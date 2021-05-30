Mamta Suri: “Advocate for yourself”

Advocate for yourself: Hard work is important but it’s not enough. You have to advocate and “toot your own horn” because no one else will do it for you. Think of it as sharing your brilliant work to make sure you gain credibility and visibility.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mamta Suri.

Mamta Suri is a seasoned leader with 18+ years of demonstrated expertise and experience leading development of products spanning different industries such as Cloud Applications, SaaS, Medical Instruments, Marketing, PaaS. With her diverse education and diverse work experiences, it gives her unique perspectives. She’s a mentor to women and encourages them to take the path to leadership. She is also a Diversity and Employee Resource Group Leader working on intersectionality initiatives for racial equality, equity and justice. She is an active volunteer in her community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started out as a Pre-Med student and was on my way to becoming a doctor. I started taking computer courses as an elective and it piqued my interest in Computer Science. I decided to pursue a double major in Molecular Biology and Computer Science. I was the only undergrad student at the time who was doing this. It was fun to carve my own path. I was able to work with professors in Bioinformatics on really cool projects such as the Human Genome Sequencing as an undergrad.

After graduation, I started my career working for a Medical Instruments company where I got to combine my knowledge in both Computer Science and Biology. My passion for learning took me to other industries and companies. I have built products for Fortune 500, Cloud and SaaS companies including Identity Management, security, data storage, marketing, and platform Services. I have managed multiple teams in different locations around the world. I have gone through various acquisitions and gained valuable change management experience. It’s been very fulfilling for me to mentor, inspire and grow my teammates.

I am also a Diversity leader working for racial equity, justice and inclusion. I have been helping strengthen an inclusive workplace environment that enables the maximum potential of employees’ talents, skills, and abilities, as well as provides new perspectives that enhance positive collaboration and communication across our organization.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I was an undergrad, I was one of the very few girls pursuing a computer science degree. This used to bother me and empower me. I felt like I had a responsibility and sometimes put myself under unnecessary pressure to do more and prove myself. I studied longer hours, got perfect scores in exams and projects, got the teacher’s assistant position while being an undergrad, and became the speaker for the graduating class. Now when I look at the diversity data, I feel hopeful to see that we are moving in the right direction in terms for girls enrolling in technology majors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When my daughter was born, I just assumed that she would drink from a bottle. But I was wrong. No matter how many different bottles we tried, she wouldn’t drink from any of them. This was a very important lesson for me that each person is different with their own temperaments, likes and dislikes from a very young age. And the only power we have is to change our actions rather than forcing someone else to change. This is true both in personal and professional life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am very happy to be working for Workday as it has a great collaborative culture centered on employee engagement to deliver innovative products to customers. I feel empowered to propose new ideas, ask questions, and solve problems for our customers. I felt very supported by Workday when the pandemic hit, and the focus on employee overall wellbeing including physical, mental, diversity and agility had been the core principles. In addition to the challenges of the pandemic, we have seen a lot of upheaval surfacing systemic and racial injustices. It’s heartwarming to hear your CEO say, “companies must have a soul” and stands with you on doing the right thing to enable racial equity and justice.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As a diversity leader, I am working on projects towards gender and racial equity. And as a mother I am encouraging my son and daughter to take coding and robotic classes, so they become immersed in tech at a younger age. As a family, we discuss the recent news and happenings in the world. I encourage them to ask questions, state their opinions, be confident in their voice and challenge the status quo. I teach my kids to be nice and kind to others.

One such example is my 11-year-old daughter started her own YouTube channel last year to voice her opinions on important issues such as wearing masks. Another example is that the kids and I along with some friends have started verifying and compiling all the resources in this site for Covid relief efforts for the dire situation in India. I strongly believe even one voice and one helpful act can help make a difference and may change someone’s life. I am doing my part as a parent to empower the next generation to use their voice for the right things and become better citizens of this world.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

According to a 2017 survey, 87% of engineers in the US are men, and only 5% of S&P 500 company CEOs are women. These are pretty depressing statistics. How can anyone be satisfied with this? We need changes at many different levels to change the status quo.

