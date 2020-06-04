Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Managing Stress as a Business Owner

James Mahan, a New Braunfels, Texas business owner shares tips and information on managing the stress of running a business.

By

We are all living through a unique time in history. Through the pandemic, most businesses have also been forced to shut down, and sadly, many have closed their doors for good. If you are the owner of a company that has survived the crisis, you are probably dealing with high levels of stress, even as reopening begins. Here are some tips on how to manage that stress effectively. 

Focus on day-to-day tasks.

Although it’s hard not to look ahead right now, business owners must try not to stress too much about the future. Instead, turn your focus to the tasks you need to accomplish today. Of course, you’ll need to forward in some respects but try not to let yourself be consumed with worry. If you can focus on the tasks your business requires today, you will be more productive and less stressed. 

Purge your mind.

If fear of the future is plaguing you, try to purge your mind. Write down everything you’re worried about and everything that needs to be done. Writing these things down prevents you from forgetting anything important, and it frees your mind to focus on more immediate concerns. Journaling is also therapeutic and proven to reduce stress. 

Give yourself breaks.

Business owners are among the hardest workers on the planet, which has a downside. Your business relies on you, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep functioning. And if you allow yourself to live with chronic stress, you will eventually burn out. To avoid that consequence, make sure that you’re taking breaks from work, even if your business is starting to open back up. 

Take care of yourself.

Lastly, in addition to taking breaks, you must be taking care of yourself in other ways during this time. Consider yourself a business asset and make investments in yourself. Eat nourishing foods, get full nights of sleep, and take some time each day to exercise. Also, try to make time each day to do something that you enjoy (besides work). If you take good care of yourself, you’ll be better able to manage the inevitable stressors that you the future presents. 

James Mahan, New Braunfels, Principal at South Texas Capital Advisors

James Mahan is a New Braunfels-based finance professional and business owner with years of experience in the industry. He works as the Principal of South Texas Capital Advisors, where he runs the day to day financial operations of this local asset management firm. James has a B.A. in Political Science from The University Of Texas, Austin and a Masters of Finance from The University of Texas San Antonio. Be sure to follow James on Twitter and visit his site to learn more!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

