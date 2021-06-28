Managing Mental and Psychological Well-being During COVID-19: A Must-Have Guide by Jason E Fisher

Undoubtedly COVID-19 outbreak has hit us hard. While it’s been quite clear managing an outbreak that too in the nub of ongoing crises is challenging, it only takes a minute or two before you will find yourself lost in the feeling of inundating and disquieted. Prioritizing how to slow the spread of the virus is of utmost importance, but let’s not forget how crucial it is to pay close attention to our mental health.

According to a study published by “journals.sagepub,” one in three individuals experience mild or severe forms of anxiety, impatience, and irritability, which is common for both youngsters and elders. However, if it is limited to on-covid symptoms, the need for these studies won’t be required, but due to worsening post-covid symptoms, it’s best to pay close attention to the alarming situation.

While being prepared to face post covid symptoms is best, but we advise implementing these ways if you have to go through it at any point in time.

Jason E Fisher suggests to know your wake-up call

One of the easiest ways to ease up a moment of stress is by knowing beforehand the physical sensation that contributes to the cycle of distress and left-behind. Things start deteriorating when our thoughts surpass the threshold. Here the thoughts like, “Why can’t I concentrate?”Also, feeling such as frustration and sadness only amplify the root cause which in the long term if left untreated lead to a higher tension and an impact on mental well-being.

Know your Friend

The best way to cope up with any situation is to have a detailed described routine. Routine would be your best friend in this long journey towards a healthier life. Try to have a distinction between work and non-work time. Keep yourself busy and occupied in something which is not your work and neither virus related.

Compassion is the key, spread it with others

There comes a time in life when we can’t control anything, worsening our focus. Lockdown will try to superimpose feelings like “I cannot do this” or “This is something for which I am not built.” The only way to overcome this is by asking and reaching for help from our close friends.

Don’t Let your Connections Shatter

Even introverts have at least a single person to rely on. Having no one to share your sorrow is similar to carrying the burden of the universe. However, it might not be possible to meet in person due to covid crises. But this is work out by virtual forums where you can mark your attendance and share the sorrow and anxiety of others. We accept that we are in social isolation but let’s not lead this to be left alone.

Jason E Fisher suggests on keeping a restraint on the Internet, because after a certain point, the platform is more upsetting than informational.

Try to read the positive version of any story and see how others recover from depression and anxiety. Focus on activities you love and return to your normal life as soon as possible. Motivate yourself that these feelings are temporary and will fade over time. What’s ahead is a beautiful life.