Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Coping With COVID-19: Managing Anxiety and Stress

Remember that you are not alone in the worries or concerns that you have.

By

Being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely you’ve experienced some level of anxiety. You are not alone in the worry or concern that you have.

In its Leading Through Crisis resource compendium, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership in conjunction with the Humanitarian Disaster Institute, provides  recommendations and suggestions for helping you cope with stress or anxiety.

This resource can be consulted, printed, and discussed with your team, as it offers recommendations for how to cope with anxiety by taking the following steps: 

  1. Understanding our problems – build awareness and insight into how you’re feeling.
  1. Grounding – learn how to mentally and physically ground yourself.
  1. Deep breathing – this can help slow down or stop your body’s stress response.
  1. Gratitude – use gratitude to help shift your mind from the negative to the positive.
  1. Meaning making – finding the meaning in your life and in the suffering you’ve seen as a result of COVID-19 can help you weather this unprecedented time.

AONL’s Leading Through Crisis is generously supported by an unrestricted educational grant from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation in partnership with the Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation.

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Resilience on the Front Lines//

    How to Assess, Manage, and Recover From Stress

    by Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson
    Community//

    Dr. David Samadi’s Tips for Calming Coronavirus Anxiety

    by Dr. David Samadi
    Community//

    How to Deal with Your Anxiety about Covid-19

    by Patricia Thompson, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.