Managing Mental Health at Home



Your mental health should always be a priority, but it is easy to put yourself and your mental health on the back burner in a fast-paced world full of responsibilities and stress. And while you might not have the time to run off and enjoy a meditation retreat this week, there are some ways you can improve your mental health at home.

So why should you focus on your mental health?

Your mental health can have a big impact on not only your mood, but also your physical health. There are many physical ailments that can be caused by stress like:

Stroke

Type 2 Diabetes

Heart Disease

Neglecting your mental health comes with a long list of repercussions, so finding little ways to improve your mental health every day is essential to feeling happier and healthier. While you might not suffer from anxiety or depression, stress is another factor to consider. As research for mental health grows, it is easy to see how important your mental health is for your overall well being. Things like stress and trauma can cause a host of issues like hair loss, insomnia, and even a suppressed immune system. But beyond this, studies have found that stress can have long term effects on your mental health and physical health, so managing your stress should be a part of your mental health care.

Mental Health at Home

You don’t have to jet off to Tulum or pay for expensive retreats to improve your mental health. You can boost your mood without even leaving your house. So if you are still stuck working from home or have limited time, these tips will help spruce up your mental health routine in a way that is refreshing and easy to stick to.

Yoga

Studies have found that yoga boosts your mood, improves your sleep, and enhances your overall wellness. And while there are many yoga studios you can join, it’s now easier than ever to enjoy a yoga class at home. You can try a free class on YouTube or even download an app. In addition, many yoga studios are now offering virtual classes, so there are plenty of available options to fit your schedule and budget.

Meditation

Meditation has many benefits for your mental health and is easy to do at home. You can use apps or online videos for guided meditations or even just give yourself ten minutes to reflect in silence. Meditation has been proven to reduce pain, lower blood pressure, improve anxiety, and can improve your quality of life.

Getting sleep

You probably saw this one coming, but getting better quality sleep is essential to your health and wellness. Poor sleep is linked to impairing your emotional regulation and directly impacts your brain’s processing. Lack of sleep can also make anxiety, depression, and make ADHD symptoms worse. So what are some easy ways to improve your sleep? For one, try getting off your phone and reducing screen time an hour before bed. Give your brain time to relax and not remain overly stimulated from the day. You can try reading a book, meditating, or even listening to relaxing music.

Self-Care

When was the last time you did something nice for yourself? If the answer is, it’s been a while- then it’s time to add self-care to your daily routine. And the truth is, self-care is not all bubble baths and face masks (although these are great too). Instead, self-care is about doing things that feel good for your body and your brain. Maybe that means going out to lunch with a friend, spending a day at the lake, or even trying out new beauty routines like derma rollers for hair growth, or oils for your skin. Whether you love a good face mask, a tasty treat, or quiet time to reflect, adding self-care to your day will have tremendous effects on your mental health.

Making your mental health a priority, will always benefit you in the long run. Now that researchers understand the connection between your mental and physical health, it’s more important than ever to adopt a mental wellness routine. Little changes like adding 10 minutes of meditation to your day, trying out a yoga class, and even just getting off your phone before bed can add up to create a big impact.