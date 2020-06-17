Coping With COVID-19: Managing Anxiety and Stress

Being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely you’ve experienced some level of anxiety. You are not alone in the worry or concern that you have.

In its Leading Through Crisis resource compendium, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership in conjunction with the Humanitarian Disaster Institute, provides recommendations and suggestions for helping you cope with stress or anxiety.

This resource can be consulted, printed, and discussed with your team, as it offers recommendations for how to cope with anxiety by taking the following steps:

Understanding our problems – build awareness and insight into how you’re feeling.

Grounding – learn how to mentally and physically ground yourself.

Deep breathing – this can help slow down or stop your body’s stress response.

Gratitude – use gratitude to help shift your mind from the negative to the positive.

Meaning making – finding the meaning in your life and in the suffering you’ve seen as a result of COVID-19 can help you weather this unprecedented time.

