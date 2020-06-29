Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Managing Stress as a New Entrepreneur from Dave Linhardt

What are some ways that you can reduce the stress that comes along with being an entrepreneur.

By

Entrepreneurship is an incredible opportunity to create your future on your own terms. And while there are countless benefits of owning a business, there is also a downside. Entrepreneurs often work around the clock and deal with massive amounts of stress. Here are some practical tips for coping with stress, especially if you are a new entrepreneur.

Don’t ignore stress

Many entrepreneurs ignore their high-stress levels and think they are immune to the consequences. Chronic stress can lead to full-on burnout, which knocks even veteran entrepreneurs off their feet. It would be best if you found effective ways to manage stress rather than ignore it. 

Adjust your expectations

Entrepreneurs are somewhat notorious for being perfectionists. We all want things in our businesses to be perfect, after all. But if you are truly aiming for perfection, you’re setting yourself up for some severe disappointment — and stress along the way. Adjust your expectations and keep your perfectionism in check.

Delegate as needed

Entrepreneurs also tend to try to do too much. Many mistakenly believe that no one else can do what they can. However, much of what you do as an entrepreneur can and should be delegated. By delegating effectively, you free yourself up to complete the handful of tasks that are the most crucial to your business. These tasks are the ones that should be your focus. If you try to do too much, you’ll always be stressed, and your business won’t be as successful. 

Take breaks

Businesses require a lot of work, especially at the beginning stages. You might need to put in extra hours, but be sure to take plenty of breaks too. Take a day off at least once a week and allow yourself to have time each day to eat and rest. As the owner of your business, you need to take care of yourself as you would any other business asset. 

Lead a healthy lifestyle

Another part of taking care of yourself as an entrepreneur is adopting healthy habits. Daily exercise reduces stress and keeps you sharp and ready to tackle any challenges the day might bring. Also, be sure to eat nutritious meals and get plenty of sleep at night.

Entrepreneurship can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Making stress management a part of your daily routine will allow you to thrive, no matter what comes your way.

Dave Linhardt, Founder and CEO

Dave Linhardt has been an innovative and adventurous entrepreneur for over a decade. The startups he has overseen have included markets such as direct marketing, entrepreneur resources, and data marketplace. This diverse array of markets have served his success and well being amicably, as well as provided a wide array of topics for him to study and learn from. His success is in no small part thanks to his diverse foundation of knowledge. His most recent venture is as Amazon Head of Product, in which he examines market opportunities and competition in order to better perform strategic product implementation. Learn more about his methods and history at his website

