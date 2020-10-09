Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Managing Millennials in the Workplace

Consider this, millennials will comprise 75% of the workforce by 2025 and unlike previous generations, they do not value employee loyalty, change jobs frequently, prefer the gig economy over the safety of a full-time job and are barely engaged in the work that they do. This much is clear that millennials have upended long-established trends […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Consider this, millennials will comprise 75% of the workforce by 2025 and unlike previous generations, they do not value employee loyalty, change jobs frequently, prefer the gig economy over the safety of a full-time job and are barely engaged in the work that they do.

This much is clear that millennials have upended long-established trends in the business and corporate world. Over the last decade, countless studies and surveys have dedicated themselves to unravel the elusive mindset of the people born in the 80’s and 90’s. They are set to become the biggest consumer and workforce constituents in many countries, and have forced brands and employers to change how they go about their business.

Well-acquainted with digital technology, willing to take more risks, favoring career fluidity, and valuing learning experiences more than salaries, millennials have proven to be an enigma of sorts for middle and senior leaders. Despite being perceived as short-sighted and insincere by their seniors, millennials have made a mark in how businesses are digitalization, collaborating, diversifying, and improving their work culture. They come with certain expectations from the workplace, aren’t afraid to demand change, and want to be heard.

These traits explain why some organizations that stick to traditional workplace ideals struggle to attract and retain the right talent. Overall, managing millennials is no easy feat. According to one estimate, only 3 in 10 millennial employees are engaged in their work. But here’s the thing, simply getting to know the generation, identifying their motivations, understanding their strengths, and helping them build on their weaknesses can make a world of a difference. This will not only enable managers and team leaders to leverage their skills better but also help senior leadership design policies and processes that maximize their potential.

So, how do you bridge the divide? Try an immersive workshop!

I recently stumbled upon several companies that offer corporate training workshops but one stood out to me – GameChangers, Bangalore. GameChangers is led by Yogesh Parmar, a leading behavioral scientist which is what makes his workshops so unique. Behavioral science is something that’s still very new in India so this was truly a delight to attend.
This workshop is aimed to help bridge the gap between different generations of workers and help them realize the many things that are common between them. With better synergy between diverse teams and employees, company leaders will manage employees better, and create room for innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving to organically become a part of the company’s culture. 

What to expect from the Managing Millennials Workshop?

The workshop aims to serve as a starting point for leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs to obtain insights regarding the core identity and values of the millennial generation, and how to best engage them. In addition to discussing the tools and strategies that will improve millennial management and engagement in the workplace, the workshop will help team leaders and managers reflect on how to best utilize their role and position to positively influence younger employees.

The Final Note:

Whether senior leaders view millennials favorably or not, they need to spend time and effort to understand the generation that is increasingly defining the future of work. Who they are, what motivates them, how do they perceive the world and work, and how can they be engaged are questions that you need to start obtaining answers to. These insights will help you make the most of the brightest millennial minds.

    Sneh Choudhary

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Millennials Think about Business

    by Nicola MacPhail
    Community//

    Five Ways to Inspire Millennials in Uncertain Times

    by Pooja Shrivastava, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Four Conversations to Change Regarding Millennials

    by Katie Rasoul

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.