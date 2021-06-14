Managing My Fitness by Observing Others

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic (and perhaps even until now), more people were compelled to work from home – myself included. And among those unaccustomed to the work-from-home setup, it brought on a lot of changes.

One upside of working from home is that it fostered a different kind of closeness in our family, as we were forced to be together at home all day, every day. There have also been lots of surveys published on the benefits of working from home. However, one downside of being cooped up at home this way is what seems to be the inevitable weight gain.

Personally, I gained some weight. I also observed a similar pattern in my family and my own circle of friends based on social media updates and video chats. Why? There’s no rushing, walking or running to and around the office, and one may still feel wary of going back to the old gym life, like me.

So, my dilemma was and still is being able to keep fit while still working from home. But by observing others and doing a bit of research, I am gradually integrating some fitness activities into life at home.

If you’re a lot like me, here’s what I learned.

Metabolism And Exercising for One’s Age

Although I’m not going to tell you how old I am, I have learned that our fitness needs change as we grow older. Sure, most of us might know about how our metabolism slows down with ageing. Thing is, we don’t really know how much it does slow down – at least, not until we realise we’re gaining weight when we’re actually eating less than before.

It’s unfair, but we’re built that way. Still, there are things we can do to stay healthy and fit no matter our age. A healthy diet combined with exercise helps not only in managing weight but also by keeping our cardiovascular and immune systems strong. Physical activity also helps keep the mind sharp and improves concentration and learning.

If you want to know what I’m doing to get fit physically and mentally while working from home, here are some things I learned when it comes to exercising and keeping healthy based on one’s age.

The 30s

During our youth until our mid-20s, calorie-burning was never a concern. We burned a lot of calories every time we moved, and we burned a lot more if we played a sport or did a lot of walking or hiking.

But with the 30s, we could keep to the same physical activities and find out our body’s calorie-burning capacity has already begun to decline. In fact, after our mid-20s, we could easily lose all the muscle mass, strength and power we built during our peak years.

The only way to stay in shape is by getting adequate exercise, especially more cardio fitness activities. These include simple cardiovascular exercises like walking, running and cycling – things that I (and you) can do on my own, without the need for a gym membership.

And since I enjoy going on nature walks or hiking, I can also count these activities into my goal of ramping up my cardio activities. By keeping my workouts varied, I never get bored. I try to do most of my cardio in the morning so before I start working, I can already tick off exercise from my to-do list. Also, if you do the same, you’ll find that exercise actually energizes you, that is, as long as you have enough sleep.

The 40s

It’s crucial to continue to do cardio exercises well into the 40s (and further ahead). However, since muscle loss becomes faster and diseases associated with middle-age tend to creep in at this stage, it’s also important to monitor one’s diet and add some resistance training.

So, I’ve been eating more fresh veggies and fruits in season and less red meat, fast food and processed food products. I’ve also started bodyweight training simply by watching workout videos available online. Yoga and Pilates are also great alternatives, as these have a lower impact on the joints.

In fact, I’m doing at-home resistance training as part of my recovery days from cardio. And all it takes is 20, 30 minutes or more – it all depends on my mood or schedule. What’s important is I get some exercise.

By including resistance training on top of cardio, I’m maintaining my cardiovascular health, strengthening my core, keeping my blood pressure normal and achieving a healthy weight. With my fitness regimen combined with a healthy diet, I’m also reducing my risk of developing metabolic syndrome, certain types of cancer and dementia.

The 50s and Beyond

Bone health is crucial during the 50s, 60s and beyond when osteoporosis usually strikes. With osteoporosis, the bones become brittle and weak, making us more prone to fractures and other bone injuries.

Certain types of exercises help in strengthening the bones and increasing bone density. Examples of these include endurance activities like climbing, hiking, walking, tennis and jogging, as well as resistance training. There are also low-impact exercises that benefit the bones, such as yoga, tai-chi, dancing and golf.

Aside from regular exercise, including foods rich in calcium and vitamin D in one’s diet is crucial. So, I make it a point to consume soy milk, yogurt and tofu, as well as nuts, seeds, legumes and greens that are all rich in calcium. I get vitamin D from the early morning sunshine, fish, liver and eggs.

Of course, some people at this stage suffer from back pain and bad posture. However, by engaging in resistance training and core exercises, the back muscles become stronger. This is why I didn’t even realise it till later that my typically slouched back (thanks to sitting at the computer several hours a day) already became upright – all because of regular exercise.

Challenging Myself

Well, I must say, the past year has been tough mentally and physically. But, by observing others and conducting research, I am in better shape now than, say, around five or six months ago.

And although I’m already doing everything someone in their 30s, 40s and 50s should be doing, I’m totally fine.

In fact, I’m better than fine. I’m healthy, and I feel strong because exercise and sticking to a healthy diet are great habits to live by.

I also intend to stay active and lead a healthy, balanced life well into retirement.

I want to surf, paddle board, travel and just keep going.

And I am sure you can do the same.