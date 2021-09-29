“Managing Staff is the hardest part of running a business”, With Douglas Brown and Aidan Healy of Healy Consultants Group

Managing Staff is the hardest part of running a business. Outsourcing does not work because nobody knows the business like our own Staff. Hire as many different Staff nationalities as possible. Each nationality uniquely contributes to the Firm and to our multi-national Clients. To keep the business running and multi-national Clients happy, always have a back-up plan. Never depend on one person. Even during economic and financial crises, everything will be alright.

As part of my series called “Five things I wish someone told me before I started my consulting business,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Aidan Healy, the founder and chairman of Healy Consultants Group PLC.

Semi-retired in the South of France, Aidan Healy counsels entrepreneurs and executives from around the world on their business expansion plans. Healy Consultants Group PLC specializes in helping companies from the US, and other countries, expand abroad. The firm’s extensive experience is crucial in navigating language and cultural differences when doing business, as well as international tax, compliance and regulatory issues and local competition.

Born and raised in Ireland, Aidan Healy established Healy Consultants Group PLC in Singapore in 2003. He began as a consultant with Ernst & Young in Bahrain. He then migrated to Singapore to work with Credit Suisse Group. Healy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance from Dublin City University and qualified as an Irish Chartered Accountant in 1997.

Global business set-up experts since 2003, Healy Consultants Group PLC offers a wide variety of consulting services to companies around the globe, including company registration, banking solutions, accounting & tax planning, advisory services, company migration, crypto-solutions and legal & compliance solutions. Learn more at www.healyconsultants.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up working on a farm in Ireland with a large family. I studied hard and was a poor student. I knew I needed to leave Ireland and do international business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Simply meeting and getting the opportunity to work with hundreds of great Clients from all around the world, including from the United States. This has really been the most amazing experience for me. And helping them realize their ambitions to grow their companies abroad has been an honour.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our multi-national Clients trusted and believed in me and my Firm. Without them, Healy Consultants Group PLC would be nothing.

In addition, I am surrounded by a loyal Management Team including CEOs, a CFO and directors. I rely a lot on their judgement.

Can you please give us your favorite ‘Life Lesson’ quote? Can you share how that was relevant in your life?

Trusting my business instincts and my vision and professional judgement, despite countless obstacles and challenges. Being bold in the face of fear.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is a pain point that your company is helping to address?

To allow multi-national Staff to manage the daily business activities of Healy Consultants Group PLC, without my physical presence. Our business web site promises multi-national Clients the highest professional standards and superior customer service. It is a daily challenge to allow myself to trust my Staff to meet multi-national Clients’ high expectations.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We know we are the best in the world at business set up in every country on the planet. We place this bold slogan on our business website. The pressure is on my Staff and I to live up to this public promise.

When you first started the business, what drove you? What was your primary motivation?

I had to succeed because I had no safety net. I did not want to be an employee anymore. I was never a good employee because I was unable to work within the limits of employment. I had no option but to succeed in my business.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

The same goal. To be the best in the world at business set up in every country on the planet. To be the preferred Consultant when multi-national Clients wish to expand overseas.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Simultaneously with the above, we are opening offices in South Africa, Bulgaria, India and Ireland.

In your specific industry, what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

A quality, transparent business website that ranks first page on Google for every country on the planet.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

A public promise of excellence, that forces my Firm to maintain high professional standards;

Guaranteed solutions or your money back;

Pre-agreed fees and deadlines with no engagement surprises later

A weekly detailed engagement status update comprising i) progess and ii) problems and solutions and iii) quality deliverables;

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business.” Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Managing Staff is the hardest part of running a business;

2. Outsourcing does not work because nobody knows the business like our own Staff;

3. Hire as many different Staff nationalities as possible. Each nationality uniquely contributes to the Firm and to our multi-national Clients;

4. To keep the business running and multi-national Clients happy, always have a back-up plan. Never depend on one person;

5. Even during economic and financial crises, everything will be alright.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being honest and transparent in business; never lie. Long-term success comes from openness and transparency and honor and integrity.

We are very blessed that prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I always admired Richard Branson. He was bold and courageous and conducted his business with honor and integrity. He had respect for his employees, customers and his suppliers.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!