Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Managing employee performance in 2021 and beyond

Implementing continuous feedback is not enough; we need to think more strategically about how we manage employees in 2021.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
managing employees

The events of 2020 has forever changed they way we work. The majority of employees were either forced to work at home or forced to adopt some sort of flexible workplace schedule. The rapidly changing work environment, war for top talent, and the advances in new technologies have caused organizations to truly evolve the way they manage employees and conduct work in the last year.

Changing how we manage employees

1) Feedback has to be more than just continuous. Performance management has evolved meaningfully in the last few decades. Most organizations have shifted from the once annual reviews to quarterly check-ins and/or implemented continuous feedback. Now, don’t get me wrong. Continuous feedback is great – it helps eliminate the most common workplace unconscious biases and it truly better develops your employees. It is a great first step. But in this day and age, feedback has to be more than just continuous. Feedback needs to be constructive. Constructive feedback is focused on behaviors (not traits). Behaviors can be changed, improved upon, and repeated. Traits cannot. Constructive feedback is also forward looking. Research shows that forward-looking feedback, not backward-looking, can improve employee performance by as much as 13%.

Effective feedback must also be direct and kind. It can be tempting to sugar coat developmental feedback. But at the end of the day, if you want someone to act on your feedback, you need to be say it openly, honestly, and kindly. It is also important to document all the feedback that you are giving. Employees want to grow and they want to see their progression – a performance management tool can be great to help keep all feedback in one place. One tip is to make sure that the tool is simple and easy. In addition, make sure to have the right education around feedback; for example how should you give feedback? What does effective feedback look like? How can you effectively receive feedback?, etc

2) We need to showcase company values. Most, if not all, companies have corporate values. However, most employees do not know what their company values are. Research indicates that only 27 percent of employees strongly believe in their company’s values, and less than half strongly agree that they know what makes their organization stands for and what makes it different. Company values can be incorporated into the employee performance management process by integrating them into existing feedback and recognition programs. If employees are not acting in accordance with values, they should be given feedback. Remember that values are the guiding principles and beliefs of your organization. We need to do a better job at making sure employees are living them out every single day.

3) We need to manage projects and goals better. Like performance management, there is a long history of project management that has been shaped by many changes in the workforce over the last century. However, the sudden change to remote work in 2020 has accelerated change as it forced companies to rethink how they manage projects and performance with distributed teams. For example, the remote work environment forces leaders to measure performance and productivity by specific deliverables (not just time spent at desk). Project leaders and managers need to continue to set clear metrics and deadlines, communicate effectively and efficiently with their teams, and be ready to adapt goals if need be.

As the world continues to adapt and the workplace continues to evolve, we need to make sure that our talent strategies and workflows change with it. It’s time to embrace the change.

    Chiara Toselli, Ph.D., Head of Marketing and Sales at Pavestep

    Chiara has published a wide range of academic and professional content. She loves reading and writing about professional & personal development. She currently works for Pavestep, as the Head of Marketing and Sales.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Compassionate Directness: The Cultural Value That’s the Ultimate Competitive Advantage

    by Arianna Huffington
    Community//

    Cheryl Chester: “Leadership is an art”

    by Ben Ari
    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Manager and Employee Feedback Examples: How To Give Feedback at Work

    by Jenny von Podewils, Kajetan von Armansperg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.