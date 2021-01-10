Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Manage your health daily during the pandemic using these useful tips from Dennis Begos

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has made life challenging and filled with stress! The constant tension of staying safe from the infection has made people extra conscious about everything. Not everyone is comfortable with staying at home for a prolonged time. It has altered daily activities and schedules. And all this has adversely impacted the quality […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has made life challenging and filled with stress! The constant tension of staying safe from the infection has made people extra conscious about everything. Not everyone is comfortable with staying at home for a prolonged time. It has altered daily activities and schedules. And all this has adversely impacted the quality of life. There are times when people fail to attend to their health because of constant boredom and stagnancy that set in because of staying at home. Hence, it is essential to regulate your life so that you can feel and live better. 

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

The pandemic phase has adversely impacted the daily life of most people. Every day people wake up with the anxiety of staying safe from the virus. They also get always tensed by listening to the news updates. Do you resonate with this? And do you want to bring in more health, wellness, and balance to your daily life? If yes, you can opt-in for the useful tips by Dennis Begos

Get up with a positive thought

Most people today either wake up with anxiety or with a sense of complacency. You must add more motivation and optimism in the morning. Hence, it would help if you slept with a life-affirming thought every day. Instead of getting to sleep and waking up aimlessly, it’s best to have a sleep ritual. You might want to read a book or any article that is motivating and uplifting. Once you get up, you can relax for a few minutes and read a motivating text. It will help you to bring down stress and add a sense of purpose to your day. It will also elevate your energy level that will help you to live better. 

  1. Physical activity is essential

You must exercise every day. Life can get boring and stuck when you are always at home, and your social interactions are limited. Hence, you must add any physical activity to your daily schedule. You can practice yoga, Pilates, or aerobics. It is also a good idea to take a brisk walk daily outside your house, as it will help you move your body and release the extra toxins and stress. It will also boost your metabolism and increase your energy levels. Choose a physical activity that is comfortable and doable for you. 

  • Eat a healthy platter

You need to choose healthy ingredients in your platter. Since your activities are limited, you must make sure you eat a nutrient-rich platter. You should add more vegetables and fruits to your breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Make sure that you consume an adequate amount of proteins to get your energy levels to optimum. You can also consult a dietician to know the kind of food you should be eating daily. You can also check whether you need health supplements and multi-vitamins and add them to your daily food intake. 

People must live every day with purpose and motivation. The pointers mentioned above will help you stay fit and healthy every day. 

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Take care of your mental health during the pandemic – Dennis Begos shares necessary guidelines

    by Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares wellness guidelines for adults to uplift their mood during the pandemic

    by Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begostalks about wellness guidelines for working women during the pandemic

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.