Narrowing the education gap: We need to make sure that girls are becoming interested in STEM and tech at a very young age and gaining education in STEM and tech related fields. Narrowing the employment gap: We need to make it easier for women to enter the workplace. This includes prioritizing diversity hiring and making it easier for women to come back to work after a break. Focusing on retention: The workplace needs to have benefits and policies that make it easier for women to stay in the workforce. This includes flexible work hours, better maternity leave, better caregiving benefits, and growth opportunities for women. Inclusive workplace culture: We need to get away from bro-culture and provide an environment where women are respected and treated as equals. There should be training and strict policies against sexual biases and microaggressions. Narrowing gap for women leaders: Organizations should provide mentorship and sponsorship for women to gain the needed skills to become leaders. Historically, golf and happy hours are where men usually provide advice or growth opportunities to other men for their careers. This needs to change and there should be intentional focus on providing advice, training and leadership opportunities for women.

Although the above list for the needed changes is long, it’s not impossible. As Lao Tzu said, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

You would think in 2021 women and men would be on par, but that’s far from reality. There are numerous challenges faced by women in STEM and tech even today.

Pay gap: Women on average get lower wages in all industries, so it’s not surprising that there is a pay gap in STEM and tech. According to a gender report by Carta, women in Silicon Valley earn less than their male counterparts and also are awarded only 1/4 of the equity awarded to men.

Women on average get lower wages in all industries, so it’s not surprising that there is a pay gap in STEM and tech. According to a gender report by Carta, women in Silicon Valley earn less than their male counterparts and also are awarded only 1/4 of the equity awarded to men. Caregiving responsibilities: Women are default caregivers at home. According to the McKinsey & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report, in December 2020 100% of people who dropped out of the workforce were women. This pandemic has made it very hard for women to work, provide and care for their families.

Women are default caregivers at home. According to the McKinsey & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report, in December 2020 100% of people who dropped out of the workforce were women. This pandemic has made it very hard for women to work, provide and care for their families. Isolation: Being in a room when you might be one of the only women can feel isolated and lonely. It affects your confidence and ability to communicate your ideas.

Being in a room when you might be one of the only women can feel isolated and lonely. It affects your confidence and ability to communicate your ideas. Bro culture and sexual harassment: The tech industry has their own version of bro-culture and it can lead to sexual harassment as witnessed in Uber in 2017. Such bro-culture is very toxic towards women, and not only it affects women physically to do their work, but it affects them mentally and emotionally for years. This has a ripple effect on future engineers because the toxic environment will deter mothers from encouraging their daughters to go into the technical field.

The tech industry has their own version of bro-culture and it can lead to sexual harassment as witnessed in Uber in 2017. Such bro-culture is very toxic towards women, and not only it affects women physically to do their work, but it affects them mentally and emotionally for years. This has a ripple effect on future engineers because the toxic environment will deter mothers from encouraging their daughters to go into the technical field. Microaggressions : Women face a lot of microaggressions, and it’s very prevalent in tech because of vast gender disparity. Some examples include people not hearing women’s ideas when they speak up, men taking credit for women’s works and ideas, women either defaulting or assigned to housekeeping duties such as taking notes, organizing social events etc. These microaggressions add up and deteriorate women’s experience working in such environments.

: Women face a lot of microaggressions, and it’s very prevalent in tech because of vast gender disparity. Some examples include people not hearing women’s ideas when they speak up, men taking credit for women’s works and ideas, women either defaulting or assigned to housekeeping duties such as taking notes, organizing social events etc. These microaggressions add up and deteriorate women’s experience working in such environments. Gender Biases: There are many gender biases that hold women back and some of these may be unconscious biases. These include labelling women as bossy and aggressive when they are speaking their ideas and men are rewarded for such behaviors and considered as “go-getters” and leaders.

There are many gender biases that hold women back and some of these may be unconscious biases. These include labelling women as bossy and aggressive when they are speaking their ideas and men are rewarded for such behaviors and considered as “go-getters” and leaders. Social work culture: Women are negatively affected by the social aspects in the workplace. They may not be able to go to golf or happy hours after work either because they are not invited or perhaps they have caregiving responsibilities to tend.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

There’s a big myth that women are not good with numbers. That’s simply not true. This myth keeps girls from going into tech at a younger age. Another big myth is that you are a nerd or geek if you like computers or go to a computer related field. Again, that’s simply not true. Just like any other career, technical careers need education, training, and role models.

