and work through strong emotional reactions constructively. It can also help to stimulate the creation of new ideas; listening to music while working on your next creative endeavor might help you achieve the results you’re looking for. 

What music people listen to varies depending on what they want to achieve, but music has its most positive effects when the listener can select it for themselves since individuals have affinities towards specific genres of music. Next time you experience a strong emotion or want to feel energized, follow the instinct to turn on your favorite music; it may just have more beneficial effects than you anticipated. 

This article was originally published on michellebeltran.org.

    Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

    Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Music can be a great way to improve your mental health

    by thomas lilly
    how does music affect the brain
    Community//

    Music and the Brain [Effects of Music on the Brain]

    by Luke
    Community//

    Nutrition for Anxiety

    by Karl

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.