Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Managing kids while running a business at home

The pandemic has thrown a wrench into all of our lives, and while we are all striving to stay safe and healthy, we also face a brand new set of day to day challenges. This is especially true for working parents who no longer have the same child care resources and options they once did. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic has thrown a wrench into all of our lives, and while we are all striving to stay safe and healthy, we also face a brand new set of day to day challenges. This is especially true for working parents who no longer have the same child care resources and options they once did.

In recent months I’ve learned a few things about balancing kids, work and daily responsibilities while stuck at home. I’m running a multi-million dollar business alongside my husband, while we raise our three young children. And while we have returned to our physical workspaces to some degree (always with masks and distancing in place), we are still extremely limited in our freedom and opportunity.

While some of you may have figured out systems for making your daily lives easier, I suspect that a great many of you working parents out there are still struggling to adjust and find your personal definitions of the “new normal.” I hope my list of lessons learned through my own experience and through leading a business, is helpful as you work to create a happy, harmonious balance.

  • Lean on your partner or bubble

You shouldn’t have to face this new set of unprecedented challenges alone. If you haven’t already, sit down with your partner, or with members of your “bubble” (the small, select group of individuals you’ve decided to trust with close proximity to you and your kids) and describe the hurdles you’re facing. Be forthcoming about your need for help and support. This isn’t the time to put on a brave face and try to do it all yourself. This is the time to reach out your hand and ask for what you need to stay sane.

  • Ask for schedule flexibility or time off

Set an appointment with your management to discuss your personal schedule and challenges at home. Odds are, given the circumstances, they’ll be sympathetic. I know many business owners like myself who are understanding that we’re living and working in exceptional times. Many companies are now working with employees to offer flexible scheduling arrangements or reduced hours to accommodate child care duties and other personal responsibilities. And if nothing else, there’s always the option of taking some of your accrued PTO or a couple of weeks of unpaid family leave to get your personal life in better working order.

  • Create a new schedule

Once you’ve corralled your support, resources and hopefully made your work schedule more flexible, you must create a brand new family schedule to align with this new normal. If you haven’t already put something physically on paper, I highly recommend it. Taking the time to let go of your expectations and hopes tied to your old schedule and old way of doing things, and form something entirely new will help to put you in the right mindset. This is how life will be for a while, and it won’t be perfect. But you can definitely create a system that works for your family for the meantime, if you’re willing to put in the time and energy.

  • Make the most of newfound quality time

If there’s one positive to come out of this horrible ordeal, it’s that we’re all finding more time than ever before to spend at home with our kids, partners and loved ones. We’ve been given the gift of quality time. This should not be overlooked or taken for granted. I’ve always felt that focused attention and time is the best thing you could ever give a child – far better than any material item. Our kids are desperate to be near us, close to us, to learn from us. Let’s cherish this opportunity and make the most of it.

  • Try to build in kid-free downtime

If you find the opportunity, by leveraging your partner or bubble of support, be sure to take a small amount of time on a recurring basis just for yourself. We are in the midst of a global crisis and so much has changed in our lives. In this challenging situation, you should have some time to reflect and replenish your emotional well-being and energy, whether it’s with a bath and an early bedtime or an engrossing book on a beach towel in the backyard. You deserve it.

    Tori Gerbig, CEO & Co-Founder at Pink Lily

    At the start of 2014, my husband Chris and I took a leap of faith. Like millions of other innovative and hard-working Americans, we decided to start a business. And like our fellow entrepreneurs, we had hopes and dreams – but no clue as to what the future held. Pink Lily was born from an eBay shop that was more like a side hobby. When we transitioned it to an established website and officially launched the business in 2014, we had a 7-month-old baby and zero investment capital. Without funding or assurances of what was ahead, we took the risk and set ambitious goals. I focused on leveraging my knowledge of sales and social media to grow our reach while Chris incorporated his business strategy and finance expertise to structure our operations. We were soon shipping thousands of orders from our living room. Today Pink Lily has become one of the fastest-growing online retailers in America, bringing women an ever-changing assortment of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Our growth has been quick, but it hasn’t changed who we are. Pink Lily is still a family-owned and family-run business, proudly based in our hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Since day one, we’ve focused on bringing fashion, positivity, and community to our customers. Their daily engagement and input have shaped our curation while motivating us always to do better and be better in everything we create.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Tips on Maintaining Sanity for the Home-Schooling Working Parent During COVID-19

    by Tezeta “Tez” Roro
    Martha Switzer on a conference call while three children play in the background
    Community//

    How to run a household while running a business

    by Martha Switzer
    Community//

    [10 Tips] Work-Life Balance: How To Stay Present For What Truly Matters

    by Flesché Hesch

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.