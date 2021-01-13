Managing Stress through Music

Music has so many benefits for the mind and body. It can improve cognitive performance and increase your productivity and improve your memory. Music is even used for therapy, which is done to enhance the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of individuals. Although some music may not be seen as therapeutic, some specific genres or songs can help reduce stress in your life. Here are some ways and some types of music that music impact stress.

It Affects Hormones

Music is known to cause different reactions within the body. Listening to certain types of music can release serotonin, which results in increased happiness. The chemical dopamine is also released when listening to music, which is the same chemical released in response to seeing food or money. These are chemical responses in the body that can improve your mood and overall well-being.

Jazz and Classical Music

When looking for stress-reducing music, you may be tempted to go to your regular music library and play your favorite song, regardless of the genre. However, jazz and classical music are the best genres for stress relief and increased brain function. Listening or playing classical music is known to reduce stress physically. Classical music has been proven to lower levels of the stress hormones cortisol and cortisone. Jazz music is also helpful to combat stress, especially when combined with the sound of rain or other sounds of nature. When looking for music that can help reduce stress, start with these genres because it can be the most soothing.

Clear Mind

People listen to music to help with their mood; it could be to boost happiness or to make you feel sadness. However, people may not realize that music can help with your brain function and help you clear your mind. Music can help to slow down your breathing and help to calm your mind. Specifically listening to classical music can result in improved memory and learning, which is helpful when you are beginning to feel stressed. Using music to reduce your stress will also lead to a decreased chance of anxiety affecting you as well.