We have so many women who have proven these myths wrong. The Look Like an Engineer movement started in 2015 was created to help dispel these myths. Parents need to introduce their daughters to growing fields of technology and encourage them to take part in it such as coding and robotic classes. There is a lot of work to be done in this area, and parents, educators and all of us can do our part in making sure that these myths are busted.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Advocate for yourself: Hard work is important but it’s not enough. You have to advocate and “toot your own horn” because no one else will do it for you. Think of it as sharing your brilliant work to make sure you gain credibility and visibility. Try new things: I decided to major in Computer Science after my curiosity to take one computer graphics course. If I hadn’t taken that computer graphics course, I wouldn’t be here today. Find mentors: It’s important to find mentors who believe in you and will help you succeed. Find your Tribe. You can reach out within your company or even outside on LinkedIn. People are very willing to help if you ask, give it a try! Be your own friend: Imposter syndrome and self-doubt will creep in but being able to look back and reflect on how much you’ve accomplished keeps you grounded. We are much nicer to our friends that to ourselves. Be your own friend and tell yourself that you’re enough. So what: Failure and mistakes will happen but not every mistake is the end of the world. Have a phrase to keep you going in difficult times, such as “so what” or “yikes”. Don’t ruminate over the failure. Say your phrase in your head, learn from the mistake, and move on.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice to all leaders is to be the change and treat this gender disparity with urgency so that our daughters and future generations don’t have to fight these unseen battles. This includes focusing on diversity hiring, providing mentorship and sponsorship to women to grow in their careers, implementing caregiving friendly benefits, allowing flexible schedules to make it easier for women to work. As I mentioned that there is a lot of work to be done in this area, but each leader can make a difference and collectively it can lead to bigger systemic changes.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Being a people leader means that you are working (not managing) with people and it doesn’t matter if the team is big or small. You have to see each individual for who they are, what helps them do their best work, and empower them. You have to sit at the table, make your team’s work visible and advocate for your team. You hold a lot of power so please don’t underestimate yourself. Continue to ask questions, challenge the status quo, and develop other leaders under you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents inspired me a lot. Both my parents migrated to India (when they were kids) after the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. My dad’s family had lost everything. My dad, when he was a teenager, used to work during the day and study under the streetlight at night since they couldn’t afford electricity at the time. He worked really hard to give us a nice life. I grew up hearing stories and seeing him in action displaying courage, resilience, and grit. My parents instilled a belief in me that I can do anything I put my mind to. They wanted me to become self-reliant and their confidence in me gave me the confidence to set big goals and reach them. Also, it’s not possible to do it all alone so I am very blessed with support from my husband and my family.They have encouraged and supported me at every step whether it’s getting my master’s degree, becoming a people leader, or helping everyday with kids and home duties.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My vision is for a peaceful society where people can celebrate differences and appreciate each other. I have founded the Asians Employee Resource Group in Workday and am working on projects towards gender and racial equity. I also mentor women inside and outside of the company and encourage them to become leaders themselves. I speak on diversity and leadership topics to bring awareness and normalize dialogue and conversations around this topic.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lot of times when we come across a problem, we think that this is too big for one person to do anything about. But if we all think this way then nothing will change. All of us have the power to implement small changes in our own lives and collectively that can lead to bigger changes. As an example, if you are a parent then you can encourage your daughters to explore the world of STEM and Tech. You can teach your sons to treat girls with respect. And you can repeat someone’s message if they are ignored or spoken over in a meeting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is a wonderful quote by Erin Hanson: “What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly?” This has been so true in my life from small to big events e.g., asking an important question in the meeting or making a life decision. The imposter syndrome and self-doubt creeps in such situations, so I think to myself what if I fly.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I love the momentum that Reshma Saujani has created with Girls Who Code. It’s very inspiring to see all the work that this program is doing to get girls interested in coding at a young age. I would love to meet up with Reshma and discuss ideas for gender equality and equity in the technology industry.