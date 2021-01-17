Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Manage the pandemic stress and anxiety with Sarahbeth Hartlage’s wellness guidelines

Sarahbeth Hartlage

The world is gradually trying to heal from the pandemic outbreak that started majorly in the early half of 2020! Over this entire year, several infections, deaths, and the economy have taken a bad hit. Unemployment and financial instabilities have been a recurrent reality for many people. That aside, there was the grief of not being able to get in touch with one’s family in real-time. A pandemic affects both the mind and body. And the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has made people more anxious and nervous than ever. It is necessary to move away from this palpable state by opting in for wellness guidelines.

Useful guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Extreme stress and anxiety are never good for the body! It can lead to minor body discomforts like aches, cramps, and even indigestion. In some people, it can give rise to sleeplessness and restlessness. Hence, it would help if you remedied your pandemic stress and nervousness. For this, you can count on the basic wellness guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage.

1. Tell yourself everything is and will be okay

Are you anxious? If yes, you must respond from a “flight or fight” mode in your life! You must move out from this phase at the earliest. One of the best ways to do that is by telling yourself that everything around you is good and will be okay. It would be best to assure yourself that everything connected with you is working out in the best-case scenario. It will help you to release stress and tension and feel a sense of calm and relaxation.

2. Speak to a counselor

Today, you need to move out of the taboo of speaking to a counselor! Many counselors provide online consultation at a chosen service cost. You can decide to opt-in for online counseling or meet a therapist in real-time to share your mental issues. These sessions will help you to gain clarity in your life. It will also make you feel motivated to deal with your problems by yourself and lead a purposeful life.

3. Take time to meditate and reflect

If you look at the positive side of the subsequent lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, you will realize that you have more time than ever. You might use this time to reflect and assess your life. Maybe a few aspects of your life need more time, which you can provide now. You might have some realizations as well. For instance, you might feel that you want to start a new hobby.

Along with self-reflection, you can also get into the practice of meditation. It will help you make fair use of your reflections and focus on one thought at a time. Also, meditation will prevent you from becoming overwhelmed with all your thoughts and feelings. It will bring in the sense of calm and grounding.

We are all passing through a testing phase! It is necessary to make sure that you follow basic wellness guidelines to stay well.

