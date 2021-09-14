Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Managing Pressure as a Leader

Reynaldo Perez D.C. discusses how leaders can be better about managing pressure.

Managing pressure as a leader is never easy. You have to handle all the tasks and problems that come up on your own, while still managing people who report to you. It can be draining at times, but it’s important to maintain an even keel when things get tough so you can focus on what needs doing instead of letting stress consume you. In this blog post, we’ll discuss how leaders can manage their stress levels and stay cool under pressure!

Take time to exercise regularly

Even just a quick walk around the block can help clear your head and get you ready for whatever comes next. There is no better way to manage stress than with good, old-fashioned hard work! Exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous; even something as simple as walking or some light yoga will bring huge returns when it comes to stress management.

Don’t be afraid of taking a break

It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day tasks and forget about yourself, but this can lead you down a dangerous path! Don’t hesitate to take time out for lunch or go home on time if your brain is fried from work. If you need a mental break, take it!

Do the things that create the most value

Work hard on the tasks you believe will provide the most value, so that when things get tough, you can pull out some big wins to show for your efforts. Your employees and teammates will notice how diligent you are about managing pressure as a leader.

Use mindfulness to focus on the present moment

When you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress or anxiety, your body and mind are focused on the negative aspects of what’s happening around you. To quell these feelings, try practicing “mindfulness,” which is when someone focuses their attention entirely on how they are feeling in the present moment. It might sound a little strange, but it can be incredibly helpful when trying to manage your stress.

When you’re trying to manage pressure as a leader, it’s easy to forget about your own needs. You need time for self-care and relaxation in order to be at the top of your game. Be sure not only to focus on what other people want from you but also make room for what you need too.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C., Chiropractor, Founder & CEO at Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Centers

    Reynaldo Perez D.C. is a driven healthcare professional and a skilled Chiropractor who is committed to approaching health from a holistic level. Through his practice, Florida Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers - for which he serves as Founder, Owner, and CEO - Reynaldo has fully integrated Western medicine practices into his chiropractic methodology to provide his clients the most comprehensive approach to their health and wellness. Reynaldo works with his patients not only on their chiropractic needs but also on their nutrition and medical needs to cover all of the bases and best empower his patients to take control of their own health journeys. 

    Learn more about Reynaldo Perez D.C. on his website!

